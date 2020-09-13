MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 13, 2020, 12:35 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Stars 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

NHL Bubble Wrap: Stars one win away from Stanley Cup Final

By Adam GretzSep 13, 2020, 12:17 AM EDT
  • The Dallas Stars are one game closer to the Stanley Cup Final.
  • Anton Khudobin is stealing the series.
  • Joe Pavelski has been just what the Stars paid for.

Dallas Stars 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 (Stars lead series 3-1)

The Dallas Stars are one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 20 years thanks to their 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday. Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn provided the offense while Anton Khudobin was brilliant in net again to help steal another game. The Stars have won all three of their games in this series by a single goal with Khudobin being the difference maker in the series.

Three Stars

1. Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars. He did it again. Simply put, he did it again. It would not be unfair to say that the Stars have been the second best team in this series through four games. But when you have the best goalie in the series (and Khudobin has been the best goalie in the series) that covers up a lot of flaws. Khudobin stopped 32 out of 33 shots on Saturday night and helped slam the door shut on a late 5-on-3 Vegas power play.

2. Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars. His numbers have regressed a bit in recent years, but this postseason has been an offensive revival for him. He continued that on Saturday by scoring the game-winning goal late in the second period. It is already his seventh goal of the playoffs. He also finished the game with a team-high four shots on goal.

3. Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars. The Stars brought him to improve their scoring depth and provide some much-needed secondary scoring. The regular season may not have played out like they anticipated, but Pavelski has been a monster for them in the playoffs. He tied Saturday’s game just four minutes after Alec Martinez scored for Vegas by forcing a turnover in the offensive zone and beating Robin Lehner for his ninth goal of the playoffs.

Highlights Of The Night

Pavelski tying the game.

Benn’s game-winning goal.

The only Golden Knights goal of the night.

Factoids

  • Khudobin is 7-1 when making at least 30 saves in a game this postseason. [NHL PR]
  • Joe Pavelski has had the type of career most seventh-round draft picks do not have. [NHL PR]
  • Benn has been the Stars’ most productive player in the Western Conference Final. [NHL PR]

Sunday Schedule

Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders, 3 p.m. ET, NBC, Livestream (Lightning Lead Series 2-1)

 

Stars take 3-1 series lead as Anton Khudobin steals another game

By Adam GretzSep 12, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT
Thanks to their 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night, the Dallas Stars find themselves with a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Final and are just one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 20 years.

There is really only one reason they are in this position.

That reason is goalie Anton Khudobin.

He was sensational once again on Saturday, turning aside 32 out of 33 shots to once again shut down the Golden Knights’ offense.

It is hard to watch these games and look at the lopsided shot total and not come to the conclusion that Vegas has pushed the play for most of the first four games. They are dominating the puck, they are living in the Dallas end of the ice, and they are generating by far the most shots and chances. You can talk about the “quality” of the shots and whether or not they have enough traffic in front of the net all you want, but the bottom line is they are getting the majority of the shots and the better of the chances.

And right now none of it is mattering.

Goaltending is always going to be a game-changing element in the playoffs, especially if your team gets a player on a hot streak for a few games. The Stars are getting exactly that with Khudobin and it is the difference in the series. All three of their wins have been by a single goal, while they have only scored 1, 3, and 2 goals respectively in those wins. Anything less than near perfection from Khudobin and this series could have easily turned into a laugher in the opposite direction.

The only shot to beat Khudobin on Saturday night was an Alec Martinez one-timer early in the second period to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead.

But it was only about four minutes later that Joe Pavelski scored the equalizer when he pounced on a Nate Schmidt turnover and beat Robin Lehner (on a backhand shot that Schmidt accidentally deflected in his effort to get back into the play).

Jamie Benn continued his great postseason by scoring a power play goal later in the period. That goal proved to be the game-winner.

Khudobin and the Stars were able to hold on to that lead late in the third period by killing off an extended 5-on-3 advantage where he turned aside three shots.

Trade: Hurricanes send Edmundson’s FA rights to Canadiens for pick

Canadiens trade
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 12, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT
Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin got a head start on his free agent shopping on Saturday afternoon by acquiring the FA rights to veteran defenseman Joel Edmundson from the Carolina Hurricanes.

In exchange for Edmundson’s rights, the Canadiens are sending a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft to Carolina.

That pick will give eight selections in the 2020 class.

The 2020 NHL draft will take place virtually on October 6 and 7. The NHL free agent signing period will open on October 9 at 12 p.m. ET.

Edmundson, 27, is eligible for unrestricted free agency this offseason. He spent the 2019-20 season with Carolina after being acquired from the St. Louis Blues before the season in the Justin Faulk trade.

He appeared in 68 games for the Hurricanes, scoring seven goals to go with 13 assists while play around 18 minutes per game.

He joins a Canadiens’ defense that already has Shea Weber, Jeff Petry, Ben Chiarot, Karl Alzner, Brett Kulak, and Alexander Romanov under contract for this upcoming season. Victor Mete and Xaviier Ouellet are also restricted free agents. He is not going to play a bigger role than Weber or Petry, but he would certainly be in the mix to compete with Mete, Chiarot, Kulak, and Romanov for a role somewhere in the top-four.

This is already Montreal’s second move of the offseason.

They had previous acquired goalie Jack Allen from the Blues to improve their depth behind starter Carey Price.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile are at least able to get a pick for a player they were probably going to lose anyway in a few weeks.

They already have Dougie Hamilton, Jaccob Slavin, Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei, Jake Gardiner all signed for this season, while the latter four are all locked in on long-term deals. Hamilton will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 season, while Hadyn Fleury is a restricted free agent. Those financial commitments would have made signing Edmundson to a new deal a challenge. Veterans Sami Vatanen and Trevor van Riemsdyk are also unrestricted free agents after this season.

 

Islanders’ Lou Lamoriello wins General Manager Of The Year Award

Lou Lamoriello general manager of year
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 12, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
The NHL announced on Saturday night that New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello is the winner of the 2020 Jim Gregory Award, which goes to the league’s general manager of the year.

Voting for the award was conducted by league general managers and a panel of NHL executives, print and broadcast media at the end of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julian Brisebois and Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill were the other two finalists for the award.

Colorado’s Joe Sakic and Vegas’ Kelly McCrimmon rounded out the top-five.

This is Lamoriello’s second year in charge of the Islanders’ organization and it has been their most successful season — in terms of postseason success, anyway — in nearly three decades as they have reached the conference final round for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

Among the moves made by Lamoriello over the past year were…

  • The ability to retain three of the team’s top free agents by re-signing Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, and Jordan Eberle to long-term contracts this past summer. All three have been key contributors to this year’s roster, and especially during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
  • The free agent signings of Derick Brassard and Semyon Varlamov. Varlamov took over as the team’s primary starting goalie to replace Robin Lehner.
  • Making two significant additions at the trade deadline by acquiring defenseman Andy Greene from the New Jersey Devils and center Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators, and then signing Pageau to a six-year, $30 million contract extension. Pageau’s addition has been a significant one for the Islanders as he has not only been an outstanding defensive presence in the middle of their lineup, but he has also been a big offensive contributor and improved their overall center depth.

The Islanders continue their Eastern Conference Final series on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, NBC, Livestream) with their Game 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

 

