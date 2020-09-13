MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Lou Lamoriello’s GM of the Year handiwork all over Islanders’ playoff run

By James O'BrienSep 13, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT
While his Islanders are in the middle of their deepest playoff run in ages, Lou Lamoriello received the 2020 GM of the Year Award on Saturday.

Considering how a GM’s job is to manage the present and the future (and trifling/thrifty/erratic/etc. owners), it normally feels strange to hand out such an honor for the year. But, in Lamoriello’s case, it’s oddly fitting.

That’s because time will tell if his investments will work out in the long-term, but right now? Yeah, his moves are looking pretty spiffy. You’ll get another chance to observe the fruits of Lamoriello’s labor as the Islanders take on the Lightning in Game 4 on Saturday (3 p.m. ET – NBC: livestream).

Recent bets paying off … so far

Consider trade deadline(-ish) additions in Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Andy Greene.

Over time, it’s plausible that Pageau’s immediate extension (six years, $30M, with no-trade clauses) could really bite the Islanders, and they gave up a bucket of picks to snare JGP from the Senators. Handing over a second-round pick also felt a little steep to rent Greene.

But, again, the immediate results have been impressive.

Pageau ranks first on the Islanders in even-strength goals (eight, all of his goals), and sixth on the team with 11 playoff points. His defensive play looks great if you go old-school with your stats (+12), and also if you dig deeper (on the ice for 46 high-danger for and just 23 against at even-strength, according to Natural Stat Trick).

You’re not going to Greene for points (two goals, two assists in 18 playoff games), but the veteran has come in handy in what he’s billed as: a quality “defensive defenseman.” Greene’s been on the ice for 10 even-strength goals for versus seven against, along with 65 high-danger chances for versus 53 against.

Trotz, other bets paying off

Of course, a GM’s work extends beyond trade deadline moves, and even “GM of the Year” considerations go back.

Far and away, the most important decision Lamoriello made was lining up the money to nab Barry Trotz. There really isn’t a better fit for the sort of players Lamoriello seeks than a coach like Trotz, who has been instrumental in making the post-John Tavares era shockingly fruitful. That Trotz hire came before 2019-20, of course, but its impact couldn’t have been lost on voters.

Even some of the bolder moves look decent-to-good.

It was a bit puzzling that the Islanders didn’t seem to pursue re-signing Robin Lehner all that aggressively, especially when they turned around and gave an older, more recently up-and-down goalie a significant contract when they inked Semyon Varlamov. For the most part, that’s worked out well for the Islanders, even if it’s not impossible to imagine Lehner producing similar results.

Bottom line: the Islanders keep defying expectations ever since Lamoriello and Trotz came to town, and now they’re three wins from reaching the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

Challenges ahead for Lamoriello, Islanders

But, again, the “of the year” part could be key.

Via Cap Friendly, the Islanders have a bit less than $9M in cap space heading into 2020-21. Frankly, that could conceivably be an appropriate salary for Mathew Barzal by himself, let alone fellow RFAs Ryan Pulock and Devon Toews.

Naturally, Lamoriello will come up with something — yet it sure seems like things will be snug for the Islanders for some time.

At the moment, sticking with this doesn’t sound bad at all for the Islanders. That can change quickly in hockey, however, so we’ll see if this “GM of the Year” ends up boxing his team into a corner.

That’s for later, though. For now, we get to see the positive sides of that handiwork, continuing with Islanders – Lightning Game 4.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-1)

Series preview
Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 13, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After Tampa scored the late go-ahead goal in Game 2, in Game 3 it was the Islanders’ turn to deliver a late tiebreaking goal. New York blew a 3-1 lead in the third period, but Brock Nelson scored the eventual game-winner with 3:25 to go to give the Isles their first win of the series, and snap the Bolts’ six-game win streak.

Nelson was the victim of two big hits in Game 2, taking a late hit from behind from Alex Killorn, and then later taking an unpenalized cross check to the back of the head from Barclay Goodrow. Game 3 brought some poetic justice for the Isles. While Killorn got suspended, Nelson was the hero with his late game-winner. Then, on the faceoff after Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s empty-net goal a couple minutes later, Matt Martin fought Goodrow and threw him down to the ice.

In Game 3, the Lightning were without three of its top five scorers from the regular season: Steven Stamkos (0 GP this postseason), Brayden Point (missed Game 3 after getting hurt in Game 2), and Killorn (suspended).

Tampa has not lost back-to-back games this postseason (3-0 following a loss so far). Their last two-game losing streak came on March 8-10 – the team’s two games immediately prior to the pause.

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, September 13, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

The Wraparound: Islanders aim to tie series with Lightning in Game 4

By James O'BrienSep 13, 2020, 9:23 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down Sunday’s NHL playoff game with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Check out the NHL Bubble Wrap for details on Saturday’s playoff game.

• Want to know when the 2020 NHL Draft will take place, and when the free agent frenzy will begin? The NHL announced those official dates.

• Lou Lamoriello won the 2020 GM of the Year Award. As funky as that award can be, the Islanders continue to win, and win their way.

• The Hurricanes traded defenseman Joel Edmundson‘s rights to the Canadiens.

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAME

Game 4: Islanders vs. Lightning (TB leads 2-1) – 3 p.m. ET, NBC (livestream)

After Game 2 slipped through their fingers with Nikita Kucherov‘s goal in the dying seconds, the Islanders faced another nightmare scenario in Game 3. Despite carrying a 3-1 lead into the third period, two Lightning goals made it a 3-3 tie in Game 3, and left Barry Trotz shaking his head in disgust and disbelief.

But, as they’ve done many times during this impressive playoff run, the Islanders answered that challenge.

Thanks to a splendid pass by Anthony Beauvillier and a tricky shot by Brock Nelson, the Isles restored their lead with a 4-3 goal, and then Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored an empty-netter (with some nasty chippiness, including from Kucherov, to follow).

The Islanders went from facing a 3-0 deficit to dealing with a much more manageable 2-1 series lead for Tampa Bay.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn’t parse words after what was clearly a frustrating loss.

“We were our own worst enemy,” Cooper said. “There’s so many good things that our team did, but it’s such a tough league to win in, and we handed that one to them. That was gift wrapped.”

It’s unclear if Brayden Point will return for Game 4, as he left Game 2 early and didn’t play in Game 3. After serving a one-game suspension, Alex Killorn should give the Bolts a much-needed boost, but they’re continuing to need to dig deep during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

So far this postseason, the Lightning are 3-0 after a loss. We’ll either see them match the Stars’ 3-1 series lead in the 2020 Western Conference Final, or see this series go tied 2-2 after Game 4.

[Full NHL Conference Finals schedule]

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Golden Knights vs. Stars (DAL leads 3-1) – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 13, 2020, 8:40 AM EDT
7 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Stars 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

NHL Bubble Wrap: Stars one win away from Stanley Cup Final

By Adam GretzSep 13, 2020, 12:17 AM EDT
  • The Dallas Stars are one game closer to the Stanley Cup Final.
  • Anton Khudobin is stealing the series.
  • Joe Pavelski has been just what the Stars paid for.

Dallas Stars 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 (Stars lead series 3-1)

The Dallas Stars are one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 20 years thanks to their 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday. Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn provided the offense while Anton Khudobin was brilliant in net again to help steal another game. The Stars have won all three of their games in this series by a single goal with Khudobin being the difference maker in the series.

Three Stars

1. Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars. He did it again. Simply put, he did it again. It would not be unfair to say that the Stars have been the second best team in this series through four games. But when you have the best goalie in the series (and Khudobin has been the best goalie in the series) that covers up a lot of flaws. Khudobin stopped 32 out of 33 shots on Saturday night and helped slam the door shut on a late 5-on-3 Vegas power play.

2. Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars. His numbers have regressed a bit in recent years, but this postseason has been an offensive revival for him. He continued that on Saturday by scoring the game-winning goal late in the second period. It is already his seventh goal of the playoffs. He also finished the game with a team-high four shots on goal.

3. Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars. The Stars brought him to improve their scoring depth and provide some much-needed secondary scoring. The regular season may not have played out like they anticipated, but Pavelski has been a monster for them in the playoffs. He tied Saturday’s game just four minutes after Alec Martinez scored for Vegas by forcing a turnover in the offensive zone and beating Robin Lehner for his ninth goal of the playoffs.

Highlights Of The Night

Pavelski tying the game.

Benn’s game-winning goal.

The only Golden Knights goal of the night.

Factoids

  • Khudobin is 7-1 when making at least 30 saves in a game this postseason. [NHL PR]
  • Joe Pavelski has had the type of career most seventh-round draft picks do not have. [NHL PR]
  • Benn has been the Stars’ most productive player in the Western Conference Final. [NHL PR]

Sunday Schedule

Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders, 3 p.m. ET, NBC, Livestream (Lightning Lead Series 2-1)

 

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.