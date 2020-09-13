Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
After Tampa scored the late go-ahead goal in Game 2, in Game 3 it was the Islanders’ turn to deliver a late tiebreaking goal. New York blew a 3-1 lead in the third period, but Brock Nelson scored the eventual game-winner with 3:25 to go to give the Isles their first win of the series, and snap the Bolts’ six-game win streak.
Nelson was the victim of two big hits in Game 2, taking a late hit from behind from Alex Killorn, and then later taking an unpenalized cross check to the back of the head from Barclay Goodrow. Game 3 brought some poetic justice for the Isles. While Killorn got suspended, Nelson was the hero with his late game-winner. Then, on the faceoff after Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s empty-net goal a couple minutes later, Matt Martin fought Goodrow and threw him down to the ice.
In Game 3, the Lightning were without three of its top five scorers from the regular season: Steven Stamkos (0 GP this postseason), Brayden Point (missed Game 3 after getting hurt in Game 2), and Killorn (suspended).
Tampa has not lost back-to-back games this postseason (3-0 following a loss so far). Their last two-game losing streak came on March 8-10 – the team’s two games immediately prior to the pause.
[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, September 13, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-1)
Series preview
Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC
*if necessary