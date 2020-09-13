Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Final

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Western Conference Final matchup between the Golden Knights and Stars. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
After falling behind 1-0 on Alec Martinez’s power play goal in the second period, the Stars rebounded to score twice later in the period. Joe Pavelski tied the game at 1-1 with his ninth goal this postseason. Dallas captain Jamie Benn provided the game winner on his power play tally with 59 seconds left before intermission. Dallas netminder Anton Khudobin, once again, stood tall in goal, stopping 32 of 33 shots.
Khudobin has responded after getting pulled after the second period of Game 2 by stopping 70 of 73 shots he faced in Games 3 and 4. He eclipsed 500 saves in the 2020 postseason with his 32-save outing in Game 4 (527). His 527 saves are the third-most by a Stars/North Stars goaltender in a single playoff year, behind Ed Belfour (606 in 2000 and 574 in 1999).
To extend this series to a Game 6, the Golden Knights will likely need more from some of its big names who have hit cold streaks:
• Jonathan Marchessault: 0 goals in last 10 games
• Reilly Smith: 0 goals in last 10 games
• Max Pacioretty: 0 goals in last 7 games
• Mark Stone: 1 goal in last 8 games
Since the conference format was adopted ahead of the 1981-82 season, teams that hold a 3-1 lead in the Conference Finals own an all-time series record of 34-1.
WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, September 14, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)
Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Stars 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*if necessary