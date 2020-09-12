MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 12, 2020, 9:45 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Conference Finals predictions

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 12, 2020, 10:42 AM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Western Conference Final matchup between the Golden Knights and Stars. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After zero goals through the first 39-plus minutes of play, the teams combined for five in just over 20 minutes of action the rest of the way as Dallas now has a 2-1 lead for the second straight series. The Stars surrendered two different third-period leads but Alex Radulov’s second OT goal of this postseason ensured the Dallas victory. The first shot of overtime (31 seconds in) breezed past Robin Lehner, who was out-dueled by Anton Khudobin in a series that has come to be defined by defense.

This was the first time in the modern era (since 1943-44) that each team posted a shutout in the first two games of the Conference Finals or Semifinals. It is only the eighth time this has happened in any round of the postseason, and second time this year (Columbus-Toronto in Qualifying Round).

There have been zero lead changes in a game in this series thus far. This was the first game this series in which both teams scored after shutouts in Games 1 and 2. Dallas improved to 4-0 in games that reached overtime this postseason. Vegas dropped to 2-1.

Vegas has been inconsistent with its offensive output, having now put up just five goals in three games this series after averaging 2.71 goals/game in the Second Round against Vancouver. Even in that series, the Golden Knights had a cold spell, scoring just one goal total in Games 5 and 6 losses before winning Game 7, 3-0.

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Saturday, September 12, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL 2-1)

Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

The Wraparound: Golden Knights need key players to wake up vs. Stars

By James O'BrienSep 12, 2020, 9:31 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down Saturday’s NHL playoff game with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Check out the NHL Bubble Wrap for details on Friday’s playoff game.

• Want to know when the 2020 NHL Draft will take place, and when the free agent frenzy will begin? The NHL announced those official dates.

Nathan MacKinnon won the 2020 Lady Byng Trophy. We’ll see if MacKinnon adds any other awards to his trophy case.

• The Penguins traded forward Nick Bjugstad to the Wild. Stemming back to the Jason Zucker trade, the two teams have swapped a lot of assets recently.

SATURDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAME

Game 4: Golden Knights vs. Stars (DAL leads 2-1) – 8 p.m. ET, NBC (livestream)

For almost two full periods, Game 3 of Stars – Golden Knights was scoreless. Then Jamie Oleksiak scored an unlikely breakaway goal to end Robin Lehner‘s new Golden Knights record shutout streak at 171:27.

With that late 1-0 goal ending the second period, the twists and turns really ratcheted up in the third.

Shea Theodore got the Golden Knights on the board with a power-play goal, making Game 3 the first time both teams scored against each other. From there, Jamie Benn loomed large, beating Lehner five hole for a 2-1 lead.

In a moment that inspired some controversy, the Golden Knights’ tying goal withstood a goalie interference review. That said, Anton Khudobin was brilliant during the ensuing Vegas power play, and really during Game 3 overall.

After Benn almost scored in the final seconds of regulation, sending a shot that may have shaken up Lehner, Alexander Radulov won it for the Stars just 31 seconds into overtime.

As always, the goalies will be worth watching.

Are both Lehner and Khudobin healthy? Again, Lehner looked shaken up after that Benn attempt, and allowed that Radulov goal on the next shot he faced. Khudobin, meanwhile, seemed banged up while making some high-difficulty saves, especially during that Golden Knights power play after the 2-2 goal.

During multiple spans of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, people have questioned top Dallas Stars scorers. But now might be the time to cast a critical eye on leading Golden Knights — or at least remember just how hard it can be to score during the postseason.

Both Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith are suffering through nine-game goal droughts. Mark Stone just ended a six-game slump of his own, while Max Pacioretty‘s dry spell is at six.

Those players have often come close, but coming up close only matters so much at this level. If the end of the last contest presents a pattern, then expect Game 4 of Stars – Golden Knights to be hard-hitting, and thrilling.

[Full NHL Conference Finals schedule]

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Islanders vs. Lightning (TB leads 2-1) – 3 p.m. ET, NBC (livestream)

NHL Bubble Wrap: The Islanders had to have this game

NHL Scores
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 12, 2020, 12:17 AM EDT
  • The New York Islanders get a huge win in Game 3 to cut their Eastern Conference Final deficit in half.
  • Brock Nelson gets some revenge after a tough Game 2 earlier this week. 
  • Semyon Varlamov and Adam Pelech have big games that may have snuck under the radar.

New York Islanders 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (Lightning lead series 2-1)

It was not technically a must-win game, but this was a game the New York Islanders really needed. Not only because they entered the game facing a 2-0 series deficit, but because the Lightning were playing without three top forwards (Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, and Alex Killorn). Losing this game would have been crushing and probably slammed the door shut on their season. But thanks to Brock Nelson’s late third period goal to break a tie game the Islanders were able to pick up a 5-3 win to get a huge win in the Eastern Conference Final.

Three Stars

1. Brock Nelson, New York Islanders. In Game 2 he was briefly knocked out of the game on a late hit from Alex Killorn, only to return and take a cross-check to the back of the head on his first shift. It was a tough game. He got some revenge on Friday night by scoring the game-winning goal late in the third period. He finished the game with a pair of points (goal, assist) and now has 17 points this postseason.

2. Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders. Yeah, he gave up three goals, including two in the third period to surrender what was at the time a 3-1 Islanders lead. But I have a hard time faulting him on the third goal (a deflection from Tyler Johnson) and he really did play a strong game, stopping 34 out of 37 shots to keep the Islanders in the game. There were stretches where Tampa Bay tilted the ice in its favor but Varlamov was able to hold them off. He was the best goalie on the ice tonight.

3. Adam Pelech, New York Islanders. Pelech is one of the Islanders’ most important players, and his return to the lineup has been a game-changer in the postseason. He had a great game on Friday, scoring his first goal of the playoffs, finishing as a plus-4, blocking three shots, and playing close to 20 minutes of ice-time. He may not be a household name in the league, but his impact on the Islanders’ success is undeniable.

Highlights Of The Night

Nelson’s game-winning goal.

The prettiest goal of the night was probably Mikhail Sergachev‘s first period goal.

Pelech’s first goal of the playoffs.

Factoids

  • Varlamov joins Billy Smith as the only Islanders goalies to win 10 games in a single postseason. [NHL PR]
  • With two points on Friday night (two assists) Josh Bailey now has seven multi-point games this postseason, making him the first Islanders player to do that since the 1983 postseason when Bob Bourne and Bryan Trottier accomplished it. [NHL PR]
  • The Islanders have received goals from 17 different players this postseason. They have only had one postseason in franchise history where more players scored a goal. [NHL PR]

Saturday Schedule

Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBC, Livestream (Stars lead series 2-1)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Nelson’s late goal gives Islanders crucial Game 3 win

By Adam GretzSep 11, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT
Call it the Brock Nelson revenge game.

On Wednesday night the New York Islanders’ forward was on the receiving end of two nasty hits that briefly knocked him out of Game 2, one of which resulted in the suspension of Alex Killorn.

He came back from all of that in Game 3 on Friday night and scored the game-winning goal with less than four minutes to play in regulation to help lift the New York Islanders to a crucial 5-3 win.

They now trail the Eastern Conference Final series by a 2-1 margin and were able to avoid falling into what could have been a three-game hole.

Nelson’s goal came just a few minutes after Tampa Bay’s Tyler Johnson had tied the game, erasing what had been a 3-1 Islanders lead to open the third period.

At that point Tampa Bay seemed to be in full control of the third period and seemed to be pressing for a go-ahead goal. But a Ryan McDonagh turnover in the defensive zone helped set up Nelson’s goal to help the Islanders regain the lead.

You can see Nelson’s goal here.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau added an empty-net goal in the closing seconds to put the game away.

That goal was followed by a mini-line brawl that was ignited by Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov giving Pageau an unnecessary slash to the back of the leg as he closed in on the empty net.

Along with Nelson and Pageau, the Islanders also received goals from Cal Clutterbuck, Adam Pelech, and Anthony Beauvillier.

The Islanders also received a strong 34-save effort from Semyon Varlamov in net. Even though the Lightning were playing without Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point (injured in Game 2) and Killorn they still managed to generate a ton of chances and put pressure on Varlamov and the Islanders.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.