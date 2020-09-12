MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Lou Lamoriello general manager of year
Islanders’ Lou Lamoriello wins General Manager Of The Year Award

By Adam GretzSep 12, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
The NHL announced on Saturday night that New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello is the winner of the 2020 Jim Gregory Award, which goes to the league’s general manager of the year.

Voting for the award was conducted by league general managers and a panel of NHL executives, print and broadcast media at the end of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julian Brisebois and Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill were the other two finalists for the award.

Colorado’s Joe Sakic and Vegas’ Kelly McCrimmon rounded out the top-five.

This is Lamoriello’s second year in charge of the Islanders’ organization and it has been their most successful season — in terms of postseason success, anyway — in nearly three decades as they have reached the conference final round for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

Among the moves made by Lamoriello over the past year were…

  • The ability to retain three of the team’s top free agents by re-signing Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, and Jordan Eberle to long-term contracts this past summer. All three have been key contributors to this year’s roster, and especially during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
  • The free agent signings of Derick Brassard and Semyon Varlamov. Varlamov took over as the team’s primary starting goalie to replace Robin Lehner.
  • Making two significant additions at the trade deadline by acquiring defenseman Andy Greene from the New Jersey Devils and center Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators, and then signing Pageau to a six-year, $30 million contract extension. Pageau’s addition has been a significant one for the Islanders as he has not only been an outstanding defensive presence in the middle of their lineup, but he has also been a big offensive contributor and improved their overall center depth.

The Islanders continue their Eastern Conference Final series on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, NBC, Livestream) with their Game 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

 

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 12, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Western Conference Final matchup between the Golden Knights and Stars. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After zero goals through the first 39-plus minutes of play, the teams combined for five in just over 20 minutes of action the rest of the way as Dallas now has a 2-1 lead for the second straight series. The Stars surrendered two different third-period leads but Alex Radulov’s second OT goal of this postseason ensured the Dallas victory. The first shot of overtime (31 seconds in) breezed past Robin Lehner, who was out-dueled by Anton Khudobin in a series that has come to be defined by defense.

This was the first time in the modern era (since 1943-44) that each team posted a shutout in the first two games of the Conference Finals or Semifinals. It is only the eighth time this has happened in any round of the postseason, and second time this year (Columbus-Toronto in Qualifying Round).

There have been zero lead changes in a game in this series thus far. This was the first game this series in which both teams scored after shutouts in Games 1 and 2. Dallas improved to 4-0 in games that reached overtime this postseason. Vegas dropped to 2-1.

Vegas has been inconsistent with its offensive output, having now put up just five goals in three games this series after averaging 2.71 goals/game in the Second Round against Vancouver. Even in that series, the Golden Knights had a cold spell, scoring just one goal total in Games 5 and 6 losses before winning Game 7, 3-0.

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Saturday, September 12, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on NBC Sports' live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 12, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 12, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After Tampa scored the late go-ahead goal in Game 2, in Game 3 it was the Islanders’ turn to deliver a late tiebreaking goal. New York blew a 3-1 lead in the third period, but Brock Nelson scored the eventual game-winner with 3:25 to go to give the Isles their first win of the series, and snap the Bolts’ six-game win streak.

Nelson was the victim of two big hits in Game 2, taking a late hit from behind from Alex Killorn, and then later taking an unpenalized cross check to the back of the head from Barclay Goodrow. Game 3 brought some poetic justice for the Isles. While Killorn got suspended, Nelson was the hero with his late game-winner. Then, on the faceoff after Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s empty-net goal a couple minutes later, Matt Martin fought Goodrow and threw him down to the ice.

In Game 3, the Lightning were without three of its top five scorers from the regular season: Steven Stamkos (0 GP this postseason), Brayden Point (missed Game 3 after getting hurt in Game 2), and Killorn (suspended).

Tampa has not lost back-to-back games this postseason (3-0 following a loss so far). Their last two-game losing streak came on March 8-10 – the team’s two games immediately prior to the pause.

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, September 13, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports' live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-1)

Series preview
Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

Anton Khudobin finally getting well-deserved credit during Stars playoff run

By James O'BrienSep 12, 2020, 12:57 PM EDT
1 Comment

With Ben Bishop on the shelf, the Dallas Stars could have cratered, but instead Anton Khudobin has been a revelation. And maybe it’s a rise we should have seen coming.

Even if Khudobin takes a step back as the Stars face the Golden Knights in Game 4 on Saturday (8 p.m. ET – NBC – livestream), it’s already been an impressive journey. And there’s plenty of evidence that his strong play is no fluke.

Anton Khudobin has been huge for Dallas Stars — and not just during the playoffs

Following the Stars’ exciting Game 3 overtime win against the Golden Knights, everyone from coach Rick Bowness to captain Jamie Benn praised Khudobin’s play. Benn called Khudobin’s play “unreal.”

“We don’t get into overtime without him,” Bowness said. “He made some huge saves, especially on the penalty kill after we challenged, and so give him a lot of credit tonight. We don’t win it without his play.”

Frankly, the Stars likely wouldn’t have made it to the NHL playoffs these past two seasons without Khudobin, either.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

For those who counted out the Stars when it became clear that Ben Bishop wasn’t healthy, it might be surprising to see Khudobin hold up so well.

But the truth is that Khudobin has been one of the best backup/”platoon” goalies for some time now, joining the likes of Jaroslav Halak and Thomas Greiss. Indeed, with Bishop’s unfortunate tendency to get injured, it’s been appropriate to describe the Stars’ goalie tandem as a “1a/1b” situation for some time now.

In fact, Khudobin’s been outright better at times. That includes the 2019-20 regular season, as Khudobin was tremendous (16-8-4 record, .930 save percentage in 30 games played) while Bishop was quite good (21-16-4, .920 save percentage in 44 GP). While Bishop was better in 2018-19 (.934 save percentage, 46 GP), Khudobin played a huge role in Dallas making the postseason (.923 save percentage, 41 GP).

When you look at career stats, Khudobin’s strong play is even less surprising. Over 218 regular season games, Khudobin sports an impressive .919 career save percentage.

You won’t see many goalies with better career marks than that, but Bishop’s one of them (.921). Of course, it’s also fair to note that Khudobin hasn’t carried a big workload very often during his journeyman NHL career.

So, yes, that’s where this is surprising. Remarkably, the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs mark the first time Khudobin started playoff games. Being that he turned 34 in May, it’s fair to call this an unusual path to such success, but it also points to one of Khudobin’s essential qualities as a battler.

Don’t be surprised if the talented, aggressive Golden Knights make it even more of a battle for Khudobin and the Stars in Game 4 and beyond, but so far Khudobin’s been up to the task.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL 2-1)

Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.