Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Final

After zero goals through the first 39-plus minutes of play, the teams combined for five in just over 20 minutes of action the rest of the way as Dallas now has a 2-1 lead for the second straight series. The Stars surrendered two different third-period leads but Alex Radulov’s second OT goal of this postseason ensured the Dallas victory. The first shot of overtime (31 seconds in) breezed past Robin Lehner, who was out-dueled by Anton Khudobin in a series that has come to be defined by defense.

This was the first time in the modern era (since 1943-44) that each team posted a shutout in the first two games of the Conference Finals or Semifinals. It is only the eighth time this has happened in any round of the postseason, and second time this year (Columbus-Toronto in Qualifying Round).

There have been zero lead changes in a game in this series thus far. This was the first game this series in which both teams scored after shutouts in Games 1 and 2. Dallas improved to 4-0 in games that reached overtime this postseason. Vegas dropped to 2-1.

Vegas has been inconsistent with its offensive output, having now put up just five goals in three games this series after averaging 2.71 goals/game in the Second Round against Vancouver. Even in that series, the Golden Knights had a cold spell, scoring just one goal total in Games 5 and 6 losses before winning Game 7, 3-0.