MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

2020 NHL Awards: ProHockeyTalk’s ballot for the league’s major trophies

By Sean LeahySep 12, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2020 NHL awards will be handed out to the top players, coaches, and general managers around the league over the next few weeks.

In normal times the 2020 NHL awards would be given out during a big to-do in Las Vegas at the end of June. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the winners will be announced in two parts. This week, NHL awards such as the Masterton, Jack Adams, Selke, and GM of the Year, among others, will be revealed during the NBC Sports pre-game shows before each of the Conference Finals games this week.

The bigger 2019-20 NHL awards such as the Hart, Calder, Norris, Vezina, and Lindsay will be handed out over the course of a 30-minute show during the Stanley Cup Final later this month.

The Pro Hockey Talk staff made our own votes for a collective ballot. Each place was given a numerical value with 5 points for first, 4 points for second, 3 points for third, 2 points for fourth, and 1 point for a fifth-place vote.

Votes were submitted by PHT writers Sean Leahy, James O’Brien, and Adam Gretz, as well as Michael Finewax, Rotoworld Senior Hockey Writer/Editor, and Jake Abrahams, NBCSports.com Managing Editor of NHL content. All ballots were submitted before the start of the NHL Return to Play.

[NHL Conference Finals schedule]

HART TROPHY (Awarded to the “player judged most valuable to his team.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Artemi Panarin, Rangers (18 pts.)
2. Leon Draisaitl, Oilers (17 pts.)
3. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche (14 pts.)
4. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets (12 pts.)
5. David Pastrnak, Bruins (7 pts.)
Connor McDavid, Oilers (7 pts.)
6. Brad Marchand, Bruins (4 pts.)

LEAHY: He was an expensive free agent signing, but proved to be an impactful one, finishing fourth overall in the scoring race with 95 points. The Bread Man had the most 5-on-5 points (71) and assists (46), and was a plus-40 in even strength goal differential when he was on the ice.

2019-20 PHWA Hart finalists: Draisaitl, MacKinnon, Panarin

***

NORRIS TROPHY (Awarded to the top “defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Roman Josi, Predators (23 pts.)
2. John Carlson, Capitals (16 pts.)
3. Victor Hedman, Lightning (14 pts.)
4. Alex Pietrangelo, Blues (9 pts.)
5. Charlie McAvoy, Bruins (6 pts.)
6. Jared Spurgeon, Wild (3 pts.)
7. Jaccob Slavin, Hurricanes (1 pt.)
Dougie Hamilton, Hurricanes (1 pt.)
Cale Makar, Avalanche (1 pt.)
Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets (1 pt.)

O’BRIEN: Carlson’s 10-point edge (75 to 65) over Josi will be tough to ignore, especially for more traditionally-minded voters. But Josi has blossomed as a player who’s better in all areas of the ice, including his own end — but also in transition, where he’s crucial at lugging the puck for the Predators. I don’t know how long Josi will be worth the $9M cap hit he’ll begin registering in 2020-21, but he was more like an $11M defenseman this season.

2019-20 PHWA Norris finalists: Carlson, Hedman, Josi

Getty Images

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

CALDER TROPHY (Awarded “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the NHL.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Quinn Hughes, Canucks (24 pts.)
2. Cale Makar, Avalanche (21 pts.)
3. Adam Fox, Rangers (9 pts.)
Dominik Kubalik, Blackhawks (9 pts.)
4. Elvis Merzlikins, Blue Jackets (6 pts.)
5. Mackenzie Blackwood, Devils (3 pts.)
6. Victor Olofsson, Sabres (1 pt.)
Ilya Samsonov, Capitals (1 pt.)

O’BRIEN: This was a special season for rookie defensemen — already saying something a year after Rasmus Dahlin debuted — as Hughes faced competition from the likes of Adam Fox, not just the brilliant Cale Makar. But, while it won’t count toward the Calder, we saw that Hughes is special not just because of his offensive ability, but by being one of the best all-around defensemen right out of the gate. It really feels like these playoffs are a “passing of the torch” to great young defensemen (see also: Miro Heiskanen) and Hughes enjoyed a rookie year for the ages.

2019-20 PHWA Calder finalists: Hughes, Makar, Kubalik

***

VEZINA TROPHY (Awarded to the goalie “adjudged to be the best at this position.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets (23 pts.)
2. Tuukka Rask, Bruins (20 pts.)
3. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning (11 pts.)
4. Ben Bishop, Stars (9 pts.)

LEAHY: Hellebuyck’s .929 5-on-5 save percentage was fifth-best in the NHL and his six shutouts were tops in the league. How valuable was he for Winnipeg? He helped the Jets win 31 of their 37 games during the regular season and he faced 37-or-more shots in 13 games, posting a .948 save percentage over that span.

2019-20 GMs Vezina finalists: Hellebuyck, Rask, Vasilevskiy

***

SELKE TROPHY (Awarded to the forward voted as “the best to excel in the defensive aspects of the game.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Ryan O’Reilly, Blues (22 pts.)
2. Anthony Cirelli, Lightning (15 pts.)
3. Sean Couturier, Flyers (13 pts.)
4. Patrice Bergeron, Bruins (11 pts.)
5. Phillip Danault, Canadiens (4 pts.)
6. Gabriel Landeskog, Avalanche (3 pts.)
7. Valeri Nichushkin, Avalanche (2 pts.)
Mark Stone, Golden Knights (2 pts.)
Anze Kopitar, Kings (2 pts.)
8. Nick Foligno, Blue Jackets (1 pt.)

GRETZ: O’Reilly has become one of the NHL’s best all-around players and a cornerstone piece of what has become one of the best defensive teams in hockey. He plays big minutes against other team’s top players and not only shuts them down (no forward with a minimum of 500 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time this season was on the ice for fewer shot attempts against per 60 minutes), but he also plays a tough, physical game without taking penalties. It is an incredible — and very unique — combination.

2019-20 Selke Trophy winner: Sean Couturier

***

MASTERTON TROPHY (Awarded “to the NHL player voted to best exemplify the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Stephen Johns, Stars (17 pts.)
2. Oskar Lindblom, Flyers (15 pts.)
3. Bobby Ryan, Senators (14 pts.)
4. Jacob Markstrom, Canucks (4 pts.)
Shea Theodore, Golden Knights (4 pts.)
5. Jay Bouwmeester, Blues (3 pts.)
Mark Letestu, Blue Jackets (3 pts.)

ABRAHAMS: When Johns returned to the Stars’ lineup in January following a 22-month absence, we knew he had been dealing with post-traumatic headaches, but there weren’t really any other details surrounding his time away from the game. Then, when this story from The Athletic was published in June, we learned that he had not only battled chronic pain, but also anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. Johns persevered through those significant physical and mental health issues to resume his promising NHL career, and through making his story public, he hopes others dealing with emotional trauma or mental health will be encouraged to seek help.

2019-20 Masterton winner: Bobby Ryan

Getty Images

JIM GREGORY GM of the YEAR (Presented to recognize the work of the NHL’s top general manager.)

PHT BALLOT
1. Joe Sakic, Avalanche (23 pts.)
2. Kelly McCrimmon, Golden Knights (7 pts.)
Jeff Gorton, Rangers (7 pts.)
3. Lou Lamoriello, Islanders (5 pts.)
4. Don Sweeney, Bruins (4 pts.)
Julien BriseBois, Lightning (4 pts.)
Don Waddell, Hurricanes (4 pts.)
Jarmo Kekalainen, Blue Jackets (4 pts.)
5. Chuck Fletcher, Flyers (3 pts.)

ABRAHAMS: Sakic led the Avs to the second-best regular record in the West, despite significant injuries to a number of the team’s top players (an issue that arose once again in the playoffs). Though he inherited franchise cornerstones Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, he has assembled pretty much every other aspect of the roster. From drafting and developing Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar, to acquiring key pieces via trade such as Nazem Kadri, Samuel Girard, and Ryan Graves, to finding value in free agency with Joonas Donskoi and Pavel Francouz, Sakic has constructed a true Cup contender. Colorado also ranks among the league leaders in terms of available cap space, so they should be well equipped – at least, relative to other top teams – to sustain their championship window.

2019-20 GM of the Year winner: Lou Lamoriello

***

JACK ADAMS AWARD (Awarded to the NHL head coach “adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. John Tortorella, Blue Jackets (21 pts.)
2. Alain Vigneault, Flyers (16 pts.)
3. Bruce Cassidy, Bruins (11 pts.)
4. Jared Bednar, Avalanche (5 pts.)
5. Mike Sullivan, Penguins, (4 pts.)
6. Dave Tippett, Oilers (3 pts.)

FINEWAX: When the 2018-19 season ended, the Blue Jackets were left for the dead as they were on the verge of losing Panarin, Bobrovsky, Duchene and Dzingel. They lost all four and were considered a bottom-three team by many, but Tortorella put together his usual great system and had them on the verge of the playoffs the whole season. They beat Toronto in the play-in series and gave the Islanders all they could handle in a tough five-game series. But his work in the regular season was outstanding as the Blue Jackets had no business making the playoffs with their roster after losing so many stars.

2019-20 Jack Adams Award winner: Bruce Cassidy

***

LADY BYNG TROPHY: (Awarded to NHL “player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Jaccob Slavin, Hurricanes (14 pts.)
2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche (12 pts.)
3. Ryan O’Reilly, Blues (11 pts.)
Ryan Suter, Wild (11 pts.)
4. Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets (8 pts.)
5. Miro Heiskanen, Stars (7 pts.)
6. Aleksander Barkov, Panthers (5 pts.)
7. Teuvo Teravainen, Hurricanes (4 pts.)
8. Brayden Point, Lightning (3 pts.)
9. Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs (2 pts.)

GRETZ: Slavin might be one of the cleanest players the league has seen in years. In almost 1,600 minutes of ice-time during the regular season, in a top-pairing role against the most skilled players in the world on a nightly basis, Slavin committed just five minor penalties for the entire season. Two of those minor penalties were delay of game puck over the glass calls. His other three penalties were a trip (the only stick infraction), a hold, and an interference. No high-sticking, no roughing, no hits to the head, no slashing. Just a clean, solid, by-the-book player that is one of the best players in the league at his position.

2019-20 Lady Byng winner: Nathan MacKinnon

NHL Bubble Wrap: Ondrej Palat keeps rolling for Lightning

NHL Scores
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 13, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • The Tampa Bay Lightning are one step closer to the Stanley Cup Final.
  • Brayden Point returned to the lineup and made a huge impact.
  • The two teams combined for three goals in 27 seconds. 

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, New York Islanders 1 (Lightning lead series 3-1)

Thanks to a huge game from their top line the Tampa Bay Lightning were able to pick up a 4-1 win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on Sunday afternoon, taking a 3-1 series lead. They can win the series on Tuesday night. Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat each had a goal and an assist in the game, while Nikita Kucherov also picked up two helpers in the win. Blake Coleman and Patrick Maroon also added goals in the win, while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 out of 27 shots in the win.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Three Stars

1. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. After missing Game 3 of the series due to injury, Point returned on Sunday and made a huge impact with an assist on Ondrej Palat’s game-winning goal and then scoring an early third period goal to help put the game out of reach. His two points now move him into a tie (with Nathan MacKinnon and Kucherov) for the league lead in scoring this postseason. All three players have 25 points. He now has at least one point in 14 of the 16 games he has played in this postseason. His only two games without one were a game against Columbus in the First Round, and Game 2 when he played just eight minutes before leaving with an injury.

2. Ondrej Palat, Tampa Bay Lightning. Palat is not one of Tampa Bay’s big stars, but he is still an outstanding player and a huge piece of their offense. He has been especially important over the past few weeks and been one of their most productive players since the beginning of the Second Round. After recording just two points (both assists) through the Round-Robin and First Round portion of the playoffs, Palat now has 11 points over the past nine games, including eight goals. Those eight goals have come over just the past eight games.

3. Blake Coleman, Tampa Bay Lightning. This was one of the many outstanding moves made by Lightning general manager Julian Brisebois this season. Coleman has been a huge addition and along with Barclay Goodrow (another trade deadline pickup) and Yanni Gourde has helped form a completely dominant third line that has been a constant difference-maker for the Lightning in the playoffs. Coleman’s goal on Sunday tied the game just seconds after Brock Nelson scored the opening goal for the Islanders. His defensive play, occasional offensive contributions, and ridiculously low salary cap number for this season and next season make him an extremely valuable asset for the Lightning.

Highlights Of The Day

All three of the goals from that 27-second stretch in the second period.

All of the highlights.

Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano was announced on Sunday as the winner of the Mark Messier leadership award.

Factoids

  • This is the ninth time the Lightning have had a 3-1 series lead. They won each of the previous eight series, including seven of them in five games. [NHL PR]
  • By scoring two goals in 12 seconds the Lightning set a new franchise postseason record. [NHL PR]
  • The three goals in 27 seconds by the two teams combined is the third-fastest mark in Stanley Cup Playoff history. [NHL PR]

Monday Schedule

Game 5: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Livestream (Dallas Stars lead series 3-1)

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 13, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Stars 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Conference Finals predictions

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Lightning’s top line dominates to take 3-1 series lead over Islanders

By Adam GretzSep 13, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Tampa Bay Lightning are one step closer to a return to the Stanley Cup Final.

With their 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Sunday afternoon, the Lightning now have a commanding 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Final and will have a chance to advance on Tuesday night.

Even though they allowed the first goal on Sunday, a 12-second stretch in the second period where they scored two goals helped swing the game in their favor.

Overall, it was their top line of Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, and Ondrej Palat doing a lot of the heavy lifting in the win.

Palat’s goal (set up by Kucherov and Point) midway through the second period counts as the game-winner, while Point added a goal of his own early in the third period to help put the game out of reach. Point was making his return to the lineup after missing Game 3 of the series due to injury and made a very immediate — and very noticeable — impact. With their two point efforts on Sunday, they are now tied for the league scoring lead this season (Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche) with 25 points.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Overall, it wasn’t a bad effort from the Islanders on Sunday. They had moments where they pushed the play and had their share of chances. But that 12-second breakdown in the second period, as well as their inability to find an answer for the Kucherov-Point-Palat line, proved to be their undoing in this game. When that trio was on the ice during 5-on-5 play (just a little over 11 minutes) the Lightning held a 17-9 shot attempt advantage, a 12-2 shots on goal advantage, and a 2-0 goals advantage. They were the difference.

Now the big question for the Lightning becomes whether or not they can finish this series. This the third time in the past four years they have been the first team to three wins in the Eastern Conference Final, having previously done so against Pittsburgh in 2016 and Washington in 2018. In both of those instances they ended up losing the series when their offense went cold at the worst possible time. They have an opportunity to redeem themselves here. If they can get one more win in this series it will put them in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Lightning lead series 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 4, Islanders 1
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Lightning, Islanders combine for 3 goals in 27 seconds (Video)

By Adam GretzSep 13, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The first 30 minutes of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on Sunday afternoon were mostly uneventful.

The Tampa Bay Lightning controlled zone time, New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov stood tall, and the two teams had skated to a 0-0 tie.

It was at that point that chaos briefly unfolded as the two teams combined for three goals in a 27-second span.

You can see all three goals in the video above.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The scoring outburst began with Islanders forward Brock Nelson scoring his ninth goal of the playoffs (and second in as many games) to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead.

It was a lead they would hold on to for only seconds. Only 15 seconds to be exact.

Just after Nelson’s goal, Tampa Bay’s Yanni Gourde connected on a pass with Blake Coleman behind the Islanders’ defense, setting the stage for Coleman to beat Varlamov with a slick move in tight to tie the game. That line has been sensational for the Lightning all postseason, and that was a huge goal to help get momentum back on their side after Nelson’s goal.

Just 12 seconds after that goal, Ondrej Palat scored to give the Lightning a lead on a goal that was set up by Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point.

This stretch is tied for the third fasted three-goal stretch in Stanley Cup Playoff history. The Red Wings and Coyotes also combined for three goals in 27 seconds during a 1998 playoff game. The NHL record is three goals in 21 seconds, set by the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers during the 1985 playoffs.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 5, Lightning 3 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 4, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.