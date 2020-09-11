Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is the winner of the 2020 Lady Byng Trophy.

The award is handed out annually to the player “player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability”

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly were the other two finalists for the award.

This is the first time MacKinnon has won the award.

In 69 games this season for the Avalanche MacKinnon was one of the league’s top players, finishing with 93 total points (35 goals, 58 assists) while recording only 12 penalty minutes.

No other player in the league averaged more time on ice per game (more than 21 minutes per game) and took fewer penalties.

His 12 penalty minutes were also a career-low and the second-lowest among the league’s top-25 scorers.

