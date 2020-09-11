MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 11, 2020, 8:15 AM EDT
USA Network’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Nikita Kucherov scored with nine seconds remaining in the third period to complete a comeback win for the Lightning. Matt Martin gave the Islanders the lead with the first shot of the game 1:24 into the first period before Victor Hedman tied the game later in the first. With the game seemingly headed for overtime, Kucherov scored on a great feed from Ryan McDonagh to give Tampa a 2-0 series lead.

Teams that take a 2-0 lead in the Conference Final have a series record of 31-2. This postseason, teams that reach two wins first in a series are 19-1. Teams that take a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series hold an all-time series record of 192-4 (98.0%). The Islanders are one of four teams in NHL history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit, beating the Penguins in seven games in the 1975 Quarterfinals.

In franchise history, Tampa is 5-0 in best-of-seven series when taking a 2-0 lead, although this is their first time leading a Conference Final 2-0.

Alex Killorn was suspended for Game 3 for a late hit from behind on Brock Nelson.

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Friday, September 11, 8 p.m. ET
TV: USA Network
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

The Wraparound: Isles try to get back into series vs. Lightning

By Sean LeahySep 11, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down Friday’s NHL playoff game with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Check out the NHL Bubble Wrap for details on Thursday’s playoff game.

Sean Couturier was revealed as the winner of the 2019-20 Selke Trophy.

FRIDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAME

Game 3: Islanders vs. Lightning (TB leads 2-0) – 8 p.m. ET, USA Network (livestream): Nikita Kucherov scored with nine seconds remaining in the third period to complete a comeback win for the Lightning. Matt Martin gave New York the lead with the first shot of the game 1:24 into the first period before Victor Hedman tied the game later in the first. With the game seemingly headed for overtime, Kucherov scored on a great feed from Ryan McDonagh to give Tampa a 2-0 series lead.

The Islanders have lost four of their last five games. They have not come back from 2-0 down to win a seven-game playoff series since the 1984 Conference Final, when they won four straight games against Montreal to win the series in six.

New York went 0-for-4 on the power play in Game 2 and failed to score on a 38-second 5-on-3 in the third period with the game tied. They also failed to score on a five-minute power play in the first period following Alex Killorn’s major penalty. This postseason, the Islanders power play sits at 16.2%, the worst of any of the remaining four teams.

After choosing a lineup with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, Tampa lost both Killorn and Brayden Point in the win, finishing the game with just nine forwards. Killorn was suspended for Game 3 for a late hit from behind on Brock Nelson. Point left the game in the second period with an undisclosed injury. Head coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on his status Thursday.

In franchise history, Tampa is 5-0 in best-of-seven series when taking a 2-0 lead, although this is their first time leading a Conference Final 2-0.

Teams that take a 2-0 lead in the Conference Final have a series record of 31-2. This postseason, teams that reach two wins first in a series are 19-1. Teams that take a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series hold an all-time series record of 192-4 (98.0%). The Islanders are one of four teams in NHL history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit, beating the Penguins in seven games in the 1975 Quarterfinals.

SATURDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 4: Golden Knights vs. Stars (DAL leads 2-1) – 8 p.m. ET, NBC (livestream)

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 11, 2020, 8:50 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

NHL Bubble Wrap: Khudobin bounces back in big way for Stars in Game 3

NHL Bubble Wrap: Khudobin bounces back in big way for Stars in Game 3
Getty Images
By James O'BrienSep 11, 2020, 12:28 AM EDT
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT] (DAL leads 2-1)

Game 1 was very much a Stars-style win, while the Golden Knights exerted control over Game 2. In the case of Game 3, it was more of a mix.

Things began as a tight, grinding affair, with the first goal only coming in the dying moments of the second period. On paper, that favored the Stars.

That heightened urgency might have prompted the Golden Knights to up the temp during the third period. Vegas tied it up early in that frame, only to see Jamie Benn score by beating Robin Lehner five-hole. From there, the Golden Knights tied things up on a controversial 2-2 goal that withstood a goalie interference review.

During the ensuing penalty, Anton Khudobin made some very difficult saves to keep Game 3 tied. At a couple points, Khudobin seemed hurt — or at least exhausted. Robin Lehner also ended up looking a little shaken up after making last second saves against Benn to end regulation. To state the obvious, both goalie situations are worth watching as the 2020 Western Conference Final goes forward.

Did some issues hinder Lehner on Alexander Radulov‘s pretty overtime-winning goal? Tough to say, but it’s easy to argue that Radulov scored a beauty. With that, the Stars lead this series once again, this time 2-1.

Three Stars

1. Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars

It’s pretty tough to knock Khudobin for either of the goals he allowed in Game 3. Heck, you can engage in a lengthy debate about whether or not the second goal should have counted.

Either way, consider this a massive rebound after Khudobin was given the hook in Game 2. Granted, few would’ve put that Stars loss on Khudobin, but Dallas must be thrilled to see the veteran goalie shake off any hint of a setback.

The Golden Knights generated a 40-23 shots on goal advantage versus Dallas, but the Stars won Game 3 in large part because of how sharp Khudobin was. While Vegas scored twice during the third period, they could have run away with the game considering the pressure they managed.

Frankly, the Golden Knights might need to channel more of that third-period energy over a full 60 minutes, as Khudobin isn’t making it easy for them to score.

2. Jamie Benn, Stars

Frankly, Benn deserved Three Stars consideration for the face he made after Lehner stopped him during the last seconds of regulation.

Beyond being that close to ending Game 3 with even more last-minute flair than Nikita Kucherov did for the Lightning, Benn was a dominating presence in this one.

Along with being a physical force, Benn scored a big 2-1 goal against Lehner, and was credited with an assist on Radulov’s OT GWG. Benn ended the night with six SOG, a +2 rating, five hits, and those two points.

3. Alex Radulov, Stars

One cannot help but wonder if the Stars might be wiser to lean more heavily on top players, rather than a seemingly balanced approach. After all, Benn only played 15:22 in Game 3, while Radulov was limited to 15:02, both receiving less ice time than Mattias Janmark (15:51) and Blake Comeau (17:36). All due respect to Janmark and Comeau, but you’d think those numbers would be switched. Then again, if ain’t broke?

Anyway, Radulov scored a beautiful overtime game-winner, and has been quite the X-factor for the Stars. At least when he can get on the ice.

Stars – Golden Knights Game 3 highlights:

A tight Game 3 got really wild once the Golden Knights needed to score. The Stars showed once again they can deal with that sort of thing, as they did often vs. the Avs:

Stars – Golden Knights Game 3 Factoids

  • Robin Lehner set a new Golden Knights playoff shutout streak record, as Jamie Oleksiak‘s 1-0 goal broke it at 171:27. This is a big bump from Marc-Andre Fleury‘s previous mark of 144:04.
  • Miro Heiskanen leads the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs — not just playoff defensemen — with 17 assists. Heiskanen ranks third in Stars franchise history in assists for any skater, trailing only Brian Bellows (19) and Mike Modano (18). [via NHL PR]
  • Radulov sits tied third all-time in Stars franchise history with four game-winning goals during a single postseason. Joe Nieuwendyk holds the record with six from 1999. [Sportsnet Stats]

FRIDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Islanders vs. Lightning (TB leads 2-0) – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)

• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Stars take 2-1 series lead by beating Golden Knights in Game 3 OT

By James O'BrienSep 10, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT
The Dallas Stars took a 2-1 series lead in 2020 Western Conference Final by beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 (OT) in Game 3. Alexander Radulov ended up being the hero for the Stars, scoring the game-winner just 31 seconds into overtime.

That goal capped a back-and-forth affair that really heated up over the last 20 minutes (and 31 seconds).

Radulov now has four game-winners during this postseason, including two in OT.

Goals were scarce — until things picked up late

As the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs grind on, goals are becoming tough to come by.

For almost two full periods, Vegas and Dallas sat deadlocked at 0-0. The Golden Knights held a slight edge in play during the opening frame, while the Stars were assertive in the second. Before things could remain tied going into the third period, Jamie Oleksiak scored an unlikely breakaway goal to give the Stars a 1-0 lead:

(Did even Oleksiak expect to end Robin Lehner‘s shutout streak? Either way, it ended at 171:27, setting a new Golden Knights playoff record.)

This opened the door for some serious pushes from Vegas during the third period, and some of the best sequences in what had been a clogged-up affair.

Almost four minutes into the third, Shea Theodore found the net once again on a funky power-play goal.

While that falls into the theme of Golden Knights defensemen creating a lot of offense lately, Jamie Benn reminded us that this pattern goes both ways. Benn beat Robin Lehner five hole for the 2-1 goal, representing the first goal of the 2020 Western Conference Final from a Stars forward.

The Golden Knights poured on the pressure during the third period, not allowing that Benn goal to break their will. In a key moment, Alex Tuch‘s tying goal counted after a goalie interference review that really could have gone either way.

Stars win Game 3 in OT as Radulov scores quickly against Golden Knights

Anton Khudobin made key, tough saves during the ensuing power play relating to that failed challenge. While he stood strong, having to stretch out for a difficult save against Reilly Smith seemed to leave Khudobin shaken up. (Or maybe the sheer pace of Golden Knights chances made Khudobin winded?)

During the dying moments of regulation, a wild bounce opened the door for another Jamie Benn chance. After Khudobin himself looked shaken up, Lehner also left the ice with some difficulty.

Those Khudobin shorthanded saves ended up looming large, as Radulov scored his tremendous OT goal to thwart Vegas.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0. (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0. (recap)
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 [OT].
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.