Stars, Golden Knights reach ‘chess match’ part of West final

Associated PressSep 10, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta — Tyler Seguin tried to answer what happened in the Western Conference final to the Dallas Stars offense that lit it up last round.

”Two different teams – or Vegas is a different team,” he said.

Dallas hasn’t looked like the same team that put up 31 goals in seven games against Colorado. After winning the Western final opener 1-0 and getting shut out by the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2, the Stars need to find their offense in a showdown between two similar, big teams that could come down to little adjustments determining who goes on to play for the Stanley Cup.

”This whole series will be a chess match,” Dallas captain Jamie Benn said Wednesday ahead of Game 3 Thursday night. ”It just goes to show how well-structured and how good of a team Vegas is. They don’t give you much, and you’ve got to take advantage of your opportunities.”

The Stars haven’t done that. Since scoring on their first shot of Game 1, they’ve had 19 attempts blocked by a Vegas defender, 48 stopped by a goalie and missed the net 14 times. The Golden Knights have 57 shots on goal so far and chased Anton Khudobin with three second-period goals Tuesday.

Benn thinks the power play has to make a difference, and Dallas is 0 for 4 in that department, as well. It’s high time for some of the Stars’ best to produce, as Seguin and veteran winger Corey Perry have each gone without a point for six consecutive games.

”It could be frustrating, but at the same time, we’ve won a few hockey games,” Perry said. ”We’re battling out there. We’re trying to do other things to help the team, and those will come. We’re getting our looks, and goals will come.”

That was the Golden Knights’ approach after they ran into a hot goalie late in their second-round series against Vancouver and put up their own goose egg in Game 1 of the West final. Vegas looked like its old self when the puck started to go in.

Even when it hasn’t, the penalty kill has been excellent – a perfect 15 of 15 over the past five games. And the Golden Knights are siphoning confidence from the Stars and building on it, knowing they can handle taking the odd penalty or two.

”A lot of it is confidence hopping over the boards and having the confidence in the PK’s case to take that extra foot of ice or challenge that play a little bit quicker than you normally would if you don’t have that confidence,” coach Peter DeBoer said. ”I just think we’ve got a little bit of swagger there right now, and we want to keep that.”

Dallas doesn’t lack belief in its overall team game, which is predicated on being aggressive in the offensive zone and defending well. It’s basically the same strategy as Vegas, which makes this much more of a mirror match than any series so far in the playoffs.

”It’s a real balance and I think a lot of it has to do with who you’re playing against,” said Dallas’ Jim Nill, who was named a finalist for the general manager of the year award. ”Vegas is a very good team. … We’re both big, heavy teams, we both support the puck well and we both got great goaltending. So, I think what you’ve seen is what you’re going to get.”

Unfortunately for the Stars, the Golden Knights have been in control since the third period of Game 1 and in Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury have two goaltenders that are on a roll. To turn things around and avoid the ”self-inflicted problems” coach Rick Bowness said cost them in Game 2, it’s up to him and his staff to counter what Vegas is doing better: beating the Stars at their own brand of hockey.

For now.

”I think we’ve got two well-coached teams, two very disciplined teams,” Nill said. ”They’re going to be tight games the rest of the way.”

Stars ‘reaping the rewards’ of Rick Bowness’ coaching experience

By Sean LeahySep 10, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Rick Bowness and Jim Nill have an agreement. Once the Stars’ season is over, the interim head coach and general manager will sit down and discuss Bowness’ future.

It wasn’t an easy situation Bowness to enter. He took over for Jim Montgomery, who was fired Dec. 10 for what the team called “unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League.” Montgomery later entered into an alcohol abuse program.

The Stars compiled a 20-13-5 record under Bowness after the change and finished with the fourth-best regular season points percentage at the time of the March NHL pause. That allowed Dallas to play in the Round-Robin portion of the Return to Play, giving them a bye to the First Round.

They went on to dispatch the Flames in six games and upset the heavily-favored Avalanche in seven games to reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2008. What changed is an offense that went from averaging 2.55 goals per game in the regular season to 3 in the postseason.

There’s no doubt that Bowness has proven himself to be a fit with this Stars roster. The question is will he want to continue beyond this season.

“[W]hat he’s done right now, he’s made a strong statement,” said Nill, who named a finalist for NHL GM of the Year Wednesday.

The transition from Montgomery to Bowness wasn’t an easy one. Players didn’t know what the reasons were for the change, and Bowness had to go from assistant to the one in charge. He was thrust into a job taking over an 18-11-3 team and keeping the ship afloat. Add in a four-month stoppage and it’s been an interesting ride so far.

“When we had to make the change, everything went pretty quick,” Nill said. “We went right from having to make the coaching change to Rick taking over, and then all of a sudden you get a pandemic. That gave him a chance to reset, and I think we’re reaping the rewards right now of him having a chance to put his stamp on this team. I’ve been very impressed.”

When the calendar flipped to January, it meant that Bowness had been an NHL coach for five decades. It’s an exclusive club that also features Pat Quinn and Scotty Bowman. He has been behind benches for over 2,000 games, the most in league history. That’s a lot of time learning the behaviors of players and how to get the most out of them in different situations.

Bowness’ attitude toward his players didn’t change when he went from assistant to interim head coach. It’s been a key to his success in Dallas.

“I just be me with the players,” Bowness said. “That’s how I’ve always coached. I’m not one of those guys that labels [coaches] player coach, not a player coach. I don’t believe in all that stuff. I’m just me. I just do it my way.”

There will be a time and place to discuss the future, Bowness said last month. Right now the focus is on winning the Stanley Cup with the Stars.

Said Stars forward Tyler Seguin: “He’s one of those guys that you want to win for.”

Pre-game coverage of Game 3 of Golden Knights-Stars begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 10, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Western Conference Final matchup between the Golden Knights and Stars. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After being shutout in Game 1, Vegas responded with a shutout win of their own in Game 2. Robin Lehner returned to goal and had 24 saves, while Paul Stastny, William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek scored all three goals in less than ten minutes in the second period for a 3-0 win.

It was Lehner’s second straight shutout and he has not allowed a goal in 131:44. Each of his last four wins have been shutouts. His four shutouts lead the league, while seven only five goaltenders in NHL history have had six more shutouts in a single postseason.

Only seven goalies in history have recorded three straight shutouts in the postseason, with Ilya Bryzgalov the most recent to do so (2006 with Anaheim). Lehner’s 131:44 shutout streak is the second-longest in Vegas’ postseason history. Fleury holds the record with a 144:04 shutout streak in 2018.

Dallas is 5-2 following a loss this postseason. They have only trailed a series once this postseason, going 2-1 down against Calgary in the First Round before winning three straight to take the series in six.

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Thursday, September 10, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 10, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

NHL’s final four have gotten deeper with plenty of newcomers

Associated PressSep 10, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT
Joe Pavelski was the captain of a team that went to the Western Conference finals last season, playing opposite Patrick Maroon‘s team that went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Chandler Stephenson won a Stanley Cup title two seasons ago with the Washington Capitals, the team he was still playing with at the start of this season.

They have all since changed jerseys, now newcomers on teams that made it back to the playoffs – and still inside the NHL bubble in Edmonton as part of hockey’s final four. And they are not alone.

The Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning all have several players who weren’t on their playoff rosters last year – when none of these teams played this deep into the postseason. Some signed as free agents last summer, others were trade-deadline acquisitions, and there are even a few rookies.

”Every team changes. I think every year’s different,” said Vegas coach Peter DeBoer, a newcomer himself. He was fired by San Jose in December and hired a month later after the Golden Knights parted ways with Gerard Gallant, the coach who took them to the Stanley Cup final in their inaugural season two years ago.

”The core is obviously the same, and the identity of this group is something that’s been consistent since Day One that they were an expansion team, and that’s that they’re going to come and work and compete and be hard to play against,” DeBoer said. ”That’s a nice thing that I’ve inherited.”

Pavelski was San Jose’s captain the past four seasons, including a Stanley Cup final appearance four years ago, and spent his first 13 NHL seasons with the Sharks before signing with Dallas last summer.

”These players, such as Joe, generational guys, they know what it takes to win,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. ”And when you get down to crunch time, the playoffs, that’s when the guys start to shine. And you can never have enough of these guys in your dressing room. They know how to win. They’ve been there. They’ve done it.”

Pavelski had a hat trick in the first round against Calgary that was the first in the playoffs for the Stars since moving to Dallas more than a quarter-century ago. Joel Kiviranta, a rookie defenseman who scored one goal in 11 regular-season games, had one in the Game 7 second-round clincher against Colorado, completing his hat trick with an overtime goal.

After a double-overtime Game 7 loss to eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis in the second round last year, the Stars also signed free agent Corey Perry after his 14 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, where he was part of a Stanley Cup title early in his career, and veteran defenseman Andrej Sekera.

Nill was named Wednesday as one of three finalists for the NHL general manager of the year award, along with two other GMs whose teams are still playing – Lou Lamoriello of the Islanders and Julien BriseBois of the Lightning.

Tampa Bay’s free-agent additions last summer were Maroon and veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, then defenseman Zach Bogosian became available in February when Buffalo terminated the 12-year veteran’s contract. The Lightning added forwards Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow at the trade deadline.

”I think guys like Patty (Maroon), guys like Barclay, they kind of allow us to play with our chests a little bit puffed out. We know that we have a little sandpaper in our lineup now and we’re not going to get pushed around,” Shattenkirk said. ”I think that was always the focus when you would play against Tampa in the past, was to try to be physical with them and push them out of games.”

Tampa Bay, the 2004 Stanley Cup champ who also went to the final in 2015, was swept in the first round last year after going into the playoffs with the NHL’s best record. Coach Jon Cooper thought the additions last summer who didn’t go through that sweep made a difference this year.

”I think some of the new guys helped out, too, in the Maroons and the Shattenkirks: Guys that weren’t here last year that everybody collectively was like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to turn the page on last year,”’ Cooper said.

The Golden Knights got goaltender Robin Lehner in a deadline trade, and he stopped 24 shots Tuesday night against Dallas in his fourth shutout this postseason. They also acquired Stephenson in December, and later added veteran defenseman Alec Martinez, who was in his 11th season – all with the Los Angeles Kings, where he won Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014.

New York hasn’t been to a Stanley Cup final since 1984, a year after winning its fourth title in a row. The Islanders bolstered their lineup with Jean-Gabriel Pageau in a trade from Ottawa, and then signed the forward to a six-year contract extension. That was after trading for veteran defender Andy Greene, and adding goaltender Semyon Varlamov in free agency last summer.

”Lou has been in the game a long time and obviously the two acquisitions we’ve had … he’s had a long history with Andy, and Lou knew a lot about him. And I think that was a pretty easy fit,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. ”And then with (Pageau), we identified him early. The way he plays, the way he carries himself, his rounded game – all that.”