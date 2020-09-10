MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 10, 2020, 8:15 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Western Conference Final matchup between the Golden Knights and Stars. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After being shutout in Game 1, Vegas responded with a shutout win of their own in Game 2. Robin Lehner returned to goal and had 24 saves, while Paul Stastny, William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek scored all three goals in less than ten minutes in the second period for a 3-0 win.

It was Lehner’s second straight shutout and he has not allowed a goal in 131:44. Each of his last four wins have been shutouts. His four shutouts lead the league, while seven only five goaltenders in NHL history have had six more shutouts in a single postseason.

Only seven goalies in history have recorded three straight shutouts in the postseason, with Ilya Bryzgalov the most recent to do so (2006 with Anaheim). Lehner’s 131:44 shutout streak is the second-longest in Vegas’ postseason history. Fleury holds the record with a 144:04 shutout streak in 2018.

Dallas is 5-2 following a loss this postseason. They have only trailed a series once this postseason, going 2-1 down against Calgary in the First Round before winning three straight to take the series in six.

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Thursday, September 10, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

How NHL consolidated from 2 bubbles to 1 to finish playoffs

Associated PressSep 10, 2020, 8:53 AM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta — When the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders left the familiar confines of the NHL’s Toronto bubble last weekend, they masked up to board physically distanced buses and then flew west across Canada on separate charter flights.

They were handed boxed lunches on the planes, got on different buses when they landed and checked into the Edmonton bubble. The Lightning went first Saturday, followed the next day by the Islanders and NHL employees. The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars have been here since late July.

Two bubbles were suddenly one for the league’s final four and, as early as next week, the Stanley Cup Final.

The challenge of consolidating two quarantined bubbles with more than 1,300 people on site and keeping everyone safe during the pandemic is not easy, and it’s not completely done.

”The whole concept of creating two bubbles, hosting 12 teams with 52-person traveling parties in each bubble, that was an enormous undertaking,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Tuesday.

”Once we get down to four teams and having to travel two teams and some league personnel from one bubble to the next, probably in my mind was not as daunting as what we kind of went through at the start,” he said. ”In terms of getting players from individual training camps in locations, some of which have big outbreaks going on, keeping them healthy, getting them into the bubble and keeping them safe. It was a daunting task and so far, so good.”

The league has reported zero positive coronavirus results among 29,890 tests administered to players, coaches and staff from their arrivals July 26 through Sept. 5, the first day of bubble-to-bubble travel.

Have there been near misses? Daly estimated that six people tested positive for the coronavirus and were unloaded under local and Canadian health rules. These people serviced but do not live in the Edmonton bubble and didn’t interact directly with players; the group includes arena, restaurant and hotel workers and vendors who are also tested daily. Daly did not identify them or the timing of their positive test results.

”They go home at night, they see family members, they see friends, so obviously they pose some level of risk, Daly said. ”They’re isolated appropriately, get the right medical care and we’ve not had any outbreak situation where they’ve infected other people.”

With no positives inside the bubble after nearly 30,000 tests, Daly credited players and everyone else for a ”total buy-in” to following the rules.

”It was pretty seamless, for the most part,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. ”All the protocols are virtually the same. So the NHL has done a really good job with that. And all the vendors, if you will, have done a really good job of staying with protocol.”

Amid all the rules and guidelines, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he and his team were able to suspend disbelief while flying so that it felt like an old-fashioned road trip.

”When you’re on the bus, everything’s kind of normal,” Cooper said. ”But when we pulled up to the hotel and now you’ve got to wait for the security guys to open the gates and then you kind of get locked in and there’s fences all over the place, then you’re like, ‘OK, we’re back in the bubble.”’

The NHL is still working with the Canadian government to allow family members in, which was planned for this round, but there are some border and quarantine obstacles to overcome. So far, Canadian citizens are the only ones permitted.

Yet the hockey goes on, with over 300 people now inside the Edmonton bubble. That’s down from 700 in each city at the start of the playoffs, and while it has been working, Daly isn’t ready to declare victory.

”To this point, knock on wood, the integration has been very seamless,” he said. ”We still have three plus weeks to go, but it’s all worked very well so far.”

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 10, 2020, 8:35 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

MORE: PHT Conference Finals predictions

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

NHL Bubble Wrap: Vasilevskiy, Kucherov shine again for Lightning

By Adam GretzSep 9, 2020, 11:52 PM EDT
  • The Tampa Bay Lightning take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final thanks to a late goal from Nikita Kucherov.
  • They did so with only nine forwards for most of the game due to an ejection and an injury to a key player.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy shined again in net for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay Lightning 2, New York Islanders 1 (Lightning lead series 2-0)

Thanks to an ejection to Alex Killorn and an injury to Brayden Point (not to mention the continued absence of Steven Stamkos), the Tampa Bay Lightning played most of Game 2 with only nine forwards and were still able to get a 2-1 Game 2 win. It gives them a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final over the New York Islanders. Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Lightning penalty kill kept them in it, and then Nikita Kucherov came through in the clutch by scoring the game-winning goal with just eight seconds to play in regulation. The Islanders had a five-minute power play, a two-man advantage, and a shorthanded Lightning roster across from them and were still unable to get the win. This is going to be one they regret if they do not come back in this series. The Lightning had no current update on the status of Point following the game.

Three Stars

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay is the only team that has used just one goalie in the Return To Play, with Vasilevskiy logging every minute of every game so far. He continues to prove why he is one of the league’s best goalies, and perhaps even the best goalie. He stopped 27 out of 28 shots on Wednesday night, including all 13 shots he faced on the penalty kill to help the Lightning kill off a five-minute major penalty and a third period two-man disadvantage. He gave them a chance when they did not play their best game. He now has a .932 save percentage and a 12-3-0 record in his 15 appearances this postseason.

2. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. No Stamkos, no Point, no problem.  At least not on this night because they still have Kucherov. His goal with eight seconds to play turned out to be the difference and helps to strengthen his Conn Smythe argument. He now has six goals and 22 total points in 15 games this postseason. This is his first game-winning goal of the playoffs this year.

3. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning. Just another day at the office for Hedman as he logged a team-high 26 minutes (seven more minutes than any other defenseman on the team), scored his seventh goal of the playoffs to tie the game off of an offensive zone face-off late in the first period, and was a constant force in his own zone to help keep the Islanders off the scoreboard for most of the night. The Lightning have All-Star level talent and franchise players at every position, and Hedman might be the most important piece of them all. He has a goal in four consecutive playoff games for the Lightning.

Highlights of the Night

Kucherov’s game-winning goal was set up by an absolutely incredible pass from Ryan McDonagh.

Will the Lightning have Alex Killorn for Game 3 of the series after this hit on Brock Nelson early in the first period? He could face some supplemental discipline from the league.

Hedman scores his seventh goal of the playoffs to tie the game late in the first period.

Factoids

  • Victor Hedman’s goal-scoring streak is now at four games. That is one game away from tying an NHL Playoff record. [NHL PR]
  • The Lightning have a 2-0 series lead and have done very well in this situation before. [NHL PR]
  • Kucherov’s goal gives him seven career game-winning goals in the playoffs. That is one goal away from tying the franchise record held by Martin St. Louis and Tyler Johnson [NHL PR]

Thursday Schedule

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Livestream (Series tied 1-1)

Kucherov’s goal with 8 seconds to play steals Game 2 for Lightning

By Adam GretzSep 9, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning were not anywhere near as dominant as they were in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, but they still did just enough to steal Game 2 against the New York Islanders on Wednesday night.

Nikita Kucherov scored the game-winning goal with just eight seconds remaining to lift the Lightning to a 2-1 win. They now have a 2-0 series lead.

That goal came at the end of a great shift that had the Lightning buzzing around the New York net, and was concluded with a beautiful cross-ice pass from Ryan McDonagh to set up Kucherov for his sixth goal of the playoffs.

This is going to be a tough one for the Islanders to swallow.

Not only because they lost in the closing seconds and now face a two-game deficit, but because of everything that transpired before the Kucherov goal.

On one hand, everything about the Islanders performance was a 180 turnaround from Monday night. They had an amazing start and were the better team for much of the game. They controlled the play and had countless opportunities to take over and put themselves in a position to even the series.

But it also turned out to be a night of badly missed opportunities, frustration, and failure to capitalize on what should have been a favorable matchup.

Just consider…

  • The Lightning played half of the game with only nine forwards. They started with 11 forwards dressed (to play seven defensemen), and then lost Alex Killorn just five minutes into the game when he was ejected for a late hit on Brock Nelson.
  • Making matters worse, Brayden Point — their top offensive player this postseason — exited the game midway through the second period due to an injury and did not return.
  • The Islanders failed to score on the five-minute major power play following the Killorn hit and missed an opportunity to take what could have been a two-goal lead.
  • Tampa Bay’s first goal — a Victor Hedman goal — was the result of an offensive face-off win that came after Devon Toews failed to gain the red line on a dump-in, resulting in an icing call. Hedman scored quite literally right off the ensuing face-off.
  • In the third period the Islanders had an extended 5-on-3 power play, again in a tie game, and again failed to score. They went 0-for-4 on the power play for the game.

That is going to result in a lot of frustration, especially if they are unable to come back in this series. There is always a slim margin for error in a playoff series, and giving away games like this against one of the league’s best teams is only going to make things just that much more difficult. The Islanders now need to win four out of the next five games.

While Kucherov’s goal will be the play that gets the most attention, Tampa Bay’s defense, penalty kill, and starting goalie Andrei Vasilveskiy were all major difference-makers all night.

Vasilievsky was especially important by stopping 27 out of 28 shots, including 13 shots on the penalty kill and a big breakaway save in a 4-on-4 situation.

The Islanders went back to starting goalie Semyon Varlamov for this game after starting Thomas Greiss the past two games. He stopped 19 shots.

