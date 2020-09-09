Game 2: Islanders vs. Lightning (TB leads 1-0) – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): Brayden Point opened the scoring 1:14 into the first period and the Lightning didn’t look back as they thrashed the Islanders 8-2 in Game 1. Point (2G-3A) and Nikita Kucherov (1G-4A) became the first Lightning players to tally five points in a playoff game, while Tampa tied their franchise record for most goals scored in a playoff game.
“It’s a long series, it’s Game 1,” said Islanders captain Anders Lee. “We dropped the ball tonight. We have an opportunity to come right back at it, fix our mistakes. We’re already looking forward to Game 2 especially after tonight. When you get this far in a series like this, you can’t dwell on the loss. You’ve got to be ready for the next one.”
Tampa entered Game 1 with six full days of rest after their last game against Boston. However, the Lightning showed no rust as they jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period. Meanwhile, the Islanders had just one day off after beating the Flyers in Game 7. New York led their Second Round series against Philly 3-1 before losing Game 5 in OT and Game 6 in double OT.
The Islanders are trailing in a series for the first time this postseason. Their eight goals allowed in Game 1 were tied for the most ever allowed in a playoff game in franchise history.
“We gave [Tampa] too much space,” said head coach Barry Trotz. “We were watching rather than participating. You can’t do that against Tampa. You’ve got to be hard on them.”
After going a perfect 13-for-13 on the penalty kill against the Flyers in the Second Round, the Islanders allowed three power play goals in Game 1 against Tampa (3-for-6). Overall this postseason, the Isles’ penalty kill is the worst of the remaining four teams (78.4%). After going 4-for-20 on the power play against the Bruins, Tampa went 3-for-6 on the power play in Game 1. Overall this postseason, the Tampa power play is clicking at 22%, slightly down from the regular season (23.1%).
The 2020 NHL awards will be handed out to the top players, coaches, and general managers around the league over the next few weeks.
In normal times the 2020 NHL awards would be given out during a big to-do in Las Vegas at the end of June. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the winners will be announced in two parts. This week, NHL awards such as the Masterton, Jack Adams, Selke, and GM of the Year, among others, will be revealed during the NBC Sports pre-game shows before each of the Conference Finals games this week.
The bigger 2019-20 NHL awards such as the Hart, Calder, Norris, Vezina, and Lindsay will be handed out over the course of a 30-minute show during the Stanley Cup Final later this month.
The Pro Hockey Talk staff made our own votes for a collective ballot. Each place was given a numerical value with 5 points for first, 4 points for second, 3 points for third, 2 points for fourth, and 1 point for a fifth-place vote.
Votes were submitted by PHT writers Sean Leahy, James O’Brien, and Adam Gretz, as well as Michael Finewax, Rotoworld Senior Hockey Writer/Editor, and Jake Abrahams, NBCSports.com Managing Editor of NHL content. All ballots were submitted before the start of the NHL Return to Play.
LEAHY: He was an expensive free agent signing, but proved to be an impactful one, finishing fourth overall in the scoring race with 95 points. The Bread Man had the most 5-on-5 points (71) and assists (46), and was a plus-40 in even strength goal differential when he was on the ice.
O’BRIEN: Carlson’s 10-point edge (75 to 65) over Josi will be tough to ignore, especially for more traditionally-minded voters. But Josi has blossomed as a player who’s better in all areas of the ice, including his own end — but also in transition, where he’s crucial at lugging the puck for the Predators. I don’t know how long Josi will be worth the $9M cap hit he’ll begin registering in 2020-21, but he was more like an $11M defenseman this season.
O’BRIEN: This was a special season for rookie defensemen — already saying something a year after Rasmus Dahlin debuted — as Hughes faced competition from the likes of Adam Fox, not just the brilliant Cale Makar. But, while it won’t count toward the Calder, we saw that Hughes is special not just because of his offensive ability, but by being one of the best all-around defensemen right out of the gate. It really feels like these playoffs are a “passing of the torch” to great young defensemen (see also: Miro Heiskanen) and Hughes enjoyed a rookie year for the ages.
LEAHY: Hellebuyck’s .929 5-on-5 save percentage was fifth-best in the NHL and his six shutouts were tops in the league. How valuable was he for Winnipeg? He helped the Jets win 31 of their 37 games during the regular season and he faced 37-or-more shots in 13 games, posting a .948 save percentage over that span.
GRETZ: O’Reilly has become one of the NHL’s best all-around players and a cornerstone piece of what has become one of the best defensive teams in hockey. He plays big minutes against other team’s top players and not only shuts them down (no forward with a minimum of 500 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time this season was on the ice for fewer shot attempts against per 60 minutes), but he also plays a tough, physical game without taking penalties. It is an incredible — and very unique — combination.
ABRAHAMS: When Johns returned to the Stars’ lineup in January following a 22-month absence, we knew he had been dealing with post-traumatic headaches, but there weren’t really any other details surrounding his time away from the game. Then, when this story from The Athletic was published in June, we learned that he had not only battled chronic pain, but also anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. Johns persevered through those significant physical and mental health issues to resume his promising NHL career, and through making his story public, he hopes others dealing with emotional trauma or mental health will be encouraged to seek help.
JIM GREGORY GM of the YEAR (Presented to recognize the work of the NHL’s top general manager.)
PHT BALLOT
1. Joe Sakic, Avalanche (23 pts.) 2. Kelly McCrimmon, Golden Knights (7 pts.) Jeff Gorton, Rangers (7 pts.) 3. Lou Lamoriello, Islanders (5 pts.) 4. Don Sweeney, Bruins (4 pts.) Julien BriseBois, Lightning (4 pts.)
Don Waddell, Hurricanes (4 pts.) Jarmo Kekalainen, Blue Jackets (4 pts.) 5.Chuck Fletcher, Flyers (3 pts.)
ABRAHAMS: Sakic led the Avs to the second-best regular record in the West, despite significant injuries to a number of the team’s top players (an issue that arose once again in the playoffs). Though he inherited franchise cornerstones Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, he has assembled pretty much every other aspect of the roster. From drafting and developing Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar, to acquiring key pieces via trade such as Nazem Kadri, Samuel Girard, and Ryan Graves, to finding value in free agency with Joonas Donskoi and Pavel Francouz, Sakic has constructed a true Cup contender. Colorado also ranks among the league leaders in terms of available cap space, so they should be well equipped – at least, relative to other top teams – to sustain their championship window.
***
JACK ADAMS AWARD (Awarded to the NHL head coach “adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.”)
PHT BALLOT
1. John Tortorella, Blue Jackets (21 pts.) 2. Alain Vigneault, Flyers (16 pts.) 3.Bruce Cassidy, Bruins (11 pts.) 4. Jared Bednar, Avalanche (5 pts.) 5. Mike Sullivan, Penguins, (4 pts.) 6. Dave Tippett, Oilers (3 pts.)
FINEWAX: When the 2018-19 season ended, the Blue Jackets were left for the dead as they were on the verge of losing Panarin, Bobrovsky, Duchene and Dzingel. They lost all four and were considered a bottom-three team by many, but Tortorella put together his usual great system and had them on the verge of the playoffs the whole season. They beat Toronto in the play-in series and gave the Islanders all they could handle in a tough five-game series. But his work in the regular season was outstanding as the Blue Jackets had no business making the playoffs with their roster after losing so many stars.
LADY BYNG TROPHY: (Awarded to NHL “player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability”)
PHT BALLOT
1. Jaccob Slavin, Hurricanes (14 pts.) 2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche (12 pts.) 3. Ryan O’Reilly, Blues (11 pts.) Ryan Suter, Wild (11 pts.) 4. Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets (8 pts.) 5. Miro Heiskanen, Stars (7 pts.) 6.Aleksander Barkov, Panthers (5 pts.) 7.Teuvo Teravainen, Hurricanes (4 pts.) 8.Brayden Point, Lightning (3 pts.) 9.Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs (2 pts.)
GRETZ: Slavin might be one of the cleanest players the league has seen in years. In almost 1,600 minutes of ice-time during the regular season, in a top-pairing role against the most skilled players in the world on a nightly basis, Slavin committed just five minor penalties for the entire season. Two of those minor penalties were delay of game puck over the glass calls. His other three penalties were a trip (the only stick infraction), a hold, and an interference. No high-sticking, no roughing, no hits to the head, no slashing. Just a clean, solid, by-the-book player that is one of the best players in the league at his position.
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.
The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.
Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.
Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.
It might take some time for him to help the New Jersey Devils get to that point, but he’s willing to take on the challenge. Recchi on Wednesday joined new coach Lindy Ruff’s staff as an assistant, and he’s excited at the young talent they’re inheriting and hoping to turn New Jersey back into a playoff contender.
Recchi will be tasked with improving the Devils’ power play, which ranked 21st in the NHL last season, and helping the progression of No. 1 picks Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes and others with limited pro experience. After three seasons as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he feels he has the right approach to get through to young players.
”Communicating now is more important than ever: These kids want to understand, they want to talk to you about it, they want to understand how to get through it,” Recchi said on a conference call. ”I think that’s the important thing that I’m going to be able to bring and I hope I can. I really want to help these young players and the New Jersey Devils, all the players, to build something special here.”
Recchi won the Cup three times during his 22-year playing career as a scoring winger and twice more as Penguins development coach. He and Pittsburgh’s other assistants didn’t have their contracts renewed after a first-round playoff exit, and the Penguins began filling those spots by hiring Washington Capitals coach Todd Reirden following his firing.
It wasn’t immediately clear if or how Recchi’s hire affects Alain Nasreddine, who was elevated from his assistant role to interim coach with the Devils last season. General manager Tom Fitzgerald, who had his interim tag removed after replacing Ray Shero, said earlier this summer Nasreddine was still under contract and it would be up to Ruff to decide his role on staff.
Nasreddine, who played with Recchi in Pittsburgh, was a defenseman and could return to coaching the Devils’ defense. Recchi, who overlapped with Fitzgerald for one season with the Penguins, brings something different.
”His work with the power play and managing personnel in Pittsburgh are skills that will benefit our group moving forward,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. ”Mark’s leadership, communication abilities, patience and presence will be integral for the growth of our young core.”
Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Brayden Point opened the scoring 1:14 into the first period and the Lightning didn’t look back as they thrashed the Islanders 8-2 in Game 1. Point (2G-3A) and Nikita Kucherov (1G-4A) became the first Lightning players to tally five points in a playoff game, while Tampa tied their franchise record for most goals scored in a playoff game.
Tampa’s top line of Ondrej Palat– Point-Kucherov combined for 11 points in Game 1. Point is now second in the NHL with 23 points in 14 playoff games this year (8G-15A) and is currently riding a seven-game point streak (16 pts:4G-12A).
Tampa entered Game 1 with six full days of rest after their last game against Boston. However, the Lightning showed no rust as they jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period. Meanwhile, the Islanders had just one day off after beating the Flyers in Game 7. New York led their Second Round series against Philly 3-1 before losing Game 5 in OT and Game 6 in double OT.
Thomas Greiss got the nod in Game 1 but was pulled less than 11 minutes into the game after allowing three goals on nine shots. Semyon Varlamov came in and struggled as well, allowing five goals on 20 shots.
WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton WHEN: Wednesday, September 9, 8 p.m. ET TV: NBCSN ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 1-0)
Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap) Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC