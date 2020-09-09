The 2020 NHL awards will be handed out to the top players, coaches, and general managers around the league over the next few weeks.

In normal times the 2020 NHL awards would be given out during a big to-do in Las Vegas at the end of June. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the winners will be announced in two parts. This week, NHL awards such as the Masterton, Jack Adams, Selke, and GM of the Year, among others, will be revealed during the NBC Sports pre-game shows before each of the Conference Finals games this week.

The bigger 2019-20 NHL awards such as the Hart, Calder, Norris, Vezina, and Lindsay will be handed out over the course of a 30-minute show during the Stanley Cup Final later this month.

The Pro Hockey Talk staff made our own votes for a collective ballot. Each place was given a numerical value with 5 points for first, 4 points for second, 3 points for third, 2 points for fourth, and 1 point for a fifth-place vote.

Votes were submitted by PHT writers Sean Leahy, James O’Brien, and Adam Gretz, as well as Michael Finewax, Rotoworld Senior Hockey Writer/Editor, and Jake Abrahams, NBCSports.com Managing Editor of NHL content. All ballots were submitted before the start of the NHL Return to Play.

HART TROPHY (Awarded to the “player judged most valuable to his team.”)

PHT BALLOT

1. Artemi Panarin, Rangers (18 pts.)

2. Leon Draisaitl, Oilers (17 pts.)

3. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche (14 pts.)

4. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets (12 pts.)

5. David Pastrnak, Bruins (7 pts.)

Connor McDavid, Oilers (7 pts.)

6. Brad Marchand, Bruins (4 pts.)

LEAHY: He was an expensive free agent signing, but proved to be an impactful one, finishing fourth overall in the scoring race with 95 points. The Bread Man had the most 5-on-5 points (71) and assists (46), and was a plus-40 in even strength goal differential when he was on the ice.

2019-20 PHWA Hart finalists: Draisaitl, MacKinnon, Panarin

NORRIS TROPHY (Awarded to the top “defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”)

PHT BALLOT

1. Roman Josi, Predators (23 pts.)

2. John Carlson, Capitals (16 pts.)

3. Victor Hedman, Lightning (14 pts.)

4. Alex Pietrangelo, Blues (9 pts.)

5. Charlie McAvoy, Bruins (6 pts.)

6. Jared Spurgeon, Wild (3 pts.)

7. Jaccob Slavin, Hurricanes (1 pt.)

Dougie Hamilton, Hurricanes (1 pt.)

Cale Makar, Avalanche (1 pt.)

Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets (1 pt.)

O’BRIEN: Carlson’s 10-point edge (75 to 65) over Josi will be tough to ignore, especially for more traditionally-minded voters. But Josi has blossomed as a player who’s better in all areas of the ice, including his own end — but also in transition, where he’s crucial at lugging the puck for the Predators. I don’t know how long Josi will be worth the $9M cap hit he’ll begin registering in 2020-21, but he was more like an $11M defenseman this season.

2019-20 PHWA Norris finalists: Carlson, Hedman, Josi

CALDER TROPHY (Awarded “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the NHL.”)

PHT BALLOT

1. Quinn Hughes, Canucks (24 pts.)

2. Cale Makar, Avalanche (21 pts.)

3. Adam Fox, Rangers (9 pts.)

Dominik Kubalik, Blackhawks (9 pts.)

4. Elvis Merzlikins, Blue Jackets (6 pts.)

5. Mackenzie Blackwood, Devils (3 pts.)

6. Victor Olofsson, Sabres (1 pt.)

Ilya Samsonov, Capitals (1 pt.)

O’BRIEN: This was a special season for rookie defensemen — already saying something a year after Rasmus Dahlin debuted — as Hughes faced competition from the likes of Adam Fox, not just the brilliant Cale Makar. But, while it won’t count toward the Calder, we saw that Hughes is special not just because of his offensive ability, but by being one of the best all-around defensemen right out of the gate. It really feels like these playoffs are a “passing of the torch” to great young defensemen (see also: Miro Heiskanen) and Hughes enjoyed a rookie year for the ages.

2019-20 PHWA Calder finalists: Hughes, Makar, Kubalik

VEZINA TROPHY (Awarded to the goalie “adjudged to be the best at this position.”)

PHT BALLOT

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets (23 pts.)

2. Tuukka Rask, Bruins (20 pts.)

3. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning (11 pts.)

4. Ben Bishop, Stars (9 pts.)

LEAHY: Hellebuyck’s .929 5-on-5 save percentage was fifth-best in the NHL and his six shutouts were tops in the league. How valuable was he for Winnipeg? He helped the Jets win 31 of their 37 games during the regular season and he faced 37-or-more shots in 13 games, posting a .948 save percentage over that span.

2019-20 GMs Vezina finalists: Hellebuyck, Rask, Vasilevskiy

SELKE TROPHY (Awarded to the forward voted as “the best to excel in the defensive aspects of the game.”)

PHT BALLOT

1. Ryan O’Reilly, Blues (22 pts.)

2. Anthony Cirelli, Lightning (15 pts.)

3. Sean Couturier, Flyers (13 pts.)

4. Patrice Bergeron, Bruins (11 pts.)

5. Phillip Danault, Canadiens (4 pts.)

6. Gabriel Landeskog, Avalanche (3 pts.)

7. Valeri Nichushkin, Avalanche (2 pts.)

Mark Stone, Golden Knights (2 pts.)

Anze Kopitar, Kings (2 pts.)

8. Nick Foligno, Blue Jackets (1 pt.)

GRETZ: O’Reilly has become one of the NHL’s best all-around players and a cornerstone piece of what has become one of the best defensive teams in hockey. He plays big minutes against other team’s top players and not only shuts them down (no forward with a minimum of 500 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time this season was on the ice for fewer shot attempts against per 60 minutes), but he also plays a tough, physical game without taking penalties. It is an incredible — and very unique — combination.

2019-20 PHWA Selke finalists: Bergeron, Couturier, O’Reilly

MASTERTON TROPHY (Awarded “to the NHL player voted to best exemplify the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”)

PHT BALLOT

1. Stephen Johns, Stars (17 pts.)

2. Oskar Lindblom, Flyers (15 pts.)

3. Bobby Ryan, Senators (14 pts.)

4. Jacob Markstrom, Canucks (4 pts.)

Shea Theodore, Golden Knights (4 pts.)

5. Jay Bouwmeester, Blues (3 pts.)

Mark Letestu, Blue Jackets (3 pts.)

ABRAHAMS: When Johns returned to the Stars’ lineup in January following a 22-month absence, we knew he had been dealing with post-traumatic headaches, but there weren’t really any other details surrounding his time away from the game. Then, when this story from The Athletic was published in June, we learned that he had not only battled chronic pain, but also anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. Johns persevered through those significant physical and mental health issues to resume his promising NHL career, and through making his story public, he hopes others dealing with emotional trauma or mental health will be encouraged to seek help.

2019-20 PHWA Masterton winner: Bobby Ryan

JIM GREGORY GM of the YEAR (Presented to recognize the work of the NHL’s top general manager.)

PHT BALLOT

1. Joe Sakic, Avalanche (23 pts.)

2. Kelly McCrimmon, Golden Knights (7 pts.)

Jeff Gorton, Rangers (7 pts.)

3. Lou Lamoriello, Islanders (5 pts.)

4. Don Sweeney, Bruins (4 pts.)

Julien BriseBois, Lightning (4 pts.)

Don Waddell, Hurricanes (4 pts.)

Jarmo Kekalainen, Blue Jackets (4 pts.)

5. Chuck Fletcher, Flyers (3 pts.)

ABRAHAMS: Sakic led the Avs to the second-best regular record in the West, despite significant injuries to a number of the team’s top players (an issue that arose once again in the playoffs). Though he inherited franchise cornerstones Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, he has assembled pretty much every other aspect of the roster. From drafting and developing Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar, to acquiring key pieces via trade such as Nazem Kadri, Samuel Girard, and Ryan Graves, to finding value in free agency with Joonas Donskoi and Pavel Francouz, Sakic has constructed a true Cup contender. Colorado also ranks among the league leaders in terms of available cap space, so they should be well equipped – at least, relative to other top teams – to sustain their championship window.

JACK ADAMS AWARD (Awarded to the NHL head coach “adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.”)

PHT BALLOT

1. John Tortorella, Blue Jackets (21 pts.)

2. Alain Vigneault, Flyers (16 pts.)

3. Bruce Cassidy, Bruins (11 pts.)

4. Jared Bednar, Avalanche (5 pts.)

5. Mike Sullivan, Penguins, (4 pts.)

6. Dave Tippett, Oilers (3 pts.)

FINEWAX: When the 2018-19 season ended, the Blue Jackets were left for the dead as they were on the verge of losing Panarin, Bobrovsky, Duchene and Dzingel. They lost all four and were considered a bottom-three team by many, but Tortorella put together his usual great system and had them on the verge of the playoffs the whole season. They beat Toronto in the play-in series and gave the Islanders all they could handle in a tough five-game series. But his work in the regular season was outstanding as the Blue Jackets had no business making the playoffs with their roster after losing so many stars.

2019-20 NHL Broadcasters Jack Adams finalists: Cassidy, Tortorella, Vigneault

LADY BYNG TROPHY: (Awarded to NHL “player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability”)

PHT BALLOT

1. Jaccob Slavin, Hurricanes (14 pts.)

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche (12 pts.)

3. Ryan O’Reilly, Blues (11 pts.)

Ryan Suter, Wild (11 pts.)

4. Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets (8 pts.)

5. Miro Heiskanen, Stars (7 pts.)

6. Aleksander Barkov, Panthers (5 pts.)

7. Teuvo Teravainen, Hurricanes (4 pts.)

8. Brayden Point, Lightning (3 pts.)

9. Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs (2 pts.)

GRETZ: Slavin might be one of the cleanest players the league has seen in years. In almost 1,600 minutes of ice-time during the regular season, in a top-pairing role against the most skilled players in the world on a nightly basis, Slavin committed just five minor penalties for the entire season. Two of those minor penalties were delay of game puck over the glass calls. His other three penalties were a trip (the only stick infraction), a hold, and an interference. No high-sticking, no roughing, no hits to the head, no slashing. Just a clean, solid, by-the-book player that is one of the best players in the league at his position.

2019-20 PHWA Byng finalists: MacKinnon, Matthews, O’Reilly