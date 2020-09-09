MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
nhl gm of the year
BriseBois, Lamoriello, Nill are 2019-20 NHL GM of the Year finalists

Sep 9, 2020
Julien BriseBois of the Lightning, Lou Lamoriello of the Islanders, and Jim Nill of the Stars have been voted as the three finalists for the 2019-20 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

Voting was conducted by the NHL’s 31 GMs, a panel of League executives, print and broadcast media following the end of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The winner will be announced Saturday, Sept. 12 during pregame coverage of Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

The case for BriseBois: After the Lightning’s 2019 playoff upset, BriseBois added Kevin Shattenkirk, Luke Schenn, and Pat Maroon. He also kept Brayden Point and Andrei Vasilevskiy in the fold with new extensions. The February trade deadline was another opportunity to strengthen his Cup contending team. He did so by acquiring Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow via trade and veteran defenseman Zach Bogosian as a free agent. The end result was a 43-21-6 record and a .657 points percentage, tied for third overall at the time of the March NHL pause. In the postseason, Tampa has reached the Eastern Conference Final for the fourth time in six seasons.

BriseBois would be the second Lightning GM (Steve Yzerman – 2014-15) to win the award.

The case for Lamoriello: In Year Two under Lamoriello, the Islanders advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 1993. Key acquisitions such as Semyon Varlamov and Derick Brassard have played roles in the team’s success in 2019-20. Keeping captain Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, Jordan Eberle, and Anthony Beauvillier has paid off as well. The GM would also bolster both ends of the ice by dealing for Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Andy Greene.

This is Lamoriello first time as a finalist since the award’s inception in 2009-10. He would be the first Islanders GM to win it.

The case for Nill: The Stars improved their regular season points percentage for a third straight year and reached the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2008. Nill added forwards Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry, plus Game 7 hero Joel Kiviranta last off-season, as well as defenseman Andrej Sekera. He also kept key pieces in Esa Lindell, Jason Dickinson, and Mattias Janmark with new extensions.

Nill is up for the award for the second time after finishing third in 2015-16.

Islanders rest, regroup after being routed by Lightning

Sep 9, 2020
Thomas Greiss or Semyon Varlamov?

It might not matter which goalie Islanders coach Barry Trotz turns to for Game 2 of New York’s Eastern Conference final series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

His more pressing concerns Tuesday, a day after an 8-2 drubbing in the series opener, were getting some rest for his weary team and addressing the defensive lapses that led to the franchise matching its most lopsided playoff loss.

‘That to me is a sign of a little bit of mental focus or mental fatigue, whatever you want to call that yesterday. We weren’t as sharp,” Trotz said. ”When’s the last time we’ve given up eight goals? I have no idea. But it happened. This team is much better, and I know they’ll respond.”

In the span of two days, the Islanders went from playing what Greiss called their best defensive game in years, a a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 7 on Saturday, to being overwhelmed by the Lightning. A contributing factor was the quick turnaround Sunday as New York switched NHL bubble cities by flying from Toronto to Edmonton, Alberta. The team didn’t get much sleep and had to adjust to a time change before playing its sixth game in 10 days.

Without providing a hint of who he’ll start, Trotz brushed off concerns about goaltending, saying it was difficult to evaluate any of his players in a game that went south quickly.

The Lightning led 3-1 before the game was 11 minutes old, and 5-1 through two periods.

Greiss, who stopped 16 shots against the Flyers for his first career playoff shutout, was yanked after allowing three goals on nine shots.

Varlamov, who showed signs of fatigue when he allowed a combined nine goals on 63 shots in his previous two starts, wasn’t much better. He gave up five goals on 25 shots against Tampa Bay.

The Islanders blamed themselves for lacking the in-your-face defensive forechecking style that helped lead them to their first conference final in 27 years.

Defenseman Devon Toews said the lack of jump was apparent from the opening faceoff.

”Yesterday, that start wasn’t really there,” Toews said. ”It just put us behind the 8-ball in the game, and we couldn’t really recover from it. Whether it’s the travel or just not being prepared, not ready for the game, whatever it is, we just chalk that up as a loss and move on.”

The disparity was clear on Tampa Bay’s opening goal, when Brayden Point burst up the left wing, sped around defenseman Ryan Pulock, drove to the net and wrapped the puck around Greiss. Point, with two goals and three assists, and Nikita Kucherov, with a goal and four assists, set franchise records for most points in a playoff game.

Of the 35 shots the Lightning took, only one missed the net, while 12 were blocked. That’s a tremendous departure from how the Islanders finished Game 7 against Philadelphia. The Flyers misfired on 11 of 27 shots directed at the net, and had another 22 blocked.

The Lightning, coming off a near-weeklong break, acknowledged they took advantage of a tired opponent. They won’t have a similar edge for Game 2.

”Obviously, they get a day to reset, probably clear their heads,” defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said. ”Some of those games get easier to brush off your shoulders when you lose by a big margin like that. So we’re certainly going to be ready for a much better team.”

The Lightning have won five straight since losing Game 1 of their second-round series to Boston. The winning streak, the team’s longest in the playoffs since 2016, also includes a 7-1 rout of the Bruins in Game 3.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said the margin of victory wasn’t any sort of statement.

”If you want to make a statement game, that’s all fine for now. But it’s really only a statement if you can follow it up in Game 2,” he said.

”So if we come there and lay an egg tomorrow night and it’s 1-1, what kind of statement did we make?” Cooper added. ”Let’s make a statement and be even better than we were last night and see where the chips fall. It’s a good first step, but just one little step.”

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

Sep 9, 2020
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Brayden Point opened the scoring 1:14 into the first period and the Lightning didn’t look back as they thrashed the Islanders 8-2 in Game 1. Point (2G-3A) and Nikita Kucherov (1G-4A) became the first Lightning players to tally five points in a playoff game, while Tampa tied their franchise record for most goals scored in a playoff game.

Tampa’s top line of Ondrej Palat– Point-Kucherov combined for 11 points in Game 1. Point is now second in the NHL with 23 points in 14 playoff games this year (8G-15A) and is currently riding a seven-game point streak (16 pts:4G-12A).

Tampa entered Game 1 with six full days of rest after their last game against Boston. However, the Lightning showed no rust as they jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period. Meanwhile, the Islanders had just one day off after beating the Flyers in Game 7. New York led their Second Round series against Philly 3-1 before losing Game 5 in OT and Game 6 in double OT.

Thomas Greiss got the nod in Game 1 but was pulled less than 11 minutes into the game after allowing three goals on nine shots. Semyon Varlamov came in and struggled as well, allowing five goals on 20 shots.

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, September 9, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sep 9, 2020
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Lightning eager to build off ‘good first step’ following Game 1 win

Sep 9, 2020
When the final buzzer sounded after the Lightning’s 8-2 Game 1 win, there was no big celebration, only your standard fist-bumps between teammates and stick-taps to congratulate goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Tampa had just sunk the Islanders in the opening game of the Eastern Conference Final in a postseason that’s “Stanley Cup or bust” for the franchise. It was an impressive win; they went nearly 59 minutes without missing the net, tied the team record for goals in a playoff game, and won for their fifth in a row.

But a veteran team like the Lightning know you cannot get too high or low in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and there’s no room for celebration until you’re the ones lifting the Cup. That’s why when head coach Jon Cooper made his way into the dressing room after Game 1, he wasn’t greeted with a boisterous group impressed with their performance.

“What is that, our ninth win in the playoffs?” Cooper said Tuesday. “It was probably the quietest it has been in the room out of our wins. That’s a pretty exciting time to win a game in the playoffs, let alone where we are right now. I think it was a combination of we know the Islanders are going to be better and a combination of I know we can be better and they know we can be better.”

The Islanders learned a hard lesson in Game 1. They got away from the defensive strengths that helped them to this point and shut down the Panthers, Capitals, and Flyers. A team like Tampa cannot be allowed time and space to create chances. The Lightning had a 21-13 even strength shot advantage and capitalized on their opportunities. In Barry Trotz’s eyes, New York was “watching rather than participating.”

Look at the space given to Ryan McDonagh on Tampa’s third goal.

“They ended up scoring on almost all their chances,” Trotz said. “If you look at the analytics of the game, it was probably closer than an 8-2 game. It doesn’t feel good when you’re sitting there and the score is 8-2. The only analytics that matters is the scoreboard.”

Fortunately for the Islanders it was just one game. Tampa could have won 100-2 and it only counts as one victory in a best-of-seven series. While Trotz and his staff have pored over video assessing what went wrong, the players can flush that rout out of their systems and focus on Game 2 Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream).

“This team is much better, and I know they’ll respond,” Trotz said. “It was really hard. I’ll be honest, after the game, to try to, we sort of do our evaluations on our team and our individual players, and it was hard because it was such a strange game for everybody involved.”

This is the first time the New York has trailed in a series this postseason. They’ve only lost back-to-back games once before rebounding in Game 7 against the Flyers in the Second Round. The Lightning know they’ll get a better Islanders team in Game 2 and don’t want to lose this momentum.

“It’s really only a statement if you can follow it up in Game 2,” Cooper said. “We come out and lay an egg [Wednesday] night and it’s 1-1, what kind of statement did we make? Well, let’s make a statement and be even better than we were [Monday] night in Game 2 and see where the chips fall. It’s a good first step, but it’s just one little step.”

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

