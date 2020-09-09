MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy wins Jack Adams Award

By Adam GretzSep 9, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NHL announced on Wednesday evening that Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is the winner of the 2019-20 Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year.

The award is voted on annually by the league’s broadcasters.

Cassidy ended up winning over finalists John Tortorella (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Alain Vigneault (Philadelphia Flyers).

This is the first time Cassidy has won the award, while he also becomes the fourth different Bruins coach to win it joining Don Cherry (1975-76), Pat Burns (1997-98), and Claude Julien (2008-09).

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The Bruins had the league’s best record, 100 points in 70 games, under Cassidy’s leadership.

Beyond that, they also finished the season ninth in goals scored, first in goals against, second on the power play, and third on the penalty kill, pretty much dominating nearly every phase of the game.

Cassidy has been the Bruins’ coach since the middle of the 2016-17 season when he took over after Julien was fired. During his time behind the Bruins’ bench he has compiled a 161-66-34 record, qualified for the playoffs every year, and advanced beyond the First Round of the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

They reached the Stanley Cup Final a year ago before losing in Game 7 to the St. Louis Blues.

The Bruins were eliminated in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:

• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Lightning’s Alex Killorn ejected for late hit on Brock Nelson

By Adam GretzSep 9, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn was ejected from Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday night boarding New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson.

The incident happened just five minutes into the first period and resulted in Nelson leaving the game due to injury.

You can see the incident in the video posted above.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Killorn was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit, and it is really not hard to see why. Nelson had already made a play with the puck and no longer had possession of it when Killorn skated in from behind and delivered a needless and reckless hit.

The hit drove Nelson’s head into the glass and knocked him to the ice where he remained for several moments before leaving for the locker room.

Nelson has been one of the Islanders’ top players this postseason, entering play on Wednesday with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 17 games.

Nelson eventually returned to the game midway through the second period. On his first shift back he was cross-checked from behind head first into the glass by Barclay Goodrow with no penalty called.

Killorn’s ejection left the Lightning with just 10 forwards for the remainder of the game due to their strategy of dressing seven defensemen. That number went down to nine forwards in the second period when Brayden Point exited the bench.

The Islanders did not score on the ensuing power play despite recording five shots on goal.

The question now becomes whether or not Killorn will miss any additional time for the play, or if the Department of Player Safety will decide that the game misconduct (which takes him out for almost an entire game) will be enough. A lot of that decision could come down to how late the hit is timed to be.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Islanders go back to Semyon Varlamov for Game 2

Islanders Varlamov
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 9, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After starting Thomas Greiss in each of their past two playoff games, the New York Islanders are going back to Semyon Varlamov for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

Varlamov lost consecutive overtime games in the Second Round to the Philadelphia Flyers (giving up nine goals in those two games) prompting Islanders coach Barry Trotz to turn to Greiss for Game 7. When he recorded a shutout in a dominant Islanders’ defensive performance, Greiss was rewarded with the Game 1 start against Tampa Bay on Monday night.

It did not go well.

Greiss was pulled from that game just 10 minutes in after surrendering three goals on nine shots.

He was replaced by Varlamov who allowed five goals on 25 shots in an 8-2 loss.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The starting goalie is not the only lineup change for the Islanders on Wednesday.

Forwards Derick Brassard and Ross Johnston will also be out of the lineup, while Andrew Ladd and Leo Komarov will play in their places.

This will be Ladd’s first game action since early March and his first playoff game since the 2016 postseason when he was still a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Cal Clutterbuck is also in the lineup after being limited to just six minutes on Monday.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 9, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Brayden Point opened the scoring 1:14 into the first period and the Lightning didn’t look back as they thrashed the Islanders 8-2 in Game 1. Point (2G-3A) and Nikita Kucherov (1G-4A) became the first Lightning players to tally five points in a playoff game, while Tampa tied their franchise record for most goals scored in a playoff game.

Tampa’s top line of Ondrej Palat– Point-Kucherov combined for 11 points in Game 1. Point is now second in the NHL with 23 points in 14 playoff games this year (8G-15A) and is currently riding a seven-game point streak (16 pts:4G-12A).

[NHL Conference Finals schedule]

Tampa entered Game 1 with six full days of rest after their last game against Boston. However, the Lightning showed no rust as they jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period. Meanwhile, the Islanders had just one day off after beating the Flyers in Game 7. New York led their Second Round series against Philly 3-1 before losing Game 5 in OT and Game 6 in double OT.

Thomas Greiss got the nod in Game 1 but was pulled less than 11 minutes into the game after allowing three goals on nine shots. Semyon Varlamov came in and struggled as well, allowing five goals on 20 shots.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, September 9, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 9, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Conference Finals predictions

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)