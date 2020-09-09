Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy wins Jack Adams Award

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL announced on Wednesday evening that Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is the winner of the 2019-20 Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year.

The award is voted on annually by the league’s broadcasters.

Cassidy ended up winning over finalists John Tortorella (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Alain Vigneault (Philadelphia Flyers).

This is the first time Cassidy has won the award, while he also becomes the fourth different Bruins coach to win it joining Don Cherry (1975-76), Pat Burns (1997-98), and Claude Julien (2008-09).

The Bruins had the league’s best record, 100 points in 70 games, under Cassidy’s leadership.

Beyond that, they also finished the season ninth in goals scored, first in goals against, second on the power play, and third on the penalty kill, pretty much dominating nearly every phase of the game.

Cassidy has been the Bruins’ coach since the middle of the 2016-17 season when he took over after Julien was fired. During his time behind the Bruins’ bench he has compiled a 161-66-34 record, qualified for the playoffs every year, and advanced beyond the First Round of the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

They reached the Stanley Cup Final a year ago before losing in Game 7 to the St. Louis Blues.

The Bruins were eliminated in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

