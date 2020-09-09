MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

2020 NHL Awards: ProHockeyTalk’s ballot for the league’s major trophies

By Sean LeahySep 9, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The 2020 NHL awards will be handed out to the top players, coaches, and general managers around the league over the next few weeks.

In normal times the 2020 NHL awards would be given out during a big to-do in Las Vegas at the end of June. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the winners will be announced in two parts. This week, NHL awards such as the Masterton, Jack Adams, Selke, and GM of the Year, among others, will be revealed during the NBC Sports pre-game shows before each of the Conference Finals games this week.

The bigger 2019-20 NHL awards such as the Hart, Calder, Norris, Vezina, and Lindsay will be handed out over the course of a 30-minute show during the Stanley Cup Final later this month.

The Pro Hockey Talk staff made our own votes for a collective ballot. Each place was given a numerical value with 5 points for first, 4 points for second, 3 points for third, 2 points for fourth, and 1 point for a fifth-place vote.

Votes were submitted by PHT writers Sean Leahy, James O’Brien, and Adam Gretz, as well as Michael Finewax, Rotoworld Senior Hockey Writer/Editor, and Jake Abrahams, NBCSports.com Managing Editor of NHL content. All ballots were submitted before the start of the NHL Return to Play.

HART TROPHY (Awarded to the “player judged most valuable to his team.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Artemi Panarin, Rangers (18 pts.)
2. Leon Draisaitl, Oilers (17 pts.)
3. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche (14 pts.)
4. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets (12 pts.)
5. David Pastrnak, Bruins (7 pts.)
Connor McDavid, Oilers (7 pts.)
6. Brad Marchand, Bruins (4 pts.)

LEAHY: He was an expensive free agent signing, but proved to be an impactful one, finishing fourth overall in the scoring race with 95 points. The Bread Man had the most 5-on-5 points (71) and assists (46), and was a plus-40 in even strength goal differential when he was on the ice.

2019-20 PHWA Hart finalists: Draisaitl, MacKinnon, Panarin

***

NORRIS TROPHY (Awarded to the top “defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Roman Josi, Predators (23 pts.)
2. John Carlson, Capitals (16 pts.)
3. Victor Hedman, Lightning (14 pts.)
4. Alex Pietrangelo, Blues (9 pts.)
5. Charlie McAvoy, Bruins (6 pts.)
6. Jared Spurgeon, Wild (3 pts.)
7. Jaccob Slavin, Hurricanes (1 pt.)
Dougie Hamilton, Hurricanes (1 pt.)
Cale Makar, Avalanche (1 pt.)
Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets (1 pt.)

O’BRIEN: Carlson’s 10-point edge (75 to 65) over Josi will be tough to ignore, especially for more traditionally-minded voters. But Josi has blossomed as a player who’s better in all areas of the ice, including his own end — but also in transition, where he’s crucial at lugging the puck for the Predators. I don’t know how long Josi will be worth the $9M cap hit he’ll begin registering in 2020-21, but he was more like an $11M defenseman this season.

2019-20 PHWA Norris finalists: Carlson, Hedman, Josi

Getty Images

CALDER TROPHY (Awarded “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the NHL.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Quinn Hughes, Canucks (24 pts.)
2. Cale Makar, Avalanche (21 pts.)
3. Adam Fox, Rangers (9 pts.)
Dominik Kubalik, Blackhawks (9 pts.)
4. Elvis Merzlikins, Blue Jackets (6 pts.)
5. Mackenzie Blackwood, Devils (3 pts.)
6. Victor Olofsson, Sabres (1 pt.)
Ilya Samsonov, Capitals (1 pt.)

O’BRIEN: This was a special season for rookie defensemen — already saying something a year after Rasmus Dahlin debuted — as Hughes faced competition from the likes of Adam Fox, not just the brilliant Cale Makar. But, while it won’t count toward the Calder, we saw that Hughes is special not just because of his offensive ability, but by being one of the best all-around defensemen right out of the gate. It really feels like these playoffs are a “passing of the torch” to great young defensemen (see also: Miro Heiskanen) and Hughes enjoyed a rookie year for the ages.

2019-20 PHWA Calder finalists: Hughes, Makar, Kubalik

***

VEZINA TROPHY (Awarded to the goalie “adjudged to be the best at this position.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets (23 pts.)
2. Tuukka Rask, Bruins (20 pts.)
3. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning (11 pts.)
4. Ben Bishop, Stars (9 pts.)

LEAHY: Hellebuyck’s .929 5-on-5 save percentage was fifth-best in the NHL and his six shutouts were tops in the league. How valuable was he for Winnipeg? He helped the Jets win 31 of their 37 games during the regular season and he faced 37-or-more shots in 13 games, posting a .948 save percentage over that span.

2019-20 GMs Vezina finalists: Hellebuyck, Rask, Vasilevskiy

***

SELKE TROPHY (Awarded to the forward voted as “the best to excel in the defensive aspects of the game.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Ryan O’Reilly, Blues (22 pts.)
2. Anthony Cirelli, Lightning (15 pts.)
3. Sean Couturier, Flyers (13 pts.)
4. Patrice Bergeron, Bruins (11 pts.)
5. Phillip Danault, Canadiens (4 pts.)
6. Gabriel Landeskog, Avalanche (3 pts.)
7. Valeri Nichushkin, Avalanche (2 pts.)
Mark Stone, Golden Knights (2 pts.)
Anze Kopitar, Kings (2 pts.)
8. Nick Foligno, Blue Jackets (1 pt.)

GRETZ: O’Reilly has become one of the NHL’s best all-around players and a cornerstone piece of what has become one of the best defensive teams in hockey. He plays big minutes against other team’s top players and not only shuts them down (no forward with a minimum of 500 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time this season was on the ice for fewer shot attempts against per 60 minutes), but he also plays a tough, physical game without taking penalties. It is an incredible — and very unique — combination.

2019-20 PHWA Selke finalists: Bergeron, Couturier, O’Reilly

***

MASTERTON TROPHY (Awarded “to the NHL player voted to best exemplify the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Stephen Johns, Stars (17 pts.)
2. Oskar Lindblom, Flyers (15 pts.)
3. Bobby Ryan, Senators (14 pts.)
4. Jacob Markstrom, Canucks (4 pts.)
Shea Theodore, Golden Knights (4 pts.)
5. Jay Bouwmeester, Blues (3 pts.)
Mark Letestu, Blue Jackets (3 pts.)

ABRAHAMS: When Johns returned to the Stars’ lineup in January following a 22-month absence, we knew he had been dealing with post-traumatic headaches, but there weren’t really any other details surrounding his time away from the game. Then, when this story from The Athletic was published in June, we learned that he had not only battled chronic pain, but also anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. Johns persevered through those significant physical and mental health issues to resume his promising NHL career, and through making his story public, he hopes others dealing with emotional trauma or mental health will be encouraged to seek help.

2019-20 PHWA Masterton winner: Bobby Ryan

Getty Images

JIM GREGORY GM of the YEAR (Presented to recognize the work of the NHL’s top general manager.)

PHT BALLOT
1. Joe Sakic, Avalanche (23 pts.)
2. Kelly McCrimmon, Golden Knights (7 pts.)
Jeff Gorton, Rangers (7 pts.)
3. Lou Lamoriello, Islanders (5 pts.)
4. Don Sweeney, Bruins (4 pts.)
Julien BriseBois, Lightning (4 pts.)
Don Waddell, Hurricanes (4 pts.)
Jarmo Kekalainen, Blue Jackets (4 pts.)
5. Chuck Fletcher, Flyers (3 pts.)

ABRAHAMS: Sakic led the Avs to the second-best regular record in the West, despite significant injuries to a number of the team’s top players (an issue that arose once again in the playoffs). Though he inherited franchise cornerstones Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, he has assembled pretty much every other aspect of the roster. From drafting and developing Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar, to acquiring key pieces via trade such as Nazem Kadri, Samuel Girard, and Ryan Graves, to finding value in free agency with Joonas Donskoi and Pavel Francouz, Sakic has constructed a true Cup contender. Colorado also ranks among the league leaders in terms of available cap space, so they should be well equipped – at least, relative to other top teams – to sustain their championship window.

2019-20 GM of the Year finalists: BriseBois, Lamoriello, Nill

***

JACK ADAMS AWARD (Awarded to the NHL head coach “adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.”)

PHT BALLOT
1. John Tortorella, Blue Jackets (21 pts.)
2. Alain Vigneault, Flyers (16 pts.)
3. Bruce Cassidy, Bruins (11 pts.)
4. Jared Bednar, Avalanche (5 pts.)
5. Mike Sullivan, Penguins, (4 pts.)
6. Dave Tippett, Oilers (3 pts.)

FINEWAX: When the 2018-19 season ended, the Blue Jackets were left for the dead as they were on the verge of losing Panarin, Bobrovsky, Duchene and Dzingel. They lost all four and were considered a bottom-three team by many, but Tortorella put together his usual great system and had them on the verge of the playoffs the whole season. They beat Toronto in the play-in series and gave the Islanders all they could handle in a tough five-game series. But his work in the regular season was outstanding as the Blue Jackets had no business making the playoffs with their roster after losing so many stars.

2019-20 NHL Broadcasters Jack Adams finalists: Cassidy, Tortorella, Vigneault

***

LADY BYNG TROPHY: (Awarded to NHL “player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability”)

PHT BALLOT
1. Jaccob Slavin, Hurricanes (14 pts.)
2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche (12 pts.)
3. Ryan O’Reilly, Blues (11 pts.)
Ryan Suter, Wild (11 pts.)
4. Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets (8 pts.)
5. Miro Heiskanen, Stars (7 pts.)
6. Aleksander Barkov, Panthers (5 pts.)
7. Teuvo Teravainen, Hurricanes (4 pts.)
8. Brayden Point, Lightning (3 pts.)
9. Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs (2 pts.)

GRETZ: Slavin might be one of the cleanest players the league has seen in years. In almost 1,600 minutes of ice-time during the regular season, in a top-pairing role against the most skilled players in the world on a nightly basis, Slavin committed just five minor penalties for the entire season. Two of those minor penalties were delay of game puck over the glass calls. His other three penalties were a trip (the only stick infraction), a hold, and an interference. No high-sticking, no roughing, no hits to the head, no slashing. Just a clean, solid, by-the-book player that is one of the best players in the league at his position.

2019-20 PHWA Byng finalists: MacKinnon, Matthews, O’Reilly

By Sean LeahySep 9, 2020, 1:41 PM EDT
Julien BriseBois of the Lightning, Lou Lamoriello of the Islanders, and Jim Nill of the Stars have been voted as the three finalists for the 2019-20 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

Voting was conducted by the NHL’s 31 GMs, a panel of League executives, print and broadcast media following the end of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The winner will be announced Saturday, Sept. 12 during pregame coverage of Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

The case for BriseBois: After the Lightning’s 2019 playoff upset, BriseBois added Kevin Shattenkirk, Luke Schenn, and Pat Maroon. He also kept Brayden Point and Andrei Vasilevskiy in the fold with new extensions. The February trade deadline was another opportunity to strengthen his Cup contending team. He did so by acquiring Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow via trade and veteran defenseman Zach Bogosian as a free agent. The end result was a 43-21-6 record and a .657 points percentage, tied for third overall at the time of the March NHL pause. In the postseason, Tampa has reached the Eastern Conference Final for the fourth time in six seasons.

BriseBois would be the second Lightning GM (Steve Yzerman – 2014-15) to win the award.

The case for Lamoriello: In Year Two under Lamoriello, the Islanders advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 1993. Key acquisitions such as Semyon Varlamov and Derick Brassard have played roles in the team’s success in 2019-20. Keeping captain Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, Jordan Eberle, and Anthony Beauvillier has paid off as well. The GM would also bolster both ends of the ice by dealing for Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Andy Greene.

This is Lamoriello first time as a finalist since the award’s inception in 2009-10. He would be the first Islanders GM to win it.

The case for Nill: The Stars improved their regular season points percentage for a third straight year and reached the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2008. Nill added forwards Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry, plus Game 7 hero Joel Kiviranta last off-season, as well as defenseman Andrej Sekera. He also kept key pieces in Esa Lindell, Jason Dickinson, and Mattias Janmark with new extensions.

Nill is up for the award for the second time after finishing third in 2015-16.

Islanders rest, regroup after being routed by Lightning

Associated PressSep 9, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Thomas Greiss or Semyon Varlamov?

It might not matter which goalie Islanders coach Barry Trotz turns to for Game 2 of New York’s Eastern Conference final series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

His more pressing concerns Tuesday, a day after an 8-2 drubbing in the series opener, were getting some rest for his weary team and addressing the defensive lapses that led to the franchise matching its most lopsided playoff loss.

‘That to me is a sign of a little bit of mental focus or mental fatigue, whatever you want to call that yesterday. We weren’t as sharp,” Trotz said. ”When’s the last time we’ve given up eight goals? I have no idea. But it happened. This team is much better, and I know they’ll respond.”

In the span of two days, the Islanders went from playing what Greiss called their best defensive game in years, a a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 7 on Saturday, to being overwhelmed by the Lightning. A contributing factor was the quick turnaround Sunday as New York switched NHL bubble cities by flying from Toronto to Edmonton, Alberta. The team didn’t get much sleep and had to adjust to a time change before playing its sixth game in 10 days.

Without providing a hint of who he’ll start, Trotz brushed off concerns about goaltending, saying it was difficult to evaluate any of his players in a game that went south quickly.

The Lightning led 3-1 before the game was 11 minutes old, and 5-1 through two periods.

Greiss, who stopped 16 shots against the Flyers for his first career playoff shutout, was yanked after allowing three goals on nine shots.

Varlamov, who showed signs of fatigue when he allowed a combined nine goals on 63 shots in his previous two starts, wasn’t much better. He gave up five goals on 25 shots against Tampa Bay.

The Islanders blamed themselves for lacking the in-your-face defensive forechecking style that helped lead them to their first conference final in 27 years.

Defenseman Devon Toews said the lack of jump was apparent from the opening faceoff.

”Yesterday, that start wasn’t really there,” Toews said. ”It just put us behind the 8-ball in the game, and we couldn’t really recover from it. Whether it’s the travel or just not being prepared, not ready for the game, whatever it is, we just chalk that up as a loss and move on.”

The disparity was clear on Tampa Bay’s opening goal, when Brayden Point burst up the left wing, sped around defenseman Ryan Pulock, drove to the net and wrapped the puck around Greiss. Point, with two goals and three assists, and Nikita Kucherov, with a goal and four assists, set franchise records for most points in a playoff game.

Of the 35 shots the Lightning took, only one missed the net, while 12 were blocked. That’s a tremendous departure from how the Islanders finished Game 7 against Philadelphia. The Flyers misfired on 11 of 27 shots directed at the net, and had another 22 blocked.

The Lightning, coming off a near-weeklong break, acknowledged they took advantage of a tired opponent. They won’t have a similar edge for Game 2.

”Obviously, they get a day to reset, probably clear their heads,” defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said. ”Some of those games get easier to brush off your shoulders when you lose by a big margin like that. So we’re certainly going to be ready for a much better team.”

The Lightning have won five straight since losing Game 1 of their second-round series to Boston. The winning streak, the team’s longest in the playoffs since 2016, also includes a 7-1 rout of the Bruins in Game 3.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said the margin of victory wasn’t any sort of statement.

”If you want to make a statement game, that’s all fine for now. But it’s really only a statement if you can follow it up in Game 2,” he said.

”So if we come there and lay an egg tomorrow night and it’s 1-1, what kind of statement did we make?” Cooper added. ”Let’s make a statement and be even better than we were last night and see where the chips fall. It’s a good first step, but just one little step.”

NOTES: Trotz said there’s a possibility checking-line forward Cal Clutterbuck will play Wednesday. Clutterbuck didn’t return after limping off midway through the second period, when he took Mikail Sergachev’s slap shot off his right ankle. … The Islanders’ only other six-goal margin of defeat in the playoffs came in a 6-0 loss to the Rangers in 1994. … The Lightning were the first team to score eight times in a conference finals series since Chicago’s 8-2 win over Edmonton in Game 1 of the 1992 Clarence Campbell Conference finals.

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 9, 2020, 12:51 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Brayden Point opened the scoring 1:14 into the first period and the Lightning didn’t look back as they thrashed the Islanders 8-2 in Game 1. Point (2G-3A) and Nikita Kucherov (1G-4A) became the first Lightning players to tally five points in a playoff game, while Tampa tied their franchise record for most goals scored in a playoff game.

Tampa’s top line of Ondrej Palat– Point-Kucherov combined for 11 points in Game 1. Point is now second in the NHL with 23 points in 14 playoff games this year (8G-15A) and is currently riding a seven-game point streak (16 pts:4G-12A).

[NHL Conference Finals schedule]

Tampa entered Game 1 with six full days of rest after their last game against Boston. However, the Lightning showed no rust as they jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period. Meanwhile, the Islanders had just one day off after beating the Flyers in Game 7. New York led their Second Round series against Philly 3-1 before losing Game 5 in OT and Game 6 in double OT.

Thomas Greiss got the nod in Game 1 but was pulled less than 11 minutes into the game after allowing three goals on nine shots. Semyon Varlamov came in and struggled as well, allowing five goals on 20 shots.

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, September 9, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 9, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)