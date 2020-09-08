MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Ranking the best possible Stanley Cup Final matchups

By James O'BrienSep 8, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
We’ve now seen Game 1 of each conference final (the Stars tightly shutting out the Golden Knights, and the Lightning blowing out the Islanders). Before that, PHT also rolled out predictions. While it’s far too early to tell which two teams will reach the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, it’s never too early to daydream about the possibilities.

Also, it’s never too early to aggravate fans who already smarting about their teams being called boring. That’s just good Internet!

Let’s rank the four possible 2020 Stanley Cup Final matchups involving two of the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Islanders, and Tampa Bay Lightning. Surely no one will object to these subjective rankings, right?

Ranking each possible 2020 Stanley Cup Final series

1. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights

<—- Starts drooling disgustingly like Homer Simpson.

Plenty of people would draw up Lightning vs. Golden Knights as a best-on-best matchup, and few would question such claims.

To start, each team boasts serious firepower. Can Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty show they’re in the same league as Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov? Would the Golden Knights’ “other” top line be the real difference-maker? Does Shea Theodore deserve all of that dark horse Norris talk when he’s stacked against an actual Norris-winner in Victor Hedman?

Delightfully, this wouldn’t just be a series where it’s only fun to watch when the biggest names are on the ice. Each team rolls out some of the best depth you can ask for in a salary cap age.

Oh yeah, there’s also potential for some tea-spilling drama to seep in.

Maybe Peter DeBoer or Jon Cooper would drop a barb or two at each other. Ryan Reaves might stir things up, perhaps with Cedric Paquette. And all you need is a rogue agent to make things messy for Robin Lehner and/or Marc-Andre Fleury.

After seeing a Golden Knights – Avalanche series fall through the cracks, fans of the sport as a whole must be crossing their fingers for Golden Knights – Lightning in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

(As always, fans of specific teams want their team.)

2. Lightning vs. Dallas Stars

Consider this a distant second. As we saw from the Stars’ Game 1 win against the Golden Knights, Dallas probably defaults to a defensive shell.

But, as we saw from the Second Round, a team can also force the Stars into some run-and-gun. Perhaps that’s why the Stars can be frustrating for observers who aren’t fans or foes. This Stars roster has the makings of an attacking team, only they moved away from that since the latter part of the Lindy Ruff era.

Could the Lightning coax out more of an attacking style? That would go a long way in boosting this hypothetical championship round, although one couldn’t blame the Stars if they wanted to try to slow things down and limit the likes of Point and Kucherov.

Maybe we can dub this the Ben Bishop Bowl…if he’s even playing.

3. Golden Knights vs. New York Islanders

Really, second or third place would probably come down to coaching. If Cooper and Rick Bowness chose passive approaches, they wouldn’t have the most thrilling Stanley Cup Final.

We’ll get a better idea of whether or not the Golden Knights can force the pace they seek as their Western Conference Final progresses against the Stars. While the Golden Knights can be nasty and aggressive, they also thrive under frenetic circumstances. You’d assume that both the Stars and Islanders would want to keep things slow and low-energy, then. Through Game 1, it worked for the Stars — and as the postseason goes along, gathering that “locomotive on the loose” energy only becomes tougher.

That said, this series could be a lot of fun if Vegas was able to force the Isles out of their comfort zone every now and then. The physical nature could also come to play, as both teams love to hit. (Again, there’s a perfectly sound argument that this series would be second-best. It’s close.)

You might tear a tendon reaching for “Barry Trotz vs. the Golden Knights team he coached against in winning a Stanley Cup” narrative, but … hey, it’s better than nothing.

Then there’s also the fun subplot of Robin Lehner against his old team.

4. Stars vs. Islanders

Uh oh, this almost seems like a trap to make Islanders and Stars fans really angry. Sorry!

Actually, this is 2020. For all we know, the two teams could put together an all-time classic to defy those of us who are pre-cringing at what we’d expect to be hockey’s answer to a staring contest. Or a modern reboot of that unspeakably bad 2003 Wild – Ducks series where Minnesota scored a single goal.

Ultimately, there’s room for these two teams to entertain aplenty if they choose to.

Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg give the Stars the sort of puck-moving ability to transition into white-knuckle scoring chances. Watching Mathew Barzal play hockey ranks among one of the most mesmerizing spectacles in the sport; you could probably meditate to his best shifts.

And, if nothing else, Jamie Benn will probably get really mad at Islanders heavy-hitters such as Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck.

In other words, even the “worst” potential 2020 Stanley Cup Final series could still be a lot of fun.

Just maybe not as fun as Golden Knights – Lightning. Then again, that series would probably be tough to top (if the coaches stay out of the way).

Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Wraparound: Golden Knights look to even series with Stars

By Sean LeahySep 8, 2020, 9:45 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down Tuesday’s NHL playoff game with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Check out the NHL Bubble Wrap for details on Monday’s playoff game.

• The NHL announced a sixth straight week of negative COVID-19 tests inside the bubbles.

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAME

Game 2: Golden Knights vs. Stars (DAL leads 1-0) – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): John Klingberg scored with Dallas’ first shot 2:36 into the first period and the Stars held on for a 1-0 win in Game 1 to take the series lead. Anton Khudobin made 25 saves in the win to earn his first career playoff shutout. Marc-Andre Fleury started in goal for Vegas and made 24 saves in the loss.

Khudobin’s shutout was his first since February 2019. He served as back-up to Ben Bishop this season and had never started a playoff game prior to this year, but with Bishop often unfit to play this postseason, he has taken over the starting job and ran with it.

Khudobin has started 14 of Dallas’ 17 playoff games this year, going 9-5 with a 2.74 GAA and .914 SV%.

Vegas has now lost three of their last four games and have been shutout in two of their last three. In those last three games, they’ve scored just one non-empty net goal.

With three shutouts in his past six games, Robin Lehner was surprisingly replaced by Fleury for Game 1. Fleury was strong in his first loss of the postseason, stopping 24 of 25 shots, although Lehner is expected to be back in goal for Game 2.

Since the conference format was adopted ahead of the 1981-82 season, teams that win Game 1 of the Conference Finals win the series 63.5% of the time (47-27). So far this postseason, teams that win Game 1 hold a 17-3 series record (Qualifying Round through Second Round).

[Full NHL Conference Finals schedule]

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 2: Islanders vs. Lightning (TB leads 1-0) – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 8, 2020, 9:05 AM EDT
7 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 1-0)

Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

NHL Bubble Wrap: Islanders could not stop Point, Lightning in Game 1

NHL Bubble Wrap: Islanders could not stop Point, Lightning in Game 1
Getty Images
By James O'BrienSep 8, 2020, 12:34 AM EDT
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2 (TBL leads series 1-0)

Just 1:14 into Game 1, Brayden Point burned the Islanders defense to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead. Really the only major sign of pushback came when Jordan Eberle tied things up 1-1 with a power-play goal. After two goals by Lightning defensemen, it already looked like an uphill battle for the Isles to fight from down 3-1. They never really mustered much of a battle. If fatigue was the main reason for this defeat, the Islanders have to hope that the grind really slows down the Bolts as this series goes along. Or it could be another relatively short series in the Lightning’s favor.

Three Stars of Lightning – Islanders Game 1

1. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

For the first time in his playoff career, Point managed a five-point game. The small-but-stupendous forward collected two goals and three assists, pushing his postseason total to 18 points in just 13 games.

Heading into the 2020 Eastern Conference Final, Point already set a career-high for points by reaching 18. Now he’s second in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 23, trailing only eliminated Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon. He was not necessarily the Conn Smythe frontrunner before, but Game 1 vaulted Point into the meat of that conversation.

2. Nikita Kucherov, Lightning

If Kucherov isn’t truly healthy, then take mercy on opponents once he is. He worked in tandem with Point to embarrass the Islanders in Game 1. You know your team’s having a big night when this is true, but Kucherov had the “less impressive” five-point night.

With some nifty transition work and a nice setup by Point, Kucherov scored one goal. He also generated four assists as the Lightning ran away with that one. As solid as the Islanders’ opponents have been, have they really dealt with anything close to the Kucherov – Point duo during these 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

3. Victor Hedman, Lightning

Boy, is Hedman ever red-hot from a shooting standpoint? By scoring the second Lightning goal, Hedman won’t get credit for the game-winner, but that 2-1 tally was important in starting an onslaught. Overall, Hedman finished with a goal and two assists in Game 1, all on a domineering TB power play.

Remember when it looked like Hedman might deal with injury issues for another postseason? It sure looks like he’s healthy. Or at least healthy enough to be a star the Lightning can lean on.

Lightning – Islanders Game 1 highlights:

Bulldoze, indeed.

Factoids

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 2: Golden Knights vs. Stars (DAL leads 1-0) – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lightning blow out Islanders in Game 1; No answer for Point, Kucherov

Lightning blow out Islanders Game 1 Point Kucherov
Getty Images
By James O'BrienSep 7, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT
If the Lightning were rusty coming into Game 1 of the 2020 Eastern Conference Final against the Islanders, it wasn’t easy to notice. The Lightning scored early and often in Game 1, beating the Islanders 8-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Lightning rout Islanders in Game 1

Just 1:14 into Game 1, Brayden Point made it clear that he’d enjoy a dominant night. That early point in Game 1 represented the most pushback from the Islanders, too, as Jordan Eberle made it 1-1 about three minutes later.

From there, the Lightning rolled against the Islanders in Game 1. Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh chipped in two more first-period goals to put the Bolts up 3-1.

By the time the second period began, it seemed clear that the Islanders might not have the juice to make this one close. Yanni Gourde was credited with a 4-1 goal after a review, and the Lightning kept piling it on.

Point enjoyed easily the most explosive playoff point production of his young career, scoring two goals and three assists. The Isles really didn’t have many answers for Point and Nikita Kucherov (also five points [1G, 4A]).

As you’d expect in such a lopsided contest, other Lightning players enjoyed strong performances. Gourde, Hedman, and Kevin Shattenkirk all piled on in this one.

If the Islanders were hoping to blame goaltending, they’d need to spread it around. Thomas Greiss started Game 1, but didn’t last long, getting pulled after 10:46 of game time (three goals allowed on nine shots). Things weren’t much more pleasant for Semyon Varlamov, either.

Plenty of questions, not much energy for Islanders

Whether Barry Trotz goes with Varlamov or Greiss in Game 2, the bottom line is that the Islanders will need to play to their strengths. The Lightning forced an uncomfortable pace for the Isles. While the Lightning showed they can handle tough defensive teams already during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s clear that the Islanders should avoid a track meet.

In Game 1, the Lightning lapped them, possibly in part because the Islanders were out of gas.

If nothing else, the Islanders thrive as underdogs, and the Bolts sure looked like favorites on Monday.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TBL leads series 1-0)

Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2.
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.