Evolution of top defensemen on display in NHL playoffs

Associated PressSep 8, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Victor Hedman put the Tampa Bay Lightning on his back and carried them to the Stanley Cup Final in 2015.

Five years later, the 6-foot-6 monster of a man can shoulder even more of a load.

Hedman is perhaps the best defenseman in the world and headlines an NHL playoffs showcasing the present and future stars at hockey’s most complicated position.

If the big Swede represents the pinnacle of blue line play, teammate Mikhail Sergachev, Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg of the Dallas Stars and Shea Theodore of the Vegas Golden Knights show ascent to the summit, and others such as Colorado’s Cale Makar and Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes display the potential to make that climb.

Hedman has almost 800 games of experience, Klingberg over 400, Theodore over 300, Sergachev over 200 and Heiskanen over 100, while Makar and Hughes are still in double digits.

The path to the Stanley Cup this year looks like a road map in the evolution of a defenseman and how it sometimes takes hundreds of games to get it right.

”There’s a process to get to that point,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ”There’s a lot that goes into it. It’s about knowing your opponents. It’s about the big thing about knowing how much time and space you have, because when players get in the league, everything is happening lightning fast.”

Hedman’s progression was slow from being thrown into the pros as the second pick in the 2009 draft through a few rocky adjustment years. It took until his fourth or fifth NHL season at age 23 or 24 to find his way on the ice.

That’s a common path being followed by Klingberg, Theodore and even Philadelphia’s Ivan Provorov, who was one of the Flyers’ best players through two rounds.

Heiskanen is ahead of that curve at 21 and leads not only the Stars but the entire playoffs in scoring while also providing a calming presence for a veteran team.

Rick Bowness, the oldest coach in the playoffs, has a strategy: ”When things aren’t going well, put Miro on the ice and he’ll settle it down.” After coaching now 42-year-old Zdeno Chara‘s first few NHL games and being behind Tampa Bay’s bench for Hedman’s emergence, that’s about as big an endorsement a hockey lifer can give a young defenseman.

”Miro, he’s different than those two, but he’s going to be just as dominant as those two,” Bowness said. ”We’re throwing him out there against the best players in the league at 21 years old, and it does take a little time. It took both Z and Victor a couple of years to get to where they were comfortable being a dominant player. Miro, he will get there. He’s just going to keep getting better, but it does take some time.”

Teammates laud Heiskanen for his humility and opponents see the smooth skating and rapid puck movement that sets the Finn apart. He credits being ahead of schedule on his development to playing professionally back home and representing Finland internationally in the world juniors and 2018 Olympics.

”There’s different situations I’ve been in, so it’s probably easier to play here now,” Heiskanen said.

Theodore learned – sometimes the hard way – in the Stanley Cup playoffs in his early 20s. He struggled when the Golden Knights got to the Cup Final two years ago and lost in five games, but now he’s among their best players.

Vegas forward Mark Stone, who played with two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson in Ottawa, thinks Theodore has reached that caliber of play.

”I’m just trying to do my job,” said Theodore, now 25. ”I’m trying to jump into the offense but at the same time not really give up anything defensively. I feel like when I can do that, I can be most effective out there.”

Peter DeBoer knows a thing or two about Norris-caliber defensemen after coaching Karlsson and Brent Burns in San Jose and believes the praise former Sharks captain Joe Pavelski heaps on Heiskanen. Sounds familiar to how he feels about his top guy.

”(Pavelski) says this kid’s a superstar, and you can see that on the ice and a lot like Shea Theodore on our end, you can see him growing and getting better every time he steps out there,” Vegas’ coach said. ”I think the philosophy behind that is it just takes longer for a defenseman to grow into themselves at this level, and you have to have some patience with them.”

Patience is being practiced with Hughes and Makar, who are finalists to be rookie of the year. Each one made mistakes leading to goals against earlier in these playoffs, and his coach put him right back on the ice next shift – often rewarded sooner or later by helping to produce a goal.

”You see his maturity level and his will to improve and get better,” veteran Colorado defenseman Ian Cole said of Makar. ”His ability to make a mistake or read the play and then learn from it almost immediately is pretty unparalleled. He very rarely makes the same mistake twice, which I think is a crucial first step to being a polished defenseman.”

Vancouver forward Jay Beagle knows those steps well after seeing Washington’s John Carlson develop from a rookie to a Norris finalist. He points out Hughes and Carlson are different but sees his 20-year-old Canucks teammate on the same trajectory.

”I almost saw that immediately,” Beagle said. ”It wasn’t one of those things where you kind of see over time. It was one of those things where a month in, you knew obviously that he was a special player. … It’s going to be real fun to see the way Huggy grows.”

Cooper sees a little bit of Hedman’s evolution in Sergachev, who was admittedly more of a raw prospect when he got to Tampa Bay. Sergachev is only 24 now, but as Cooper told him in a recent conversation at the end of practice, he’s no longer protecting him or afraid to

”You just watch the game slow down for them, and I’m watching it slow down for Sergy,” Cooper said. ”They want, want, want but you have to do what’s best for them. Sometimes you have to protect them from themselves. Me and Sergy were joking about it today where we wouldn’t put him out against certain matchups, and now we just throw him over the boards as much as possible.”

That’s happening more now with even seasoned coaches trusting young defensemen to play crucial roles. Eleven of the top 25 defensemen in total ice time this postseason are 25 or younger and show the direction hockey is going.

”It’s a faster game than it’s ever been, you need your D to be very mobile, skate it out, move it out, get out of your zone as quickly as you can,” Bowness said. ”Young kids coming into our league, they’re more composed and less intimidated by playing in our league.”

Golden Knights-Stars stream: NHL Stanley Cup Western Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 8, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Western Conference Final matchup between the Golden Knights and Stars. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

John Klingberg scored with Dallas’ first shot 2:36 into the first period and the Stars held on for a 1-0 win in Game 1 to take the series lead. Anton Khudobin made 25 saves in the win, his first career playoff shutout. Marc-Andre Fleury started in goal for Vegas and made 24 saves in the loss.

Khudobin served as back-up to Ben Bishop this season and had never started a playoff game prior to this year, but with Bishop often unfit to play this postseason, he has taken over the starting job and ran with it. Khudobin has started 14 of Dallas’ 17 playoff games this year, going 9-5 with a 2.74 GAA and .914 SV%.

After allowing four-plus goals in each of their final five games against Colorado, the Stars had their first shutout of the postseason in Game 1 against Vegas. Dallas held Vegas to just 25 shots, their fewest of this postseason, while Dallas won despite taking just 25 shots, their second-fewest of the playoffs.

Vegas has now lost three of their last four games and have been shutout in two of their last three. In those last three games, they’ve scored just one non-empty net goal.

Since the conference format was adopted ahead of the 1981-82 season, teams that win Game 1 of the Conference Finals win the series 63.5% of the time (47-27). So far this postseason, teams that win Game 1 hold a 17-3 series record (Qualifying Round through Second Round).

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, September 8, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 8, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Return of Reaves adds more grit to Vegas-Dallas West final

Associated PressSep 8, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Reaves stood in the tunnel outside the locker room, fist-bumping his Vegas teammates as they marched to the ice.

Instead of skates, pads and a jersey, his uniform was made up of jeans, a sweater over top of a button-down shirt and dress shoes.

Reaves then took his spot in the stands, mask on, to watch the start of the Western Conference final. With Reaves suspended for an illegal check to the head last round, the Golden Knights lost Game 1 to the Dallas Stars in the kind of all-out, physical game that fits his style perfectly.

Coach Peter DeBoer insists missing Reaves wasn’t the reason his team lost, but getting the 6-foot-2, 225-pound enforcer back for Game 2 Tuesday is exactly what Vegas needs against a difficult Dallas opponent in a rough and tumble series.

”Having him back, he’s an important part of our team,” DeBoer said Monday. ”Everyone knows what Ryan Reaves brings. He brings physicality, but he brings energy to our group, too, and he creates a certain amount of room for people on the ice. He’s a big piece of our group.”

Even while not excusing Reaves for the hit to the head of Vancouver’s Tyler Motte that drew the one-game suspension, DeBoer defended him for having a clean record and showing an incredible amount of restraint for a player of his size. Reaves has only taken two minor penalties this postseason and is well-respected by teammates for being willing to stand up for them.

But Reaves didn’t earn a full-time lineup spot two years after being a part-timer during the Golden Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup Final just because he’s an intimidating presence. He’s averaging five hits a game, many of which are important for Vegas to get into its style of game.

”Ryan brings a lot to our team: a lot of energy, a lot of juice for us,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said ”Obviously he’s physical, and they’re a heavier team, so having him back in the lineup’s going to be a huge bonus for us and a lot more energy coming from him. If he can get in the forecheck, get some hits, it’s big momentum for our team.”

Reaves will fit right in against the Stars, who dished out 49 hits and absorbed 47 in winning Game 1 Sunday 1-0. Dallas put up a lot of goals last round against Colorado, but its preferred brand of hockey is tight-checking, defensive and predicated on punishing opponents with heavy and frequent contact.

”It’s just fun,” Stars forward Jason Dickinson said. ”I think we’ve got a lot of big guys that play with a lot of edge and a lot of intensity that in order for them to play at their best, they have to be hitting and they have to be on the body because it creates energy for themselves and a little bit more emotion, which often elevates other elements of your game.”

That’s a perfect descriptor for Reaves, though he’s not going to turn the series around by himself. An added benefit: Getting him back might lead DeBoer to start Game 2 with his fourth line so that Vegas can dictate the physical play.

So far, that edge goes to the Stars, who are plenty ready to keep it up all series.

”They’re going to take hits and eventually, that’s going to wear them down,” coach Rick Bowness said. ”It’s another series that has very, very little separating the teams. A puck bounce here or there is going to decide it.”

Golden Knights discover they need to find new ways to win vs. Stars

By Sean LeahySep 8, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
It didn’t take long for the Golden Knights to find themselves on their heels.

John Klingberg took the first Dallas shot 2:36 into the game and it beat Marc-Andre Fleury for a lead that the Stars would not surrender.

From the 1-0 advantage on, Dallas controlled the game. They ended the first period up 23-12 in shots and finished with the possession advantage. For Vegas, it was their second time being shutout in three games. In the Second Round, Thatcher Demko posed the biggest problem late in the series. Right now, Anton Khudobin is their nemesis.

“They pack it in,” said Golden Knights forward Mark Stone. “They’re a good defensive team. They block a lot of shots and they play as a five-man unit. So you’ve got to get two, three guys in on the forecheck and use your defense as a five-man unit. When you can kind of get them spread out, I think that’ll help us offensively.”

According to Nate Schmidt, Vegas took too long to get into the game and didn’t find the proper energy until it was too late. The Golden Knights got to “their game” eventually, but the Stars’ defensive effort to cling to that 1-0 lead was too strong to break.

Game 1 was also a physical battle with 96 combined hits between the teams. The Stars (700) and Golden Knights (620) are first and third, respectively, in that category this postseason.

“Vancouver defended really well but didn’t have that heaviness that Dallas has,” said Vegas head coach Peter DeBoer. “We know now what we’re dealing with, and it’s on us to respond to that. This is going to be a different series, and we’re going to have to get our head around that and find a way to create offense.”

Per Natural Stat Trick, the Stars created 23 even strength scoring chances to the Golden Knights’ 12 in Game 1. That’s a change from the end of Vegas’ series against the Canucks where the opportunities were there, they just couldn’t finish. If Dallas is able to replicate their game from Sunday night, the Golden Knights will have to figure out a different approach in order to find success in the series.

“It’s a much different look, but our team has been able to win a multitude of ways throughout [these playoffs] and throughout the last couple years,” said Schmidt. “And so we know that we have to be a lot better from the start of the game.”

You can watch Game 2 of Golden Knights-Stars Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app. (livestream)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.