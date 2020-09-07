MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 7, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These teams traveled for the first time since this postseason began, leaving Toronto for the Edmonton bubble, and will now meet after having not played each other in seven months following three regular-season matchups. The Islanders won the first two before the Lightning took the most recent one on Feb. 8.

Tampa last played a week ago when they eliminated Boston with a double-overtime victory in Game 5 of that series. The Islanders defeated Philadelphia, 4-0, on Saturday night to advance to their first Conference Finals in 27 years.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 35 wins during the regular season, his third straight season finishing with the most or tied for the most wins of any goalie in the league and he’s been in net the entirety of this postseason for Tampa. The 2019 Vezina Trophy winner struggled last postseason when the Lightning was swept (0-4-0, 3.82 GAA, .856 SV%) but his numbers this postseason show why they have lost just two games in elimination play in these playoffs: 1.91 GAA, .931 SV%.

[2020 NHL Conference Finals schedule]

Semyon Varlamov (39 starts) and Thomas Greiss (29 starts) split time in net during the regular season a year after Greiss and Robin Lehner shared the crease. This postseason it’s been Varlamov as the primary starter (14 starts to Greiss’ 2) but after a pair of sub-par outings in Games 5 and 6 last round against the Flyers, Trotz opted to go with Greiss for Game 7. The result was a 16-save shutout – the first of Greiss’ postseason career and his only clean sheet this entire season.

Steven Stamkos was second on the team in both goals (29) and points (66) this season but has not played yet this postseason. He had core muscle surgery in March and then suffered a lower-body injury during his return to play training. He last played on Feb. 25 and has not been ruled out of returning this postseason, but head coach Jon Cooper said he will not play this series. Nikita Kucherov left Tampa’s last game early with an undisclosed injury but Cooper said he’s expected to be in the lineup for Game 1. He’s second on the team in points this postseason (16) after putting up his fifth straight 30-goal season.

After surrendering a 3-1 series lead to Philadelphia in the Second Round, the Islanders responded with a dominant performance in Game 7 and did it in unsurprising fashion – with defense. The hallmark to what Barry Trotz has brought over is the stingy play on the back end for the Isles. Last season, in Trotz’s first go-round with New York, they allowed the fewest goals in the NHL to become the second team in history to allow the most goals in one season and fewest in the next. This season, the Islanders finished ninth in defense (2.79 goals against/game) and this series could very well come down to this end of the ice as Tampa brings the league’s top offense (3.47 goals/gm during reg. season).

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, September 7, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

Canucks are headed toward fascinating offseason

Canucks offseason
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 7, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Even though it ended with a Game 7 shutout loss, the Vancouver Canucks just finished their most successful season in close to a decade.

They not only ended what had been a four-year playoff drought, they also won their first playoff series since the 2010-11 season (defeating the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues) and took one of the best teams in the league to a winner-take-all game in the Second Round.

Along with those results, there are plenty of reasons for optimism on the roster thanks to a stunning core that boasts some of the games best young players in Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Brock Boeser. Add in-their-prime veterans Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller to the mix and that is a group that could one day be the foundation of a championship level team. All of them are fantastic.

That is the good news.

The concerning news is that it takes more than five players to be a championship level team, and there is a pretty noticeable drop-off in talent with the rest of the roster once you dig below that top group. That lack of depth was on display against an elite team like Vegas. Even though their Second Round series was pushed to a seventh game, it was obvious which team had the superior talent and depth. It was Vegas, and by a pretty healthy margin. Had it not been for a superhuman goaltending performance from Thatcher Demko, who was only in the lineup to replace an injured Jacob Markstrom, that series would have probably been over in five games.

There are still some significant holes here on the bottom half of the roster, and the Canucks have three fairly significant unrestricted free agents to deal with this offseason in trade deadline acquisition Tyler Toffoli, defenseman Chris Tanev, and Markstrom. Add in the other improvements that need to be made on the roster to help the team take the next step in its development, and general manager Jim Benning and his staff have a lot of work here.

It is not going to be easy.

The Canucks have already spent the past two offseasons operating like a team that thinks it is a contender, even if it did not yet seem to be one. They have invested HEAVILY in veteran free agents (Tyler Myers, Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle) and traded significant assets (their first two picks in the 2020 draft class) for Miller and Toffoli.

Given their playoff success these past few weeks there is no reason to believe that mindset is going to change this offseason. Especially given how great their young core is. You have to take advantage of that group.

The issue the Canucks are going to have is with the salary cap. Specifically the flat salary cap they are going to have to deal with this offseason. Heck, even if the cap increased they would still be facing a significant crunch over the next couple of years.

One of the more baffling aspects of this team is just how close to the cap they were this season (they had one of the largest salary cap numbers in the league) despite the fact they had…

  1. A roster that had not made the playoffs in four years
  2. Two of their best players (Pettersson and Hughes) on entry-level contracts, and…
  3. Did not have a single player carrying a salary cap hit of more than $6 million this season. Their highest salary cap hit was the 98th highest cap hit in the league.

But because they had more than $26 million tied up in Myers, Eriksson, Beagle, Roussel, Brandon Sutter, and Michael Ferland they ran out of salary cap space in a hurry. On their own, some of those moves could be defensible, and maybe even understandable (Eriksson was coming off a 30-goal season when he signed a few years ago; Ferland had injury issues this season that robbed him of his season). But there were also a lot of deals that were head-scratchers at the time (Beagle, Roussel, Myers) that are only looking worse now, and will continue to cause problems in the near future when the Canucks have to find room for new deals for Pettersson and Hughes after next season.

It creates a lot of questions and challenges for the offseason. Are they as good as they think they are? Do they have the salary cap space to bring back Toffoli, Tanev, and Markstrom, while still also finding much-needed upgrades elsewhere on the roster? If they can not bring back Markstrom, how much stock do they put in the three playoff games that Demko played going forward, because he is still a very unproven commodity (he did not play at that level in the regular season)?

It is going to be a fascinating offseason to see how they make this all work.

The Canucks have the most important and most difficult pieces to find for a championship puzzle, and their core has already drawn comparisons to the early days of the Jonathan ToewsPatrick KaneDuncan Keith era Blackhawks. Maybe at the top of the lineup that comparison is valid. They have the stars. But the Canucks are still missing their Marian Hossa, Patrick Sharp, Brent Seabrook, Brian Campbell, Niklas Hjalmarsson, and Dustin Byfuglien to complement them to become that type of Stanley Cup team.

Given the salary cap situation and current roster makeup, they might have difficulty finding them.

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 7, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

NHL announces sixth straight week of zero positive COVID-19 tests

nhl covid-19 test
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 7, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the sixth consecutive week the NHL reported zero positive COVID-19 tests during the Phase 4 portion of its Return To Play plan.

The league announced on Monday that 2,534 tests were administered in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles during the week of August 30 through September 5 with zero positives among them.

The league has not had a positive test since 24 teams originally reported to the two hub cities at the end of July.

The league has not reported a positive test since July 13 when it had two positives during Phase 3 (training camp). There were 43 positives just prior to that during the Phase 2 portion (small group workouts at team facilities).

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Now that the Stanley Cup Playoffs have advanced to the Conference Finals there are four teams (Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders) remaining. All remaining games in the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final will be played in the Edmonton bubble.

The Western Conference Final began on Sunday night with a 1-0 Stars win over the Golden Knights.

The Eastern Conference Final begins on Monday night (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Livestream)

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL Power Rankings: Heiskanen, Theodore lead Conn Smythe race

NHL Power Rankings
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 7, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT
2 Comments

It is a pair of Western Conference defenseman leading this week’s Conn Smythe Trophy race as Miro Heiskanen of the Stars and Shea Theodore of the Golden Knights claim the top spots in the latest NHL Power Rankings.

For Heiskanen, it is a familiar spot for him as his 2020 postseason performance has put the second-year standout on a superstar trajectory. Theodore, however, has been a steady riser the past couple of weeks given his performance for the Golden Knights on their run to the Western Conference Final.

Who else makes the cut in this week’s Conn Smythe watch?

To the rankings!

1. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars. He has been so good for the Stars, leading their offense (21 points in 17 games … as a defenseman!) and playing lockdown defense. If the Stars keep winning the Conn Smythe is his to lose. Or at least it should be.

2. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights. Theodore has (very quietly) been awesome in his three years with the Golden Knights, but this postseason has been a breakout performance for him as he leads the Vegas blue line. He drives possession, has been outstanding defensively, and is a constant threat in the offensive zone with the puck on his stick. After this postseason it will be impossible to call him underrated or overlooked. Everyone is going to know exactly how good he is.

3. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. There has only been one game this postseason where he did not find the scoresheet. He has 18 points in 13 games, two overtime game-winning goals (including a series-clinching goal) and assisted on another overtime series clinching goal to send the Lightning to another Eastern Conference Final.

4. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights. A stunningly good two-way player that is playing some of the best hockey of his career this postseason. An elite playmaker, a top-line goal-scorer, and the best defensive winger in the league. Worth every asset and dollar the Golden Knights paid to get him.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

5. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders. He may not be the Islanders’ top scorer this postseason (his 13 points in 16 games is still impressive), but he has been their best player and a difference-maker on every shift. Entering Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final he has played 253 minutes of 5-on-5 hockey this postseason, during which time the Islanders have outscored their opponents by a 12-5 margin, controlled 54 percent of the total shot attempts and 56 percent of the scoring chances, and 63 percent of the expected goals (all via Natural Stat Trick).

6. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. One of the top-five offensive players in the league, Kucherov really took off in the Second Round against Boston with seven points over the final four games of that series (all Tampa wins). He and Point are helping to make up for the absence of Steven Stamkos, who has been ruled out for the entire Eastern Conference Final.

7. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, New York Islanders. I just think he has been one of the biggest game-changers for this team. He fits their defensive structure and mindset perfectly, has played a huge role in shutting down two great offensive teams in Washington and Philadelphia, and he has been one of their top goal-scorers in the playoffs. He deserves a lot of recognition here.

8. Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars. Benn’s offense has declined significantly the past couple of seasons and it has at times resulted in some harsh criticism. But he has come through in a big way this postseason and is helping to drive a shockingly good offensive performance from the Stars.

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.