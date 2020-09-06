MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Golden Knights vs. Stars: 2020 Western Conference Final preview

By James O'BrienSep 6, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
When the Stars and Golden Knights built 3-1 series leads in the Second Round, they probably expected to get to the 2020 Western Conference Final much sooner. Instead, each team needed to grit out Game 7 nail-biters to beat the Avalanche and Canucks respectively.

Each Game 7 told some of the story of the Stars’ and Golden Knights’ journeys to the 2020 Western Conference Final.

The Stars closed off a high-scoring, wild series with a high-scoring, wild Game 7 versus the Avs. Leads kept changing hands until little-known Dallas forward Joel Kiviranta completed his hat trick in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights were forced to grind away against the suddenly-turtling Canucks. After failing to solve Thatcher Demko in Games 5 and 6, they finally did just enough to advance.

So, will the Stars carry over unexpected scoring ways, or try to present a more polished version of the Canucks’ late-series gameplan against the Golden Knights? Will Vegas echo Colorado in forcing a high-octane style on Dallas anyway, only with more success? We’ll find out as the Golden Knights battle the Stars in the 2020 Western Conference Final.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: TBA
*Game 6: TBA
*Game 7: TBA

*if necessary

OFFENSE

During the regular season, Max Pacioretty (66 points) and Mark Stone (63) both finished in the top 30 in point scoring. The Stars, meanwhile, saw one player finish in the top 70: Tyler Seguin (50 points, tied for 68th).

And while the Golden Knights didn’t always convert on their league-leading puck possession, they still average more goals per game (3.15, 13th-best) than the Stars (2.58, 26th-ranked). In “elevator pitch” terms, it makes sense, too: the Golden Knights feature “two first lines,” while the Stars’ lone first one has struggled to the point of CEO profanity during recent seasons.

The gap might have closed a bit during the playoffs, though. Consider that Vegas’ goals per game in the postseason (3.29) was only marginally better than that of Dallas (3.20). Switching to the elevator pitch again: the Stars showed they could hang in a run-and-gun series with the run-and-gun Avalanche.

Maybe the biggest factor for the Stars is that they got this far with Tyler Seguin struggling? Seguin failed to score in the last four games of the Avs series, and it’s felt like Seguin’s been “due” for ages. Maybe his bad 2020 postseason and career playoff percentages (both in the five-percent range) point to a lack of [insert slight about his grit/stick-to-it-iveness]. Or maybe Seguin might actually break through in a more wide-open series?

Either way, the Stars have some potential to score more than they have before, and the series against Colorado put that on display.

Advantage: GOLDEN KNIGHTS.

DEFENSE

You may not know this, but Shea Theodore is kind of a big deal.

For some time, the Golden Knights’ defense has been underrated, overall. Even beyond “the best defense is a good offense” nature of simply hogging the puck, this is a pretty mobile group that can move the puck. You don’t dominate puck possession for two seasons in a row by only being explosive offensively.

But defense has often been the Stars’ “thing,” and Dallas is one of the few NHL teams who possess two blue-chippers in Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg.

This is really close, especially since the Golden Knights hang in there — if not surpass — the Stars at limiting high-danger chances and scoring chances against, yet …

Advantage: STARS, slightly.

GOALTENDING

Quite a while ago, goaltending would have been a no-brainer advantage for the Stars. Then the Golden Knights traded for Robin Lehner, followed by Ben Bishop getting injured. Now it’s a tougher call.

Granted, Anton Khudobin ranks among those backups who could probably start elsewhere. During the regular season, Khudobin sported a noticeably superior save percentage (.930) to Ben Bishop (.920), and he’s played at a comparably high level as Bishop since joining the Stars. While Khudobin looked shakier as the Avs – Stars series went on, it’s fair to ask: how many goalies would have thrived in such a hectic series?

But, still, it would have been more comforting if the Stars had both Khudobin and Bishop to lean on. It really doesn’t seem that way, and with Jake Oettinger largely unproven, the position holds some unpredictably.

Lehner, meanwhile, has been playing at an incredibly high level for two seasons now, while Marc-Andre Fleury is a seasoned goalie. Of course, MAF’s viability will prompt people to call for Lehner’s head anytime he wavers, so that’s not great, either.

Advantage: GOLDEN KNIGHTS, at least if Bishop isn’t healthy.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Stars share the playoffs power-play goal lead (15) with the Avalanche team they eliminated, and Dallas connected on an impressive 28.3 percent of their chances during the postseason. That gives the Stars the postseason edge, as the Golden Knights have only scored nine PPG on a 20.5-percent success rate. That said, the Golden Knights killed penalties very well (87.8 percent) while the Stars have been solid (82.3).

During the regular season, the Stars matched the Golden Knights with 42 PPG despite playing in two fewer games (interestingly, Vegas boasted a better power-play percentage, though, at 22 to 21.1 for Dallas). While the Golden Knights struggled to kill penalties (76.6 percent), the Stars were stingier (79.7). It’s fair to wonder if Robin Lehner and generally tighter playoff play translates to a wash on the PK.

Overall, a lot of the signs point to Dallas, as the Stars won Game 7 in part thanks to Alexander Radulov‘s pair of PPG. That said, it will be interesting to see if the Golden Knights regain their PK aggressiveness. They scored nine shorthanded goals during the regular season, while the Stars generated five.

Advantage: STARS.

PREDICTION

Golden Knights in 6.

Heading into the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it seemed like the Stars were a one-trick pony. As it turns out, the Stars proved they can win a high-scoring series when they beat the Avalanche.

That said, the Golden Knights boast a roster that could hang with the Avs, and Vegas also has two healthy goalies. With that in mind, the Stars might want to slow things down to their more typical rhythm. If so, Vegas will probably be OK with that, as the Golden Knights can dance to many different tempos.

Expect two tired teams to start the 2020 Western Conference Final. As the series goes along, it could get really interesting, though.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 6, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the opening games of the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule have been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule that has been announced so far.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC
*Game 5: TBA
*Game 6: TBA
*Game 7: TBA

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: TBA
*Game 6: TBA
*Game 7: TBA

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

The Wraparound: Conference Finals begin with Golden Knights vs. Stars

By Sean LeahySep 6, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down Sunday’s NHL playoff game with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Check out the NHL Bubble Wrap for details on Saturday’s playoff game.

• The NHL Conference Finals are set. The Stars will take on the Golden Knights while the Islanders will face the Lightning.

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAME

Game 1: Golden Knights vs. Stars – 8 p.m. ET, NBC (livestream): This is the first-ever playoff series between Vegas and Dallas. Both advanced to the West Final with tense Game 7 Second Round victories on Friday, after each led their respective series 3-games-to-1.

Dallas fell behind 4-3 with less than four minutes to go in Game 7 against Colorado, but Joel Kiviranta tied the score 10 seconds later – his second of the game – to force OT. Kiviranta completed his hat trick in overtime, sending Dallas to the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2008. The Stars lost to Detroit in the 2008 Western Conference Final, and last made the Cup Final in 2000.

Though nearly thwarted by the superb play of Thatcher Demko, the Golden Knights finally broke through late in the third period of Game 7 as Shea Theodore’s power play goal gave Vegas a 1-0 lead. They sealed things with a pair of empty netters to advance to the West Final for the second time in their three-year existence. In their inaugural season, the Golden Knights lost the 2018 Cup Final to Washington.

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves will miss the game due to suspension.

Vegas beat Dallas 5-3 in the Round Robin. The Stars led 3-1 entering the third period, before Vegas scored four unanswered goals to win. Robin Lehner and Ben Bishop were the starting goalies. Prior to the game, Lehner, Ryan Reaves, Tyler Seguin, Jason Dickinson took a knee during the national anthems.

The most significant game between these two came in their first-ever meeting on October 6, 2017, in what was the first-ever game for the Golden Knights franchise. This game came just five days after a gunman killed 58 people on the Las Vegas strip, and the Stars stood with the Golden Knights during the pregame moment of silence and national anthem. Vegas won 2-1.

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Eastern Conference Final – Game 1: Islanders vs. Lightning – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

MacKinnon, Avs see bright future despite another Game 7 loss

Associated PressSep 6, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
The impressive postseason exploits of scoring machine Nathan MacKinnon and rookie phenom Cale Makar weren’t quite enough to stage a breakthrough for the Colorado Avalanche.

Once again, the Avalanche were eliminated in a second-round series courtesy of a Game 7 loss. Last season stung. This one was even more crushing. Colorado rallied back from a 3-1 series deficit against Dallas before losing 5-4 in overtime.

A quick message from MacKinnon to the front office: Don’t change much.

”If we have the exact same team next year, I feel like we can win it next year,” said MacKinnon, whose team hasn’t been to the Western Conference finals since 2002. ”Love the group of guys we have.”

A glut of injuries didn’t help their postseason cause. The Avalanche turned to third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson against the Stars with Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz sidelined. In addition, they were were missing defenseman Erik Johnson along with forwards Joonas Donskoi and Matt Calvert. For Game 7, they also didn’t have blue liner Conor Timmins or captain Gabriel Landeskog, who was unable to go after suffering a cut on his right leg when he was clipped by a skate in Game 6.

”I would’ve like to see our team fully healthy, that’s for sure,” said MacKinnon, whose team was knocked out by San Jose last season. ”It just sucks we caught the injury bug again. It stings.”

MacKinnon followed up a remarkable regular season – he’s a candidate for the league’s MVP honors – with an even more memorable playoffs. The 25-year-old finished with 25 postseason points (nine goals, 16 assists), which was the most by an Avalanche player in a single playoff year since Peter Forsberg had 27 in 2002.

What’s more, MacKinnon had at least a point in a franchise-record 14 straight games – a streak that was ended in Game 7 against the Stars.

”In my opinion, he’s probably the best player in the world right now,” said forward Vladislav Namestnikov, whose team outscored Dallas 29-28 in the series. ”The things he does are unbelievable.”

Makar was second among NHL rookies in scoring during the regular season with 50 points (12 goals, 38 assists) in 57 games. He’s a finalist for the Calder Trophy awarded to the league’s top rookie.

In the postseason, the defenseman elevated his game to another level with 15 points.

”He was really good, borderline outstanding,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. ”I can go through our lineup, there are guys who stepped up at different times.”

Hence the reason MacKinnon doesn’t see a big need for general manager Joe Sakic to overhaul the roster.

”I know it’s not the Cup final or anything, but we felt like we could win,” MacKinnon said. ”We’ve got to find a way to break through. There’s no moral victories here. We came here to win and we didn’t get the job done.”

THE NEW GUYS

The new guys fit in quite nicely this season. The offseason additions of Andre Burakovsky, Nazem Kadri, Donskoi and Valeri Nichushkin accounted for nearly 30% of the team’s goals in the regular season. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also came up big, along with Namestnikov, who was acquired in a February trade.

Namestnikov had two goals in Game 7 on Friday, while Burakovsky and Kadri also scored. Kadri’s six power-play goals tied Sakic (1996) for second-most in franchise history for a playoff season.

MORE INJURIES

Colorado grew accustomed to being banged-up this season. The team posted the NHL’s third-best record in the regular season despite losing 223 man games to ailments. The injury bug followed them to Edmonton for the restart.

”It’s a lot to overcome,” Bednar said. ”I’m really proud of this team and their heart and passion they played with.”

FREE AGENTS

The group of unrestricted free agents includes Namestnikov, Colin Wilson, Matt Nieto, Mark Barberio, Kevin Connauton and Hutchinson, the 30-year-old goaltender who posted wins in Games 5 and 6. Those were his first two NHL playoff starts.

FIRST THINGS FIRST

Colorado scored the game’s first goal 43 times in the regular season, which was tops in the league. They were 30-6-7 when scoring first.

In the series with Dallas, the Avalanche scored first in two games (going 1-1).

GOOD THINGS AHEAD?

This marked the third straight postseason appearance for the Avalanche. Their .657 winning percentage was their third-highest since moving to Denver.

”It looks good for us,” forward Mikko Rantanen said. ”We have lots of younger players coming up, too.”

Such as defenseman Bowen Byram, who was the fourth overall pick by Colorado in 2019. Or one day Alex Newhook, who was taken 16th in that same draft. Newhook turned in a stellar 2019-20 season at Boston College.

Best in the West? Vegas finally meets its match vs. Dallas

Associated PressSep 6, 2020, 7:45 AM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — After they moved on to the Western Conference final, the Dallas Stars gathered around televisions to see who they’d face next.

They watched the Vegas Golden Knights tilt the ice against the overmatched Vancouver Canucks and eventually crack hot goaltender Thatcher Demko to win that Game 7.

”They’re big, they’re heavy, they’re experienced, they’re fast,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. ”This is a whole new challenge for us.”

And the Stars are a whole new challenge for the Golden Knights, who finally draw an opponent that doesn’t have to rope-a-dope and can actually punch them back. Two of the top teams in the West on Sunday start a conference final that should be competitive, full of goals and yet still feature some great goaltending.

”Every round you get a better version of the teams you just went through,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. ”Dallas is going to be a better version of Vancouver. I think they provide the same type of defensive structure and problems that Vancouver gives you, but they’re probably a little deeper up front and a little deeper on the back end with some star power.”

Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen is the highest-scoring player left in the playoffs with 21 points in 16 games, and Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore isn’t far behind with 16 in 15. The Stars also have talent up front in captain Jamie Benn, center Tyler Seguin and graybeard Joe Pavelski to matchup up with the Golden Knights’ talented forwards led by Mark Stone.

Bowness accepted Vegas being the favorite in the series as the West’s No. 1 seed and with a core that went to the Stanley Cup Final two years ago. But after beating the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, the Stars aren’t conceding much else to the Golden Knights.

”We know what we’re capable of if we play the right way,” defenseman Andrej Sekera said. ”We have a good chance to win any game.”

Goaltending plays a huge part in each team’s belief that it can win the Cup. Robin Lehner shut out the Canucks in all three of his starts for Vegas last round, and journeyman Anton Khudobin has been solid since stepping in for injured Stars starter Ben Bishop.

”He’s been great in the playoffs and during the season, always gives us a chance to win the game,” Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell said. ”He’s been a huge part of the team and we trust him, for sure.”

Lehner has earned enough of DeBoer’s trust to make him the No. 1 goalie over Marc-Andre Fleury, who backstopped the Golden Knights to the 2018 final and has three Cup rings from his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins – one from 2016 against DeBoer’s San Jose Sharks. Lehner has a 1.99 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in the playoffs.

Yet he’s just one piece of the Golden Knights’ success, which is predicated on contributions up and down the lineup. That takes a hit in Game 1 because they won’t have enforcer Ryan Reaves after he was suspended for an illegal check to the head.

But they’ll try to make up for Reaves’ absence with their normal team approach.

”If you watch us play, you see what we are,” DeBoer said. ”I don’t think there’s any secrets there. We rely on four lines and depth and scoring throughout the lineup. We try and play a pressure game in all three zones, great goaltending and a team that I think is going to be a real tough out.”

The Stars know that, so they’re trying to exploit one potential advantage they have. Pavelski is in his first season with Dallas after playing four under DeBoer in San Jose, and that knowledge could be power. Bowness has already talked to Pavelski a couple of times about DeBoer’s system in the hopes of gaining an edge.

”We have the luxury of video, to take our time, break it down, and we’ll talk to Pav about tying it together,” Bowness said. ”We know what we’re up against, Pete’s a great coach and he has a good team to coach and has them playing great hockey. It helps having input from Pavs, as well.”