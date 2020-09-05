MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Ryan Reaves suspended
Getty

Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves suspended 1 game for check to head

By Adam GretzSep 5, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT
When the Western Conference Final begins on Sunday night (8 p.m. ET, NBC) the Vegas Golden Knights will be without forward Ryan Reaves.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday night that Reaves has been suspended one game for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte.

The incident happened late in the second period of the Golden Knights’ 3-0 Game 7 win on Friday night.

Reaves was given a match penalty for the hit. Motte briefly exited the game but returned in the third period to finish.

You can see the play, as well as the NHL’s explanation for the suspension, right here.

The league points out that the head was the main point of contact on the play, and that even though they accept Reaves’ argument that he did not intend to hit Motte in the head, it still views the contact as avoidable.

The Canucks received a five-minute power play after that hit but were unable to convert.

In 15 postseason games (Round-Robin and the first two rounds of the playoffs) Reaves has zero goals and four assists. He is not going to be a major contributor offensively, but he has become a significant part of their fourth line since joining the team mid-way through its inaugural season. He is a physical presence and a player that is going to try and get under the skin of his opponents, something he did plenty of against the Canucks.

This is the second time in Reaves’ career that he has been suspended.

Flyers-Islanders Game 7 stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahySep 5, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Game 7 coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC following Kentucky Derby coverage. Watch the Flyers-Islanders Game 7 stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Philly jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Game 6 before New York scored three straight goals to go up by one. After trailing 4-3 in the third, Scott Laughton, who played OT hero in Game 5, scored on a breakaway to tie things up at 4-4 midway through the final frame. After a scoreless overtime period, Ivan Provorov scored in double OT to send this series to a Game 7 on Saturday night.

Semyon Varlamov has started 14 of 15 playoff games for the Islanders, but suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this postseason after picking up the “L” in Game 6. The 32-year-old also tied his playoff career high by allowing five goals on 31 shots in the loss.

“Both of them are really good options for me in goal,” Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said of his two goalies. “We’re sort of blessed with two pretty good goaltenders. So as I say, any decision that we decide on I think we have both trust with our players and our goaltenders in that situation.”

After warming up prior to Games 4 and 5, Oskar Lindblom returned to the lineup for Philly in Game 6. It was his first game since December, when he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma.

This is the fifth playoff series all-time between the Flyers and Islanders (’75, ’80, ’85, ’87). Two of those series went to seven games with both of those cases seeing a team overcome at least a two-game series deficit but eventually falling short of completing the comeback

The winner will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final.

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Saturday, September 5, 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage)
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (2OT) (recap)
Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage) – NBC (livestream)

No Canada: Country’s Stanley Cup drought hits 27 years

Associated PressSep 5, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT
Canada’s Stanley Cup drought is now at 27 years.

That became official when the Vancouver Canucks lost 3-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal.

A Canadian team hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

The Stanley Cup, however, will be awarded in Canada for the first time since 2011 when the Boston Bruins beat the Canucks in Vancouver in Game 7.

Edmonton will host the Stanley Cup final this year, with no fans allowed in Rogers Place. The Alberta capital and Toronto have served as hubs for the NHL postseason during the pandemic.

Six of Canada’s seven teams — Ottawa the exception — were part of the NHL’s 24-team restart after the season was halted because of COVID-19 in March.

Only Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary survived the qualifying round. Eliminated in that round were Toronto, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Montreal and Calgary were ousted in the first round. Vancouver beat the defending champion St. Louis Blues before having its hopes dashed by Vegas.

Some family joins bubble, NHL waiting on Canadian government

Associated PressSep 5, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The NHL is allowing some family members to join the Edmonton playoff bubble but is waiting on the Canadian government on the possibility of adding more.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Saturday that Canadian family members of players, coaches and staff on the teams that reached the conference finals are free to enter the bubble immediately as long as they adhere to quarantine regulations spelled out before the start of the playoffs. Daly said the league hasn’t yet heard back from the government on additional exemptions for family members who are not Canadian citizens.

Players, coaches and staff have been quarantined away from family for six weeks now. The NHL had planned on welcoming family members to the bubble when it was down to the final four teams for the conference final round that starts Sunday.

The league, NHL Players’ Association and the federal government and Alberta provincial officials have been in discussions on the subject for several weeks.

One player, Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden, said his family is not yet joining the bubble. They’re currently in the United States.

“Obviously the government’s playing a big role in this to try and keep everyone safe,” Holden said. “If we could get to the final and the government approves it, I’d like them to come up. But as of right now, family’s not coming in. It would be awesome to have them here. Our focus is to try and win and get to the final.”

Vegas and the Dallas Stars open the West final Sunday night. The Tampa Bay Lightning will face either the New York Islanders or the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of the East final Monday night. All games through the Stanley Cup Final will be played in the quarantined Edmonton bubble without fans.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 5, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (2OT) (recap)
Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage) – NBC (livestream)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK wins 4-3)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 7: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL wins 4-3)

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Game 7: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (OT) (recap)

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Flyers or Islanders – TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights – Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

