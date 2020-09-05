MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

The Wraparound: Second Round ends with Flyers-Islanders Game 7

By Sean LeahySep 5, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down Saturday’s NHL playoff game with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Check out the NHL Bubble Wrap for details on Friday's playoff games.

• The Western Conference Final is set. It will be the Stars vs. the Golden Knights beginning Sunday night (8 p.m. ET, NBC) from Edmonton.

SATURDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAME

Game 7: Flyers vs. Islanders (Series tied 3-3) – 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC following Kentucky Derby coverage (livestream): Philly jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Game 6 before New York scored three straight goals to go up by one. After trailing 4-3 in the third, Scott Laughton, who played OT hero in Game 5, scored on a breakaway to tie things up at 4-4 midway through the final frame. After a scoreless overtime period, Ivan Provorov scored in double OT to send this series to a Game 7 on Saturday night.

“We’ve had two other games where we’ve won in overtime, so that was the message in locker room: Don’t change anything, just play our game,” said Flyers goaltender Carter Hart. “That’s what we did. We just needed to funnel pucks to the net, crash hard, and that’s how you score goals, just grinding it out. That’s what it was there at the end.”

The Flyers have won all three games in this series in OT, while the Islanders have won all three games in regulation. If Philadelphia wins Game 7 in overtime they would be the second team in NHL history to win four overtime games in a single playoff series.

After warming up prior to Games 4 and 5, Oskar Lindblom played 17:30 for Philly in Game 6. It was his first game since December, when he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma. Selke Trophy finalist Sean Couturier did not play. His status for Game 7 is TBD.

Semyon Varlamov has started 14 of 15 playoff games for the Islanders, but suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this postseason after picking up the “L” in Game 6. The 32-year-old also tied his playoff career high by allowing five goals on 31 shots in the loss.

“We’ve just got to fight through a little adversity,” said Islanders head coach Barry Trotz. “The one thing that you do as a team is when you fight through adversity, you grow, you grow as a group. This is part of our process… This is a very good hockey team that we’re playing, they’re the No. 1 seed. We’re pretty evenly matched. It’s probably fitting that it is a Game 7.”

The winner will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final.

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Western Conference Final – Game 1: Stars vs. Golden Knights – 8 p.m. ET, NBC

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews
Flyers vs. Islanders
PHT predictions

A little Lundqvist in him? Flyers counting on Hart in Game 7

Associated PressSep 5, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
The last time Barry Trotz coached against Alain Vigneault in the playoffs, Trotz’s team blew a 3-1 series lead and lost in seven games.

His New York Islanders took the same lead this year and have lost two in a row to Vigneault’s Philadelphia Flyers to set up Game 7 Saturday night.

”Probably a lot of similarities,” Trotz said. ”It was a series that was very closely contested. It’s a game of inches.”

The Vigneault-coached New York Rangers won that 2015 series against the Washington Capitals on the shoulders of goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who stopped 105 of 110 shots during the comeback and 35 of 36 in Game 7.

This year, young Flyers goalie Carter Hart made a career-high 49 saves in a double overtime Game 6 victory. For history to repeat itself, he will likely have to do his best Lundqvist impression with a spot in the Eastern Conference final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at stake.

”Without him (in Game 6), we’re not there,” Vigneault said. ”I’m not going to apologize for good goaltending. That’s what you need. They got outstanding when (Thomas) Greiss came in goal. They have got great goaltending from (Semyon) Varlamov. It’s been a hard-fought series. We need goaltending like anybody else that wins at this time of the year.”

Varlamov was the Capitals’ Game 7 goaltender in 2010 – pre-Trotz – for the end of their collapse after being the best team in the NHL regular season and blowing a 3-1 series lead to Montreal. He has been hot and cold this postseason. He broke the Islanders playoff franchise shutout streak record but got pulled earlier this series and looked shaky in Game 6.

Trotz wouldn’t tip his hand on starting Varlamov or Greiss, who won Game 4, with the season on the line Saturday (7:30 p.m. EDT, NBC).

”We believe in both the guys, and Varly’s obviously had a tremendous playoffs,” New York forward Brock Nelson said. ”He’s been maybe the reason why we’re at this point with the opportunity that we have. I think we believe in him.”

The Flyers have won three games in overtime in the same series for the first time in franchise history. Game 5 hero Scott Laughton has fond memories of watching Maple Leafs-Senators playoff series in the early 2000s and now gets to play one in the Toronto arena that was the site of so many of those games.

”It’s exciting,” Laughton said. ”You get a little bit of pit in your stomach before games and get a little nervous: a good nervous excitement, I guess. Really excited to go out there and have one game to try and go to Edmonton.”

No one is more important to that effort than Hart, the 23-year-old who is trying to succeed with a franchise that has been a goalie graveyard for longer than he’s been alive. Vigneault likes that Hart ”stops the puck. That’s what a goalie is supposed to do, stop the puck. That’s what he does.”

Hart has stopped 78 of 85 shots since returning to the net in Game 5. His 49 saves in Game 6 were the fifth-most in Flyers history, putting him in the same company as Hall of Famer and two-time Stanley Cup winner Bernie Parent.

”We’re all athletes, and we’re all expected to perform when we’re called upon,” Hart said. ”We don’t got to change anything. We just got to stick to our identity and just play hockey. Play the game.”

Vigneault believes Hart is still scratching the surface and implied he hasn’t reached Lundqvist’s level as a seasoned pro between the pipes. Hart will benefit from this experience, but his next game is a major test of how far he can carry Philadelphia.

”We trust him back there,” Laughton said. ”He makes a ton of big saves for our group and gives us momentum throughout a game. We trust him back there. It’s going to be fun to watch him.”

Flyers-Islanders Game 7 stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahySep 5, 2020, 8:47 AM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Game 7 coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC following Kentucky Derby coverage. Watch the Flyers-Islanders Game 7 stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Philly jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Game 6 before New York scored three straight goals to go up by one. After trailing 4-3 in the third, Scott Laughton, who played OT hero in Game 5, scored on a breakaway to tie things up at 4-4 midway through the final frame. After a scoreless overtime period, Ivan Provorov scored in double OT to send this series to a Game 7 on Saturday night.

Semyon Varlamov has started 14 of 15 playoff games for the Islanders, but suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this postseason after picking up the “L” in Game 6. The 32-year-old also tied his playoff career high by allowing five goals on 31 shots in the loss.

“Both of them are really good options for me in goal,” Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said of his two goalies. “We’re sort of blessed with two pretty good goaltenders. So as I say, any decision that we decide on I think we have both trust with our players and our goaltenders in that situation.”

After warming up prior to Games 4 and 5, Oskar Lindblom returned to the lineup for Philly in Game 6. It was his first game since December, when he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma.

This is the fifth playoff series all-time between the Flyers and Islanders (’75, ’80, ’85, ’87). Two of those series went to seven games with both of those cases seeing a team overcome at least a two-game series deficit but eventually falling short of completing the comeback

The winner will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final.

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Saturday, September 5, 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage)
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 5, 2020, 8:35 AM EDT
6 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK wins 4-3)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 7: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL wins 4-3)

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Game 7: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (OT) (recap)

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Flyers or Islanders – TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights – Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Lightning finally know when, where they open East final

Associated PressSep 5, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — After winning to advance to the Eastern Conference final, the Tampa Bay Lightning went a few days not knowing when, where or who they would be playing next.

Because of the unique circumstances of the NHL playoff bubbles, there was a chance they’d remain in Toronto to open the next series despite the initial idea of the entire final four happening in Edmonton.

They finished off Boston in five games, but the three other second-round series that started 3-1 all went to a Game 7, leaving the Lightning to sit around, wait and wonder before finding out late Thursday night they will play Game 1 in Edmonton on Monday.

“Got to throw about six itineraries out,” coach Jon Cooper said, “so that was good.”

Who they face is still to be determined by Game 7 between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, but the Lightning knowing the when and where gives them the peace of mind to fly to Edmonton hoping they can recapture the rhythm that got them through the first two rounds in five games each.

“There’s no hiding the fact that we’re going to go a week between games,” Cooper said Friday. “To replicate the intensity that we had the two previous series, it’s hard to do. You’re definitely not going to do that in practice. We’ve just got to depend on the mental side for us.”

Tampa Bay is now fighting a physical and mental battle that’s the opposite of two teams going through a long, grueling playoff series. Players didn’t take the ice for a couple of days to rest up, and when practice resumed, they paid particular attention to what it might take to handle a weeklong layoff.

“In practice by imitating game-like situations is the only way you can kind of stay ready,” forward Alex Killorn said. “You want to make sure in these days you get your rest just because that’s definitely an advantage over teams that are playing. But you also don’t want to lose that edge going forward, that edge that you had when you were playing every other day.”

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said his team’s nine-day layoff between the first and second round last year contributed to losing that edge. The Lightning understand that challenge. They had a week off in 2018 after beating New Jersey in the first round, beat Boston in five and then lost to Trotz’s Capitals in a seven-game East final that they led 3-2.

Drawing from that experience, the first couple of practices back were short and up tempo and exceeded Cooper’s expectations.

“Usually after two days off, regardless, it’s a little bit of a sloppy mess for the first 15 minutes,” he said. “I was impressed with the execution. Guys were snapping it around.”

The Lightning get an added advantage over the winner of the Islanders-Flyers series in that they get to settle into the Edmonton bubble a day earlier and can practice Sunday while their opponent is traveling. Cooper acknowledged some feelings of nostalgia about leaving the Toronto locales that have become “home” for the past six weeks, but change is good.

“We’ve been kind of in the same situation, going to the same restaurants, same everything for the past I don’t know how long it’s been,” forward Tyler Johnson said. “But at the same time, we haven’t been (to Edmonton) yet, so we don’t know exactly what the situation will be there. We’re going there to play hockey, so that’s really all that matters.”

Not knowing what things are like in Toronto apart from conversations with colleagues there, Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness figures it will be an advantage for the Eastern teams switching cities, even if there is less freedom to move around the bubble in Edmonton.

“Any change of scenery at this point is a good thing. Trust me,” said Bowness, whose team has been in Edmonton for six weeks. “I’m sure that will help them get out of there, get out of that bubble and come to a totally different bubble.”

Coping with bubble fatigue was also a consequence of closing out the Bruins early. The Lightning got through that bump in the road and are now focusing on trying to win the Stanley Cup that has eluded this group for several years.

“Once you’re playing back to backs and you’re in these series, it’s easier because you don’t have enough time to focus on other things because you’re either preparing or playing,” Killorn said. Now that we’ve had four days, it seems like you start thinking about other things. But knowing that we’re going to be going to Edmonton (on Saturday), I’m sure we’ll be focused up when we get there.”