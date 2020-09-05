MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

No Canada: Country’s Stanley Cup drought hits 27 years

Sep 5, 2020
Canada’s Stanley Cup drought is now at 27 years.

That became official when the Vancouver Canucks lost 3-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal.

A Canadian team hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

The Stanley Cup, however, will be awarded in Canada for the first time since 2011 when the Boston Bruins beat the Canucks in Vancouver in Game 7.

Edmonton will host the Stanley Cup final this year, with no fans allowed in Rogers Place. The Alberta capital and Toronto have served as hubs for the NHL postseason during the pandemic.

Six of Canada’s seven teams — Ottawa the exception — were part of the NHL’s 24-team restart after the season was halted because of COVID-19 in March.

Only Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary survived the qualifying round. Eliminated in that round were Toronto, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Montreal and Calgary were ousted in the first round. Vancouver beat the defending champion St. Louis Blues before having its hopes dashed by Vegas.

Flyers-Islanders Game 7 stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

Sep 5, 2020
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Game 7 coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC following Kentucky Derby coverage. Watch the Flyers-Islanders Game 7 stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Philly jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Game 6 before New York scored three straight goals to go up by one. After trailing 4-3 in the third, Scott Laughton, who played OT hero in Game 5, scored on a breakaway to tie things up at 4-4 midway through the final frame. After a scoreless overtime period, Ivan Provorov scored in double OT to send this series to a Game 7 on Saturday night.

Semyon Varlamov has started 14 of 15 playoff games for the Islanders, but suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this postseason after picking up the “L” in Game 6. The 32-year-old also tied his playoff career high by allowing five goals on 31 shots in the loss.

“Both of them are really good options for me in goal,” Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said of his two goalies. “We’re sort of blessed with two pretty good goaltenders. So as I say, any decision that we decide on I think we have both trust with our players and our goaltenders in that situation.”

After warming up prior to Games 4 and 5, Oskar Lindblom returned to the lineup for Philly in Game 6. It was his first game since December, when he was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma.

This is the fifth playoff series all-time between the Flyers and Islanders (’75, ’80, ’85, ’87). Two of those series went to seven games with both of those cases seeing a team overcome at least a two-game series deficit but eventually falling short of completing the comeback

The winner will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final.

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Saturday, September 5, 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage)
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (2OT) (recap)
Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage) – NBC (livestream)

Some family joins bubble, NHL waiting on Canadian government

Sep 5, 2020
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The NHL is allowing some family members to join the Edmonton playoff bubble but is waiting on the Canadian government on the possibility of adding more.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Saturday that Canadian family members of players, coaches and staff on the teams that reached the conference finals are free to enter the bubble immediately as long as they adhere to quarantine regulations spelled out before the start of the playoffs. Daly said the league hasn’t yet heard back from the government on additional exemptions for family members who are not Canadian citizens.

Players, coaches and staff have been quarantined away from family for six weeks now. The NHL had planned on welcoming family members to the bubble when it was down to the final four teams for the conference final round that starts Sunday.

The league, NHL Players’ Association and the federal government and Alberta provincial officials have been in discussions on the subject for several weeks.

One player, Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden, said his family is not yet joining the bubble. They’re currently in the United States.

“Obviously the government’s playing a big role in this to try and keep everyone safe,” Holden said. “If we could get to the final and the government approves it, I’d like them to come up. But as of right now, family’s not coming in. It would be awesome to have them here. Our focus is to try and win and get to the final.”

Vegas and the Dallas Stars open the West final Sunday night. The Tampa Bay Lightning will face either the New York Islanders or the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of the East final Monday night. All games through the Stanley Cup Final will be played in the quarantined Edmonton bubble without fans.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sep 5, 2020
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (2OT) (recap)
Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage) – NBC (livestream)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK wins 4-3)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 7: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL wins 4-3)

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Game 7: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (OT) (recap)

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Flyers or Islanders – TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights – Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Islanders can’t look back at missed opportunities entering Game 7 vs. Flyers

Sep 5, 2020
After seeing a 3-1 series lead evaporate, and suffering their three losses by the thinnest of overtime margins, it’d be understandable if the Islanders wondered “What if?” heading into Game 7 against the Flyers. The Islanders are doing their best to put those disappointments behind them, though.

“Our shots were there, our chances were there, we just couldn’t get one to go,” Anders Lee said after that Game 6 loss. “We played some pretty good hockey to create those chances. At some point you’ve got to bury one … You can’t dwell on these too much.”

But oh, those chances to be just as rested as the Tampa Bay Lightning. If we’re being honest, the Flyers are fortunate to get to this Game 7 against the Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC following Kentucky Derby coverage [livestream]).

Just look at Game 6. By just about every measure, the Islanders dominated the play, except on the scoreboard.

As much as Trotz and other Islanders pump up veteran bonafides, this is in many ways rarified air.

Via the Islanders website, this marks the first time the Isles have been pushed to a Game 7 when they’ve held a 3-1 series lead. Again, the Flyers won all three of their games in OT during this series, while every Islanders win has come during regulation.

It looks a lot like a role reversal for the Islanders. Usually, they’re the team that features top-notch goaltending and bend-but-don’t-break defense. Lately, the Flyers have been the ones doing the “counter-punching.”

The Islanders are saying all of the right things about putting the past behind them heading into Game 7 against the Flyers. But at least one question lingers.

Varlamov or Greiss? Islanders playing coy about Game 7 starter vs. Flyers

While the Islanders have found ways to score more than expected, Carter Hart‘s still been a positive difference-maker for the Flyers. Hence the Henrik Lundqvist comparisons.

On the other end of the ice, you have the Islanders, who must mull over their starter decision as Semyon Varlamov hasn’t quite looked like a Conn Smythe contender lately. Calls for Thomas Greiss to start only get louder after Varlamov allowed shaky goals like the 2-0 tally by James van Riemsdyk from Game 6:

To reiterate, Trotz didn’t tip his hand regarding Varlamov or Greiss starting.

“Both of them are really good options for me at goal,” Trotz said. “We’re actually going through our roster right now; going through our defense, going through our forwards and going through our goaltenders. We’re blessed with two pretty good goaltenders. Any decision that we decide on, we have both trust with our players and with our goaltenders in that situation.”

In the grand scheme of things, Trotz isn’t wrong.

Even after some recent stumbles, Varlamov sports a sturdy .921 save percentage in 14 contests during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Greiss has looked very sharp when called upon, but that’s only happened twice during this postseason.

When you factor in context (Varlamov’s contract has term, Greiss is likely leaving as a free agent), it only makes more sense for the Islanders to go with Varlamov.

Then again, this is a Game 7. If Trotz’s confidence is wavering in Varlamov — even just for right now — then he’ll need to pull the trigger and switch to Greiss. It sure doesn’t seem like he’s going to give his opponents or the media much notice if that’s Trotz’s call, however.

Whether the Islanders go with Greiss or Varlamov in Game 7, the bottom line is that they’ll need to focus on finding a way to close out Carter Hart and the Flyers. That hasn’t been an easy task so far, although the Isles have often looked like the better team.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (2OT) (recap)
Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage) – NBC (livestream)

