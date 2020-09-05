MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Heavy teams ready to battle for Stanley Cup

Sep 5, 2020
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Growing up in hockey, Zach Whitecloud learned an important lesson: Winning is hard, and it hurts to win.

”It still resonates ever day with me,” the rookie Vegas defenseman said. ”Every single game’s going to hurt no matter what.”

Whitecloud and the Golden Knights epitomize that mentality, and it’s one reason they’re reached the part of the NHL playoffs that isn’t for shrinking violets. The Cinderellas have left the bubble and the teams left are built for the heavy, tough big boy games that will determine who lifts the Stanley Cup.

Vegas-Dallas Stars in the West and Tampa Bay Lightning-New York Islanders in the East will be rough and tumble series, as will the final between the winners that won’t get through the conference finals unscathed.

”You’ve got 10 gladiators in a small area flying around the ice and there’s a lot of contact and courage and heaviness are going to be a part of the game forever,” said Peter DeBoer, who’s trying to make Vegas the third team he has coached to the Cup Final. ”That’s never going to change in hockey.”

Speed and skill are the trend in hockey, and there’s no shortage of offensive talent left in the postseason. Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov can light up opposing goaltenders, and each of the Western finalists is led in scoring by a young star defenseman: Dallas’ Miro Heiskanen and Vegas’ Shea Theodore.

But they wouldn’t be here without heaviness in their game. DeBoer points out that doesn’t mean being 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds but players being able to impose their will in puck battles and going to the ”dirty areas” to score. The past two champions, the Washington Capitals in 2018 and St. Louis Blues in 2019, had plenty of that, and so will the team that wins this year.

”You’ve got to check well and you’ve got to defend well and you’ve got to make good decisions and you’ve got to pay the price at certain times,” said Islanders coach Barry Trotz, who led the Capitals to the Cup two years ago. ”You see this in the playoffs, it seems like every team has about 10 minutes where they control the game and they’ve got you hemmed in and how you react when it’s uncomfortable is really key.”

Hockey’s best teams also excel at making their opponent uncomfortable. The Stars routinely did that to the Avalanche last round, and the smaller, faster Avalanche couldn’t match the physicality.

”We can never get away from our identity,” Dallas coach Rick Bowness said. ”We want to be a hard, frustrating team: five guys working with your goaltenders. If you play good enough defense, you’ll create offense.”

No team created offense more in the regular season than Tampa Bay, which is in the East final for the second time in three years. But the Lightning also bulked up by trading for forwards Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman and signed defenseman Zach Bogosian, who coach Jon Cooper said have ”seamlessly fit in, and we’re reaping a lot of the benefits of that.”

It hasn’t gone unnoticed a year after the Lightning won the Presidents’ Trophy as the best team in the league and got swept in the first round. Now they look like a real contender.

”What’s the difference between Tampa this year and last year? They added some of that heaviness to their lineup in that Goodrow line,” DeBoer said.

In his second long run, Vegas defenseman Nick Holden feels the challenge as the playoffs go on shifts from brute physicality to a cerebral battle. After Theodore scored the Golden Knights’ only two goals against Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko in the final three games of that series, Holden pointed out it’s difficult to score and that every mistake matters at this stage.

”Every detail matters,” he said. ”It gets into a little bit more of a grind.”

NHL Bubble Wrap: Unsung heroes shine for Islanders in Game 7 win

NHL Scores
Getty
Sep 5, 2020
  • Thomas Greiss replaced Semyon Varlamov as the New York Islanders’ starting goalie and recorded a shutout for the Game 7 win.
  • Two unsung heroes on defense scored big goals to help set the tone early in the game.
  • Another big game for Brock Nelson.

New York Islanders 4, Philadelphia Flyers 0 (Islanders win series 4-3)

This one was not even close. The result was never in doubt. The Islanders put together a complete effort to shut down the Flyers in their 4-0 Game 7 win, limiting them to just 16 shots on goal and never leaving them with a chance. The Islanders were the better team throughout the entire series, and Saturday’s game was perhaps the most convincing win of them all. It puts the Islanders in the Conference Final for the first time in 27 years (it was still the Wales Conference then) where they will face the Tampa Bay Lightning starting on Monday night. That series will take place in Edmonton. Thomas Greiss was the Islanders’ starter, and even though he was not really tested he still stopped every shot he faced to record his first career postseason shutout.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Three Stars

1. Scott Mayfield, New York Islanders. Mayfield does not score a lot of goals for the Islanders (only 14 in 229 career regular season games, and zero in 25 playoff games entering Saturday) but he got the scoring started on Saturday night with a first period goal to give the Islanders the lead. It ended up going in the books as the game-winner. In his 15 minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time the Islanders allowed just three shots on goal. He played a huge role in this win.

2. Andy Greene, New York Islanders. He was the trade deadline acquisition that kind of snuck under the radar, but he made a big contribution on Saturday with a first period goal to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead. Even though it was still early in the game, that goal seemed to be the one that broke the Flyers’ chances and put the Islanders in complete control of the game and series. He scored just two goals during the entire regular season but already has two goals in 15 games during the postseason.

3. Brock Nelson, New York Islanders. He has been fantastic for the Islanders all postseason and picked up another three points on Saturday (goal, two assists), giving him 15 points in 16 games. This is already his fourth multi-point game of the playoffs. His 2019-20 regular season performance was the best of his career, and he has continued that production into the playoffs and been a key cog in the Islanders’ current run.

Highlights of the Night

Some nice passing by the Islander to set up Greene’s first period goal.

Josh Bailey and Nelson made this second period goal look easy.

Mayfield gets things rolling for the Islanders offensively early in the first period.

Factoids

  • This is the 29th series that Lou Lamoriello has won as an NHL general manager. [NHL PR]
  • Greene is the third-oldest defenseman to score a goal in a Game 7 in NHL postseason history. [NHL PR]
  • Thomas Greiss is the second Islanders goalie to ever record a shutout in a Game 7 win. [NHL PR]

Sunday Schedule

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBC, Livestream

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sep 5, 2020
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the opening games of the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule have been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule that has been announced so far.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 2: TBA
Game 3: TBA
Game 4: TBA
*Game 5: TBA
*Game 6: TBA
*Game 7: TBA

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 2: TBA
Game 3: TBA
Game 4: TBA
*Game 5: TBA
*Game 6: TBA
*Game 7: TBA

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Dominant Game 7 effort sends Islanders to Eastern Conference Final

Islanders Game 7
Getty
Sep 5, 2020
For the first time since 1993 the New York Islanders are headed to the Conference Finals.

Thanks to an absolutely dominant and clinical Game 7 defensive performance, the Islanders were 4-0 winners over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final where they will face the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was a trio of surprising unsung heroes that helped deliver Saturday’s win.

Coach Barry Trotz made the bold decision to start his backup goalie, Thomas Greiss, after Semyon Varlamov struggled in Game 6 and was rewarded with an 16-save shutout, while defenseman Scott Mayfield and Andy Greene scored first period goals to help set the tone for the game.

Brock Nelson scored his seventh goal of the playoffs in the second period to put the game out of reach.

Anthony Beauvillier added an empty-net goal (his eighth goal of the playoffs) with six minutes to play in the third period.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

But Greiss and the goal scorers were all secondary to the real story of this game, which was the way the Islanders completely shut down the Flyers’ offense. It was not just that the Flyers did not score a goal. They rarely posed a threat offensively and at times looked completely helpless in the face of the Islanders’ defensive pressure.

It is a trend that has played out in every series the Islanders have played this postseason where each of their three opponents (Florida, Washington, and Philadelphia) could not consistently generate any sort of an offensive push.

The Flyers’ offense was so bad — and the Islanders’ defense so good — that with under 10 minutes remaining in regulation, in a winner-take-all Game 7, they had managed just 11 total shots on goal.

The Islanders get an even bigger challenge in the next round when they face Tampa Bay.

Their series-clinching win on Saturday not only sends them to the Conference Final for the first time in 27 years, it also continues what has been an absolutely incredible postseason run. This is an Islanders team that finished the regular season on a seven-game losing streak, had lost 11 out of 13, and had been one of the league’s worst teams (not an exaggeration) from the end of November on. It was a team that was badly trending in the wrong direction at the absolute worst time of the season.

They have done a complete 180 during the NHL’s Return To Play.

Some hot goaltending (from both goalies), a structured attack led by Mathew Barzal and their top two lines, the return of a healthy Adam Pelech (one of their best defensive players), the trade deadline addition of Jean-Gabriel Pageau have been just some of the driving forces behind the turnaround.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Islanders win series 4-3)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (2OT) (recap)
Game 7: Islanders 4, Flyers 0

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves suspended 1 game for check to head

Ryan Reaves suspended
Getty
Sep 5, 2020
When the Western Conference Final begins on Sunday night (8 p.m. ET, NBC) the Vegas Golden Knights will be without forward Ryan Reaves.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday night that Reaves has been suspended one game for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte.

The incident happened late in the second period of the Golden Knights’ 3-0 Game 7 win on Friday night.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Reaves was given a match penalty for the hit. Motte briefly exited the game but returned in the third period to finish.

You can see the play, as well as the NHL’s explanation for the suspension, right here.

The league points out that the head was the main point of contact on the play, and that even though they accept Reaves’ argument that he did not intend to hit Motte in the head, it still views the contact as avoidable.

The Canucks received a five-minute power play after that hit but were unable to convert.

In 15 postseason games (Round-Robin and the first two rounds of the playoffs) Reaves has zero goals and four assists. He is not going to be a major contributor offensively, but he has become a significant part of their fourth line since joining the team mid-way through its inaugural season. He is a physical presence and a player that is going to try and get under the skin of his opponents, something he did plenty of against the Canucks.

This is the second time in Reaves’ career that he has been suspended.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.