Flyers-Islanders Game 7 stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahySep 5, 2020, 12:05 AM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Game 7 coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC following Kentucky Derby coverage. Watch the Flyers-Islanders Game 7 stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Facing elimination, the Flyers blew a 3-1 lead late in the third period, but kept their season alive thanks to Scott Laughton’s first career playoff OT goal. Laughton, who had been a healthy scratch in Game 2, snapped a 10-game goal drought.

Prior to Game 5, Alain Vigneault made headlines with his comments about struggling veterans Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk as they faced elimination, saying: “…now it’s their turn to put the big-boy pants on … I believe our guys have more to give and more to do…”

The message was certainly received. The three Flyers goal scorers in regulation (Giroux, van Riemsdyk, Matt Niskanen) all scored their first goal of the postseason, while regular season leading scorer Travis Konecny added two assists. There had been the most scrutiny on Giroux, who entered Game 5 with just one goal over his previous 26 playoff games. His goal tied the score at one, and he also assisted on Laughton’s OT winner.

Neither team’s No. 1 center finished Game 5, with Sean Couturier leaving in the second period and Mathew Barzal in the third. On Wednesday, Trotz said about Barzal, “I think everything is trending in the right direction right now,” while Vigneault did not have an update on Couturier.

The winner will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final.

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Saturday, September 5, 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage)
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (2OT) (recap)
Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage) – NBC (livestream)

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 5, 2020, 12:08 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (2OT) (recap)
Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage) – NBC (livestream)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK wins 4-3)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 7: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL wins 4-3)

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Game 7: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (OT) (recap)

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. TBD – TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights – Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights beat Demko, Canucks in Game 7, advance to face Stars

By James O'BrienSep 4, 2020, 11:46 PM EDT
In case you were wondering: yes, Thatcher Demko was amazing once again for the Canucks in Game 7, tormenting the Golden Knights almost all night long. Even so, the Canucks relied so much on Demko that they were playing with fire, and the Golden Knights burned them just enough in Game 7 to win 3-0.

It certainly wasn’t easy, but the Golden Knights advanced to the 2020 Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, who won their own Game 7 vs. the Avalanche on Friday.

When, how to watch Game 1 of Dallas Stars vs. Golden Knights

2020 Western Conference Final Game 1: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights – Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

Demko almost steals Game 7 for Canucks, but Golden Knights win

Demko authored one of the greatest runs we’ve seen from a playoff goalie. The 24-year-old goalie managed a shutout streak of 138:40, stopping 98 consecutive shots. Fittingly for playoff hockey, the Golden Knights broke through on an ugly bounce while on the power play.

(No, the floodgates didn’t open after that 1-0 goal. Instead, the Golden Knights inflated their lead with two empty-net goals.)

Speaking of power plays, the Canucks have to kick themselves for squandering some golden opportunities vs. the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Most obviously, the Canucks received a five-minute major power play after Ryan Reaves was ejected for an ugly hit on Tyler Motte.

It seemed like such an opportunity simply couldn’t wake the Canucks up from their passive style. Vancouver only managed one shot on goal despite receiving that lengthy major opportunity, putting together basically the opposite effort of the Sharks storming back after a major in Game 7 of that 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs series vs. the Golden Knights.

Once the Golden Knights finally beat Demko, the Canucks actually aggressively pursued offense (instead of counter-punching, at best). It was too little, too late, though.

Simply put, Robin Lehner didn’t need to make saves like these very often to pitch a shutout in a must-win game:

On one hand, the scrappy Canucks narrowed a 3-1 margin to a 3-3 tie. On the other, they squandered a nigh-legendary run from Demko, and that incredible (and rare) five-minute major opportunity. Maybe they had “nothing to lose,” but that had to hurt.

Going forward, it will be fascinating to see if the Stars go into a similar shell vs. the Golden Knights, or if they try to trade blows with Vegas much like Dallas managed to do against the Avalanche.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Ryan Reaves ejected from Golden Knights – Canucks Game 7 for hit on Motte

By James O'BrienSep 4, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT
Officials ejected Golden Knights enforcer Ryan Reaves from Game 7 for an illegal hit to the head on Canucks forward Tyler Motte.

Vegas is currently attempting to kill a five-minute major penalty thanks to that poor decision by Reaves. Entering the third period, the Canucks have 1:30 remaining on that advantage. Golden Knights – Canucks Game 7 airs on NBCSN (livestream here).

Judge for yourself if this Reaves hit on Motte warranted a game misconduct, and the ensuing five-minute major penalty by watching the video above.

Earlier in this series, Reaves and Antoine Roussel turned heads with some nastiness, but it backfired in Game 7 with this hit on Motte.

As you may recall, the Golden Knights saw Game 7 against the San Jose Sharks spiral out of control during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs after being whistled for a major penalty. We’ll see if there’s supplemental discipline for Reaves after that hit on Motte, and also if the Canucks forward returns during the third period (or beyond?).

This was part of an eventful second period. While there weren’t any goals, Robin Lehner made an incredible save, and Thatcher Demko remained red-hot.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK wins 4-3)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 7: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Robin Lehner makes beautiful glove save in Golden Knights – Canucks Game 7

By James O'BrienSep 4, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT
Should the Golden Knights have started Robin Lehner or Marc-Andre Fleury against the Canucks in Game 7? That debate could linger for sometime, but there’s no denying that Lehner made an outstanding save in Game 7.

After the Canucks played passively (even more than usual since turning to Thatcher Demko) during the first period, you wouldn’t blame Lehner if he took a nap. Either way, Lehner was sharp enough to absolutely rob a wide open Brock Boeser.

Consider this Lehner glove save one of the best of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 7 of Canucks – Golden Knights can be seen on NBCSN (livestream here). So far, Demko has once again been brilliant — and tested often — but Lehner may end up with the best save of Game 7. Or maybe the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0. (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2. (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0. (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3. (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1. (recap)
Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0. (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.