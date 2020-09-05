Flyers-Islanders Game 7 stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Game 7 coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC following Kentucky Derby coverage. Watch the Flyers-Islanders Game 7 stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Facing elimination, the Flyers blew a 3-1 lead late in the third period, but kept their season alive thanks to Scott Laughton’s first career playoff OT goal. Laughton, who had been a healthy scratch in Game 2, snapped a 10-game goal drought.
Prior to Game 5, Alain Vigneault made headlines with his comments about struggling veterans Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk as they faced elimination, saying: “…now it’s their turn to put the big-boy pants on … I believe our guys have more to give and more to do…”
The message was certainly received. The three Flyers goal scorers in regulation (Giroux, van Riemsdyk, Matt Niskanen) all scored their first goal of the postseason, while regular season leading scorer Travis Konecny added two assists. There had been the most scrutiny on Giroux, who entered Game 5 with just one goal over his previous 26 playoff games. His goal tied the score at one, and he also assisted on Laughton’s OT winner.
Neither team’s No. 1 center finished Game 5, with Sean Couturier leaving in the second period and Mathew Barzal in the third. On Wednesday, Trotz said about Barzal, “I think everything is trending in the right direction right now,” while Vigneault did not have an update on Couturier.
The winner will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final.
WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Saturday, September 5, 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage)
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)
Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (2OT) (recap)
Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage) – NBC (livestream)