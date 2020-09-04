Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Officials ejected Golden Knights enforcer Ryan Reaves from Game 7 for an illegal hit to the head on Canucks forward Tyler Motte.

Vegas is currently attempting to kill a five-minute major penalty thanks to that poor decision by Reaves. Entering the third period, the Canucks have 1:30 remaining on that advantage. Golden Knights – Canucks Game 7 airs on NBCSN (livestream here).

Judge for yourself if this Reaves hit on Motte warranted a game misconduct, and the ensuing five-minute major penalty by watching the video above.

Earlier in this series, Reaves and Antoine Roussel turned heads with some nastiness, but it backfired in Game 7 with this hit on Motte.

As you may recall, the Golden Knights saw Game 7 against the San Jose Sharks spiral out of control during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs after being whistled for a major penalty. We’ll see if there’s supplemental discipline for Reaves after that hit on Motte, and also if the Canucks forward returns during the third period (or beyond?).

This was part of an eventful second period. While there weren’t any goals, Robin Lehner made an incredible save, and Thatcher Demko remained red-hot.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK wins 4-3)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)

Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)

Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)

Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)

Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)

Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0 (recap)

Game 7: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)

