Oskar Lindblom plays for Flyers Game 6 first time since battling cancer
Oskar Lindblom suits up for Flyers in Game 6, first game played since battling cancer

By James O'BrienSep 3, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT
Oskar Linbdlom already proved how strong he is battling cancer, but Thursday represented a stunning achievement with the Flyers. For the first time since being diagnosed with bone cancer (and eventually celebrating his final treatment) Lindblom is playing for the Flyers in a must-win Game 6 against the Islanders on NBCSN (livestream).

Lindblom didn’t get eased into his Game 6 return, either. With the Flyers hemmed in their own zone against the Islanders, Lindblom’s first shift back in Game 6 lasted an uncomfortable 1:39.

Midway through the first period, players on both teams tapped their sticks in honor of Lindblom’s incredible return.

The road to Oskar Lindblom returning to Flyers for Game 6, his first game since battling cancer

Consider the unlikely timeline for Oskar Lindblom to return for the Flyers in Game 6:

And now Lindblom hopes to help his Flyers teammates avoid elimination against the Islanders in Game 6. Like just about every step in Lindblom’s battle with cancer, this is amazing and inspiring.

• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 3, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT
6 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-2)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-2)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD – NBCSN (livestream)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Flyers-Islanders stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahySep 3, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Facing elimination, the Flyers blew a 3-1 lead late in the third period, but kept their season alive thanks to Scott Laughton’s first career playoff OT goal. Laughton, who had been a healthy scratch in Game 2, snapped a 10-game goal drought.

Prior to Game 5, Alain Vigneault made headlines with his comments about struggling veterans Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk as they faced elimination, saying: “…now it’s their turn to put the big-boy pants on … I believe our guys have more to give and more to do…”

The message was certainly received. The three Flyers goal scorers in regulation (Giroux, van Riemsdyk, Matt Niskanen) all scored their first goal of the postseason, while regular season leading scorer Travis Konecny added two assists. There had been the most scrutiny on Giroux, who entered Game 5 with just one goal over his previous 26 playoff games. His goal tied the score at one, and he also assisted on Laughton’s OT winner.

Neither team’s No. 1 center finished Game 5, with Sean Couturier leaving in the second period and Mathew Barzal in the third. On Wednesday, Trotz said about Barzal, “I think everything is trending in the right direction right now,” while Vigneault did not have an update on Couturier.

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Thursday, September 3, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

NHL, players unveil series of anti-racism initiatives

Associated PressSep 3, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The NHL on Thursday unveiled a series of anti-racism initiatives more than eight months after Akim Aliu brought the topic to the forefront in the predominantly white sport.

The league and NHL Players’ Association are planning mandatory inclusion and diversity training for all players at camp; partnering with the Hockey Diversity Alliance to launch a grassroots program for young players of color in the Toronto area; and working together on several inclusion committees aimed at encouraging diversity among executives, pro and youth players and fans.

”We applaud NHL players for recognizing the importance of this moment and for coming together as part of a genuine movement for change,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. ”We look forward to working with all voices of change to fight for equality and broaden access to the game we all love.”

The moves come amid mounting pressure from current and former minority players for the league to take concrete steps to address systemic racism. Colorado’s Nazem Kadri, a founding member of the alliance that was formed earlier this summer, reviewed the initiatives before they were announced and believes they show progress.

”Being a part of the HDA, we tried to lay out certain policies and initiatives that affect the grassroots program and the whole education process,” Kadri said. ”One of the first things we need to do is start educating the youth, the players, the staff, so it’s certainly a step in the right direction.”

The NHL agreed to establish committees for executive, player, youth and fan inclusion after Aliu met with the Board of Governors in December following his allegations that coach Bill Peters used racist language toward him in the minors. Peters resigned from his job with Calgary, and the league began moving toward addressing racism in hockey.

Aliu told The Associated Press recently that he and other members of the HDA wanted to see the league do tangible things to make a difference. He brought up having NHL-controlled arenas serve as polling stations, something the NBA agreed to do. The two leagues share some buildings.

”The other thing is a money commitment,” Aliu said. ”The NHL has to come up with the money for the Black and brown community.”

The Toronto-area program, and another pilot program in the U.S., is a step toward that, and the league also pledged financial support for the Center for Justice Research at Texas Southern University’s research program into improving the criminal justice system.

In addition to players and NHLPA going through mandatory inclusion and diversity training, league and team employees will take part in similar programs.

”Everyone should be able to live and work in an environment that is inclusive, and one that is free from racism and discrimination in any form,” NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said. ”In our sport, from the NHL to youth programs, we must take actions to achieve that goal, and to make our sport available and accessible to all.”

Aliu’s revelations in late 2019 made racism in hockey a bigger conversation, and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody that set off a nationwide debate on the subject pushed it even further in the NHL. Minnesota’s Matt Dumba gave an anti-racism speech on the opening night of the playoffs and afterward became the first player to kneel during the U.S. anthem.

Aliu said the league asked Dumba to speak after it was criticized for not having a plan to address racism upon the sport’s return.

”We feel like we bailed them out,” Aliu said. ”It wasn’t about them giving us a platform, we bailed them out. They asked us to do that for them. So, I think that’s important for people to know. Now when push comes to shove, you’re going to know who was honest and what was real and what was fake. tTat’s where we are now.”

More substantive action came when players pushed to postpone two days of playoff games in the wake of the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Players talked at length about using their platform to bring awareness to systemic racism, and the league made it a part of its pregame presentation when games resumed.

Canucks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahySep 3, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream at 9:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After blowing a third period lead in the previous game, Vancouver held on to a one-goal lead in the final frame of Game 5 to defeat Vegas 2-1 and extend their Second Round series to a sixth game. Elias Pettersson tallied the game-winning goal early in the third period and rookie netminder Thatcher Demko made 42 saves in his first career playoff start to help the Canucks stave off elimination.

With a win, Vegas would become the first team in NHL history to reach the Conference Final twice in their first three seasons. The last time Vancouver played in a Game 7 was their loss to Boston in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

If there is a Game 7, it would occur on Friday, meaning Games 6 and 7 would be played back-to-back. The last time this happened was in 2014, in the Rangers-Flyers First Round series.

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Thursday, September 3, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

