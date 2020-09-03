MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 3, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 3-3)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD – NBCSN (livestream)

MORE: PHT Second Round predictions

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Chara, Krug hoping NHL futures find them back with Bruins

By Sean LeahySep 3, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Zdeno Chara isn’t ready to hang up his skates, even at age 43.

Speaking on Thursday, the Boston Bruins captain explained that when he said he would be “open-minded” about his future he didn’t mean he was undecided about continuing to play.

“Obviously to be asked about my future just a few minutes after the loss [to Tampa], and the way we battled and how well we played in that game, I was still so sad about the outcome, and my emotions were kind of even more being expressed at that time,” Chara said. “I think I addressed that before we left for Toronto, that I feel strong physically.

“I’m positive and I believe that I can still play this game and contribute to the team. I want to stay in Boston. I want to be a Boston Bruin. I want to continue to lead by example and share my experiences and my game skills with the younger players and my teammates. That hasn’t changed. I’m committed, so we’ll see what’s going to happen next.”

Chara added that he’s eager to discuss coming back for a 15th season in Boston.

“The sooner the better, and see what the future holds,” he said.

Another off-season question facing the Bruins is the future of Torey Krug, who can become an unrestricted free agent. With the salary cap ceiling staying at $81.5M, GM Don Sweeney will have to get creative. The Bruins currently have almost $66M committed for 2020-21 with new Krug, Chara, Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk among those eligible for extensions.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Krug said contract talks were “few and far between” but he’s willing to listen, as long as any offers include term.

When asked about signing a one-year contract given the Bruins’ salary cap picture, Krug wasn’t a fan.

“Yeah, I’m very opposed to that,” he said. “I’ve bet on myself and I’ve taken shorter term deals for less amount of money for my whole career now. This is my time in terms of my value at its peak. I’m in a position now where I need to make the most of it. I’ve done it long enough now and that’s the situation I’m facing.”

Krug has scored double-digit goals three times since 2013-14 and recorded at least 44 points in each of the last five seasons. He’ll draw lot of attention on the open market as a defenseman who can provide offense at 5-on-5 and on the power play.

Staying is a priority, but Krug wants to capitalize on the opportunity in front of him.

“Whether you play one or two years up to a 10-15-year career, you have one shot to do it all,” he said. “I realize that and it is what it is. There’s an emotional attachment [to Boston] and I’ve made no secret about it. My teammates know it. Everyone knows it. It’s part of the business that stinks, but we’ll see what happens moving forward.”

MORE: NHL Second Round schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Couturier questionable, Barzal game-time decision for Game 6

By Sean LeahySep 3, 2020, 12:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault had no update on Sean Couturier‘s status for Game 6 Thursday night (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream). If you wanted to look deeper into his answer, he sounded like there is a chance the center sits.

“What I would say is throughout our season and this time here in the [Return to Play], we’ve been of the mentality of ‘next man up’ and who’s ready to play,” Vigneault. “Before every game we’ve got decisions for lineups. Obviously not everyone is 100% at this time of the year, and we’ll do our best to put the best lineup that we feel is going to give us a chance to win tonight.”

Couturier was injured late in the second period of the Flyers’ 4-3 overtime win in Game 5. He collided with Mathew Barzal, who  had to leave the game later due to injury.

Scott Laughton moved into Couturier’s spot and ended up scoring the OT winner.

Michael Raffl and Connor Bunnaman are two options who can fill in a bottom-line center role should some roster shuffling be needed in Couturier’s absence.

“Nobody can replace Coots,” Vigneault said. “Coots is one of the best two-way centers in the league; plays that 200-foot game and is very dependable and trustworthy. When we put Scotty in there during that game we felt that he was our best option. He had a lot of energy, a lot of jump to his game.”

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Isles ready with Plan A and Plan B

Barzal will be a game-time decision, according to Islanders head coach Barry Trotz.

The forward was hit in the face by a Claude Giroux follow through late in the third period of Game 5. He missed the final few minutes of the third period and the entire overtime.

On Wednesday, Trotz said during his media availability that Barzal was “trending in the right direction.” Vigneault had an update of his own on the Islanders forward.

“I have no concern about Barzal,” Vigneault said. “I came up in the elevator with him [Tuesday] night. I was happy to see and talk with him. See that there was nothing serious. That could have been a real bad accident, but fortunately the young man is alright.”

In case Barzal cannot go, Trotz has spoken to a few players about potentially getting into the Game 6 lineup.

“You don’t want to make a last-minute decision,” he said. “You want to get people prepared. Plan B and Plan A are in place, so, we’re ready.”

Flyers vs. Islanders (NYI leads 3-2)

Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE: NHL Second Round schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Golden Knights won’t ‘overreact’ after failing to close out Canucks

By Sean LeahySep 3, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Vegas Golden Knights did almost everything you could ask of them in Game 5 to close out the Vancouver Canucks.

Dominate possession? Check.

Create more high-danger scoring chances? Check.

Own the 5-on-5 shot advantage? Check.

The one thing that they failed to do was win the all-important “goals scored” column. Vancouver’s 2-1 win Tuesday night extended their Second Round series with Game 6 Thursday night (9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream).

Vegas’ missed opportunity won’t stay with them. They know they executed their game plan as well as they could. It was just Demko’s night. There won’t be any flashbacks to last postseason when the Golden Knights blew a 3-1 First Round series lead to the San Jose Sharks.

“Even without traffic we had some point-blank shots and we’ve got guys who can stick those in the net and we just didn’t tonight,” said Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer. “So you can’t overreact. There’s not many quarterfinal series like this, or conference semifinal series that end in five games. It just doesn’t happen. You’ve got two good teams going at it, and we’ve got a chance to win this in six and we’ll come back and regroup and get ready for that.”

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Demko, who was in goal because Jacob Markstrom was “unfit to play,” was story. He became the 15th goalie, and seventh rookie, in NHL history to win his first career playoff start with his team facing elimination. His 42 saves extended the Canucks’ season and also gave them a glimpse into what life might be like if they can’t re-sign Markstrom.

“That’s part of being a guy who’s the backup goalie,” said Canucks head coach Travis Green. “He’s also a young goalie in the League, but he knows any given time, he can go in the net. I said that earlier, he’s a good pro, he takes the job seriously. He understands when he gets in, what’s to be expected. Give him a lot of credit. That’s not an easy spot to go into, especially against a team like that. They shoot a lot of pucks to the net, they’re a good hockey team, and he stood tall.”

Unlike in their three losses, the Canucks did a good job at keeping the Golden Knights away from their crease for those high-danger scoring chances. Traffic in front leads to better opportunities, and no matter who’s in goal for Vancouver, Vegas knows they need to take away Demko or Markstrom’s eyes.

[NHL Second Round schedule]

There’s been no indication on who will start in goal for the Canucks in Game 6. If Markstrom is fit to play, should he get the start or will Green go back to Demko? Also playing into the coach’s decision is the fact that a potential Game 7 would be Friday night.

Advancing out of this series won’t be easy for the Canucks, but they’ve taken one step forward with plenty of confidence gained.

“Again, I say it a lot, I’ve got a lot of belief in our group,” said Green. “They’ll be ready to go [Thursday] one way or the other. I’m not going to guarantee that they’re going to play an unbelievable game, but they’re going to be there to win it.”

Golden Knights vs. Canucks (VGK leads 3-2)

Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE: NHL playoff grind showing value in having strong goalie duo

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

The Wraparound: Flyers, Canucks facing elimination again

By Sean LeahySep 3, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of Thursday’s NHL playoff games with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Check out the NHL Bubble Wrap for details on Wednesday’s playoff games.

• The Blues shed some cap space by sending Jake Allen to the Canadiens.

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAMES

Game 6: Flyers vs. Islanders (NYI leads 3-2) – 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): Facing elimination, the Flyers blew a 3-1 lead late in the third period, but kept their season alive thanks to Scott Laughton’s first career playoff OT goal. Laughton, who had been a healthy scratch in Game 2, snapped a 10-game goal drought.

Prior to Game 5, Alain Vigneault made headlines with his comments about struggling veterans Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk as they faced elimination, saying: “…now it’s their turn to put the big-boy pants on … I believe our guys have more to give and more to do…” The message was certainly received. The three Flyers goal scorers in regulation (Giroux, van Riemsdyk, Matt Niskanen) all scored their first goal of the postseason, while regular season leading scorer Travis Konecny added two assists.

Neither team’s No. 1 center finished Game 5, with Sean Couturier leaving in the second period and Mathew Barzal in the third. On Wednesday, Trotz said about Barzal, “I think everything is trending in the right direction right now,” while Vigneault did not have an update on Couturier.

The Islanders have not lost back-to-back games this postseason, and remain on the verge of their first trip to the Conference Finals since 1993.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Game 6: Golden Knights vs. Canucks (VGK leads 3-2) – 9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): After blowing a third period lead in the previous game, Vancouver held on to a one-goal lead in the final frame of Game 5 to defeat Vegas 2-1 and extend their Second Round series to a sixth game. Elias Pettersson tallied the game-winning goal early in the third period and rookie netminder Thatcher Demko made 42 saves in his first career playoff start to help the Canucks stave off elimination.

With a win, Vegas would become the first team in NHL history to reach the Conference Final twice in their first three seasons.

Thatcher Demko became the 15th different goalie, and second goalie in as many nights (Colorado’s Michael Hutchinson), to win his first career playoff start with his team facing elimination. Jacob Markstrom started the first 14 postseason games for Vancouver but was deemed unfit to play in Game 5. There was no update on Wednesday as to who would start Game 6.

If there is a Game 7, it would occur on Friday, meaning Games 6 and 7 would be played back-to- back. The last time this happened was in 2014, in the Rangers-Flyers First Round series. The last time Vancouver played in a Game 7 was their loss to Boston in the 2011 Cup Final. Vegas’ only Game 7 appearance came in their historic collapse against San Jose last year.

[NHL Second Round schedule]

FRIDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 7: Stars vs. Avalanche (Series tied 3-3) – TBD
Game 7: Golden Knights vs. Canucks (VGK leads 3-2) – TBD – NBCSN (*if necessary)

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews
Flyers vs. Islanders
Stars vs. Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
PHT predictions

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.