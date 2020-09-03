MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Flyers-Islanders Game 7 stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahySep 3, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Game 7 coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC following Kentucky Derby coverage. Watch the Flyers-Islanders Game 7 stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Facing elimination, the Flyers blew a 3-1 lead late in the third period, but kept their season alive thanks to Scott Laughton’s first career playoff OT goal. Laughton, who had been a healthy scratch in Game 2, snapped a 10-game goal drought.

Prior to Game 5, Alain Vigneault made headlines with his comments about struggling veterans Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk as they faced elimination, saying: “…now it’s their turn to put the big-boy pants on … I believe our guys have more to give and more to do…”

The message was certainly received. The three Flyers goal scorers in regulation (Giroux, van Riemsdyk, Matt Niskanen) all scored their first goal of the postseason, while regular season leading scorer Travis Konecny added two assists. There had been the most scrutiny on Giroux, who entered Game 5 with just one goal over his previous 26 playoff games. His goal tied the score at one, and he also assisted on Laughton’s OT winner.

Neither team’s No. 1 center finished Game 5, with Sean Couturier leaving in the second period and Mathew Barzal in the third. On Wednesday, Trotz said about Barzal, “I think everything is trending in the right direction right now,” while Vigneault did not have an update on Couturier.

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Saturday, September 5, 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage)
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (2OT) (recap)
Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage) – NBC (livestream)

By Sean LeahySep 4, 2020, 12:40 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (2OT) (recap)
Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage) – NBC (livestream)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4, 4 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Another Game 7: Demko, Canucks do it again vs. Golden Knights

Getty Images
Getty Images
By James O'BrienSep 4, 2020, 12:26 AM EDT
Before their lead ballooned during the third period, the Canucks’ Game 6 win looked a lot like their Game 5 win. The Canucks beat the Golden Knights 4-0 in Game 6 to force yet another Game 7 in an increasingly stunning Second Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

(Earlier on Thursday, the Flyers survived double overtime to force the Islanders to a Game 7. Back on Wednesday, the Avalanche pushed the Stars to a Game 7. Like the Golden Knights, the Stars and Islanders saw 3-1 series lead shrink to 3-3 ties.)

Now that this back-to-back is set in place, these two teams participate in Game 7 on NBCSN on Friday at 9 p.m. ET (livestream).

Here’s that Virtanen game-winner from early on:

Quick strikes, Demko help Canucks push Golden Knights to Game 7

Just 2:50 into Game 6, Jake Virtanen gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead. As brilliant as Thatcher Demko was in Game 5, it would have been hard to believe that Vancouver would only need that Virtanen goal. But that ended up being true.

Much like in Game 5, the Golden Knights carried long spans of play.

After a generally even first period from a shots on goal perspective, the Golden Knights kept hammering away at Demko without any success. Demko managed his first career playoff shutout, stopping 48 shots.

None of that mattered, as the Golden Knights couldn’t beat Demko. That included going a troubling 0-for-5 on the power play.

Heading into the final frame of regulation, the Golden Knights had a chance to tie things up. Vancouver was merely nursing a 1-0 lead.

Once again, things turned on early strikes. J.T. Miller scored his first goal in some time to make it 2-0 just 1:03 into the third. A bit more than seven minutes later, Quinn Hughes beat Robin Lehner to push Vancouver’s lead to 3-0.

That advantage was inflated by a 4-0 empty-netter. Considering how Demko has been playing, you almost wonder if the Golden Knights wondered if a 2-0 score was already insurmountable.

While Demko breathed life into the Canucks to the surprise of many, the Golden Knights face some tough questions with a quick turnaround in a Game 7 on Friday (9 p.m. ET – NBCSN [livestream]). How can they get to Demko after two masterpiece performances? Should Peter DeBoer turn to Marc-Andre Fleury instead of Lehner after all of that drama, and two failed bids at eliminating the Canucks?

Those could be agonizing decisions, and anxious times for fans of each team.

For fans of hockey as a whole, though? Friday features two Game 7 battles, while Saturday gives you one more. If you thought three of the Second Round’s series would go to Game 7 after all four were at 3-1 … well, then maybe you somehow saw this coming from Demko and the Canucks?

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0. (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2. (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0. (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3. (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1. (recap)
Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0.
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Oskar Lindblom plays first game for Flyers since cancer battle

Getty Images
By James O'BrienSep 3, 2020, 11:34 PM EDT
Oskar Linbdlom already proved how strong he is battling cancer, but Thursday represented a stunning achievement with the Flyers. For the first time since being diagnosed with bone cancer in December (and eventually celebrating his final treatment) Lindblom played over 17 minutes as Philadelphia forced a Game 7 with a 5-4 double overtime win over the Islanders.

Lindblom didn’t get eased into his Game 6 return, either. With the Flyers hemmed in their own zone against the Islanders, his first shift back lasted an uncomfortable 1:39.

“I knew I was going to play at some point,” Lindblom said afterward. “I was lucky to be out there and be with these guys.”

Midway through the first period, players on both teams tapped their sticks in honor of his incredible return.

“This kid has so much courage,” said Flyers captain Claude Giroux. “He played unbelievable, too. It’s been a long battle and this guy’s heart – you have to see it to believe it.”

The road to Oskar Lindblom returning to Flyers for Game 6, his first game since battling cancer

Consider the unlikely timeline for Oskar Lindblom to return for the Flyers in Game 6:

“I think he’s been an inspiration for us all season,” said Carter Hart. “He gives our team a huge boost of energy. It was special to see him out there with us. Hard to describe. For him to be with us, we’re so happy.”

And now Lindblom and the Flyers are a win away from the Eastern Conference Final. Like just about every step in Lindblom’s battle with cancer, this is amazing and inspiring.

Flyers force Game 7 vs. Islanders thanks to double OT win

By James O'BrienSep 3, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT
Throughout Game 6, the Flyers and Islanders kept flipping the script on the narrative. Ultimately, the most important part of the Flyers – Islanders Game 6 story is how it ended. The Flyers won Game 6 in double OT by a score of 5-4, forcing the Islanders to a Game 7.

On a broken play with a serious screen in front of Semyon Varlamov, Ivan Provorov sent a seeing-eye shot into the net. The Islanders managed a 53-31 shots on goal advantage in Game 6, yet the Flyers squeezed out a win.

All three of the Flyers’ wins have come in overtime during this Second Round series.

Game 7 of Islanders – Flyers will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC (livestream).

Twists and turns in regulation

At first, it seemed like Semyon Varlamov’s struggles might define this one.

Despite doubling up the Flyers in shots on goal (10-5) during the first period, the Islanders found themselves trailing. With goals less than two minutes apart from Kevin Hayes and James van Riemsdyk, it seemed like this Second Round series might get pushed to a Game 7. But that really just prepared us for one of several twists.

Late in the first, Derick Brassard scored a big goal to shrink the Flyers’ lead to 2-1.

That opened the door for what seemed like the turning point of Islanders – Flyers Game 6.

After a long period of deliberation, Flyers coach Alain Vigneault decided to challenge Matt Martin‘s 2-2 goal. Officials decided that there was no goalie interference involved. With that, not only did the Martin goal count, but the Islanders got a power play. Anders Lee made Philly pay with a power-play goal, putting the Islanders up 3-2.

During a short span, a 2-0 Flyers lead transformed to a 3-2 Islanders edge. About 10 minutes after the Islanders went up, Michael Raffl tied it 3-3, but Mathew Barzal restored the Islanders’ lead to 4-3 with just 30 seconds remaining in the third.

Could that be it? (Catches breath.) Nope.

Although the Flyers looked pretty flat at times early in the third, the next turning point involved another surprise. After a soft call, the Islanders went on the power play, yet Scott Laughton made a great move to tie Game 6 up 4-4 with a shorthanded goal. And then these teams would need a lot more than 60 minutes to settle Game 6 …

Islanders carry much of Game 6 vs. Flyers, including in first OT

No doubt, the Flyers were fortunate to make it to overtime. Consider that, with about five minutes remaining in the first OT period, Barzal, Anders Lee, and Jordan Eberle matched the Flyers at 20 shots on goal.

(At that moment, the total was Islanders 50, Flyers 20. Yeah. To give you an idea of Carter Hart‘s Game 6, this marked merely the second time Hart faced more than 40 SOG in 2019-20, with the last instance coming in December.)

Remember that bit about changing narratives? At least there were some “callbacks.”

Take, for instance, that failing Philly power play. Despite receiving two power-play opportunities during the first overtime — pretty rare for a single OT period in playoff hockey — the Flyers rarely got anything done. Really, the Islanders’ PK created the best chances. In fact, Travis Sanheim needed to take a penalty during Philly’ second PP of the OT, ending that not-very-promising-looking opportunity.

Speaking of promising-looking opportunities, the Flyers started to even things up more in the second OT period. If nothing else, this was extremely close to being an overtime goal for Philly:

That moment ended up not haunting the Flyers, as they won Game 6 later in that double-OT.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0. (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT). (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1. (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2. (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT). (recap)
Game 6: Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (double OT).
Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

