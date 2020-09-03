Canucks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream at 9:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
After blowing a third period lead in the previous game, Vancouver held on to a one-goal lead in the final frame of Game 5 to defeat Vegas 2-1 and extend their Second Round series to a sixth game. Elias Pettersson tallied the game-winning goal early in the third period and rookie netminder Thatcher Demko made 42 saves in his first career playoff start to help the Canucks stave off elimination.
With a win, Vegas would become the first team in NHL history to reach the Conference Final twice in their first three seasons. The last time Vancouver played in a Game 7 was their loss to Boston in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.
If there is a Game 7, it would occur on Friday, meaning Games 6 and 7 would be played back-to-back. The last time this happened was in 2014, in the Rangers-Flyers First Round series.
[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Thursday, September 3, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK leads 3-2)
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD
*if necessary
