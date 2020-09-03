Avalanche-Stars Game 7 stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

USA Network’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage of begins at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 4 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Avalanche scored four-plus goals for the fourth straight game as they staved off elimination for the second time this series in Game 6. Miro Heiskanen opened the scoring late in the first but Dallas only had the lead for 1:53 as Nikita Zadorov tied things with under a minute to go in the period. The play that provided some breathing room in the third period for the Avs was when Nathan MacKinnon flipped the puck over a diving Esa Lindell and Mikko Rantanen was able to swipe it into the net to give Colorado a 3-1 lead. MacKinnon added an empty-netter in the closing minutes.
MacKinnon has 25 points to lead all players this postseason – totaling at least one point in all 14 of Colorado’s games for the second-longest streak to open a postseason in NHL history.
In Game 5, the Avalanche became the second team in the last 9 years to start three different goalies in the same playoff series when Michael Hutchinson made his first career postseason start after Pavel Francouz was deemed unfit to play and did not dress. Now the 30-year-old journeyman goalie looks to be more than just a footnote on another disappointing Colorado playoff run as he can help the Avs complete what would be their first-ever 3-1 series comeback.
WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Friday, September 4, 4 p.m. ET
TV: USA Network
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 3-3)
Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – 4 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
