Avalanche-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahySep 2, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage of begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Avalanche jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first period, including the final four goals in this stretch coming in a 2:36 span, en route to the three-goal win to stave off elimination. Colorado has scored six goals in both games they have won this series.

Colorado became the second team in the last nine years (Ducks 2014 Second Round) to start three different goalies in the same playoff series when Michael Hutchinson made his first career postseason start in Game 5 after Pavel Francouz was deemed unfit to play and did not dress. Goalies were a story for the Stars as well in Game 5, with Ben Bishop starting for the first time since August 13; he had been “unfit to play” and had not dressed since Game 3 of the Second Round against Calgary when he backed up Anton Khudobin. Bishop allowed four goals in the first period (19 shots faced) before being replaced prior to the end of the period by Khudobin.

Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in Game 5, continuing his scoring streak. He has recorded a point in all 13 games this postseason – becoming the fourth different player in NHL history to start a postseason with a point in 13 straight games.

All five games in this series have been high scoring as the teams have combined for 43 goals – an average of 8.60 per game – only three series have been higher- scoring through five games in the last 25 years:

2012 Quarterfinals: Penguins-Flyers – 50
1995 Quarterfinals: Penguins-Capitals – 44
1995 Quarterfinals: Flames-Sharks – 44
2020 Second Round: Stars-Avalanche – 43

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, September 2, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

Stars’ Heiskanen takes over top spot in Conn Smythe watch
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 2, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Trade: Blues clear cap space, send Jake Allen to Canadiens

jake allen trade
Getty Images
By Sean LeahySep 2, 2020, 12:52 PM EDT
Jake Allen is on his way to Montreal after the Blues and Canadiens announced the NHL’s second off-season trade in the last week.

The Blues are getting two 2020 draft picks in the trade — one in the third round, another in the seventh. St. Louis is also sending a 2022 seventh-rounder Montreal’s way with Allen.

“With the flat [salary] cap next year and probably moving forward, we wanted to create some space for this summer,” said Blues GM Doug Armstrong.

Allen was the Blues’ second-round pick in 2008 and he played 289 games over nine seasons with the team. He lost the starting job last season as Jordan Binnington helped lead St. Louis to the 2018-19 Stanley Cup. During the First Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, head coach Craig Berube went back to Allen for three games against the Canucks, helping them get back into their series.

It’s been a while, but Allen is no stranger to Montreal having played parts of two seasons there in the QMJHL after being drafted.

For Montreal, this trade makes goaltending a very expensive area in the their lineup for 2020-21. Between Allen, who has one year left on his deal, Carey Price, and Charlie Lindgren, the Canadiens have over $15M in cap space tied up in goal. It will also allow Price to lessen his workload in-season to keep the 33-year-old fresh for potential postseason play.

As Armstrong continues to work out a plan to keep Alex Pietrangelo, this move clears $4.35M off their salary cap. Defenseman Vince Dunn will also need a new contract as a pending restricted free agent, but the captain obviously is atop the to-do list. Per CapFriendly, St. Louis now has a little over $75M committed for the 2020-21 season. The cap ceiling will be $81.5M next season.

“Obviously I don’t think we’ve made any secret that we’d love to get Alex signed,” said Armstrong. “I think Alex has made it know that he would like to sign here, so we’re going to have to work through that. At the end of the day, it’s a math equation.”

Todd Reirden returns to Penguins as assistant coach

todd reirden penguins
Getty Images
Associated PressSep 2, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Todd Reirden is back with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team hired Reirden as an assistant coach under Mike Sullivan on Tuesday, just over a week after Reirden was fired as head coach of the Washington Capitals following a playoff loss to the New York Islanders.

This is Reirden’s second stint in Pittsburgh. He served as an assistant under Dan Byslma from 2010-14 before leaving to join the Capitals. Reirden worked four seasons as an assistant under Barry Trotz, helping guide Washington to its first Stanley Cup in 2018.

Reirden replaced Trotz in the summer of 2018 and went 89-46-16 in two years but was let go last month after failing to lead Washington past the opening round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Penguins also hired Mike Vellucci as an assistant. Vellucci spent last season as the general manager and head coach of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pittsburgh’s affiliate in the American Hockey League.

The hires are part of a restructured coaching staff following Pittsburgh’s upset loss to Montreal in the qualifying round of the playoffs. The Penguins let assistants Mark Recchi, Sergei Gonchar and Jacques Martin go after falling to Montreal in four games.

The Wraparound: Stars have second chance to close out Avalanche

By Sean LeahySep 2, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of Wednesday’s NHL playoff games with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Check out the NHL Bubble Wrap for details on Tuesday’s playoff games.

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAMES

Game 6: Avalanche vs. Stars (DAL leads 3-2) – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): The Colorado Avalanche jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first period, including the final four goals in this stretch coming in a 2:36 span, en route to the three-goal win to stave off elimination. Colorado has scored six goals in both games they have won this series.

The Avalanche became the second team in the last nine years to start three different goalies in the same playoff series when Michael Hutchinson made his first career postseason start in Game 5 after Pavel Francouz was deemed unfit to play and did not dress.

Goalies were a story for the Dallas Stars as well in Game 5, with Ben Bishop starting for the first time since August 13; he had been “unfit to play” and had not dressed since Game 3 of the Second Round against Calgary when he backed up Anton Khudobin. Bishop allowed four goals in the first period before being replaced prior to the end of the period by Khudobin.

“This game was so bad,” said Stars interim head coach Rick Bowness, “we’ve got a lot to digest here before we get to that point [deciding which goalie for Game 6].”

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in Game 5, continuing his scoring streak. He has recorded a point in all 13 games this postseason – becoming the fourth different player in NHL history to start a postseason with a point in 13 straight games

The last Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs was last season’s Stanley Cup Final, when St. Louis won at Boston, 4-1, to clinch the franchise’s first-ever championship.

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 6: Flyers vs. Islanders (NYI lead 3-2) – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 6: Golden Knights vs. Canucks (VGK lead 3-2) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

