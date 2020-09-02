Avalanche-Stars Game 7 stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage of begins at X p.m. ET on X. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at X p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Avalanche jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first period, including the final four goals in this stretch coming in a 2:36 span, en route to the three-goal win to stave off elimination. Colorado has scored six goals in both games they have won this series.
Colorado became the second team in the last nine years (Ducks 2014 Second Round) to start three different goalies in the same playoff series when Michael Hutchinson made his first career postseason start in Game 5 after Pavel Francouz was deemed unfit to play and did not dress. Goalies were a story for the Stars as well in Game 5, with Ben Bishop starting for the first time since August 13; he had been “unfit to play” and had not dressed since Game 3 of the Second Round against Calgary when he backed up Anton Khudobin. Bishop allowed four goals in the first period (19 shots faced) before being replaced prior to the end of the period by Khudobin.
Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in Game 5, continuing his scoring streak. He has recorded a point in all 13 games this postseason – becoming the fourth different player in NHL history to start a postseason with a point in 13 straight games.
All five games in this series have been high scoring as the teams have combined for 43 goals – an average of 8.60 per game – only three series have been higher- scoring through five games in the last 25 years:
• 2012 Quarterfinals: Penguins-Flyers – 50
• 1995 Quarterfinals: Penguins-Capitals – 44
• 1995 Quarterfinals: Flames-Sharks – 44
• 2020 Second Round: Stars-Avalanche – 43
WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Friday, September 4, X p.m. ET
TV: XX
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 3-3)
Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD – XX (livestream)
