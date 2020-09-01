MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean Leahy
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Avalanche stay alive in Game 5, make Ben Bishop’s Stars return short and brutal

Avalanche stay alive in Game 5, make Ben Bishop's Stars return short and brutal
Getty Images
By James O'Brien
Ben Bishop‘s return to playoff action was surprising, but not as much as how short and brutal his return ended up being. The Avalanche roared early in Game 5, keeping their season alive by beating the Stars 6-3. Dallas gets another shot to end this series in Game 6 on Wednesday.

Avalanche blow out Stars in Game 5 to avoid elimination; Ben Bishop has a rough return

Both the Stars and Avalanche raised eyebrows with their goalie decisions in Game 5, as Michael Hutchinson started on the Colorado side to counter Bishop’s surprise return.

Again, it did not go well for Bishop. You can’t pin it all on the big goalie, mind you — (at one point, the Avalanche scored more goals [5] than the Stars had shots on goal [4]) — but it wasn’t pretty.

With a staggering four goals in 2:36 of game time, the Avalanche chased Bishop in the first period. Via NHL PR, the Avalanche were a second short of the fastest four-goal flurry in playoff history. (The record was set in 1944.)

Anton Khudobin took over after Bishop allowed four goals. While Khudobin gave up a goal on the first shot he faced, he righted the ship.

Really, the Stars only flirted with a comeback once. Miro Heiskanen scored a power-play goal to make it 5-2, then Andre Burakovsky scored an authoritative 6-2 tally about 30 seconds later to remove any real doubt.

From there, score effects took over. The Avs let up, and the Stars pushed, but Hutchinson and the Avalanche kept Game 5 quiet. There was some nastiness as this one went along, yet it wasn’t particularly competitive.

We’ll see if Dallas carrying the late stages of this game matters. It’s fair to say that Colorado was explosive and dominant when things were still close, though.

On that Stars goalie decision

So, some will question starting Bishop over Khudobin. It certainly wasn’t expected.

On the other hand, a counterpoint brings up a concern. Being that Game 5 represented the closer of a back-to-back for the Avalanche and Stars, Rick Bowness likely started Bishop in part to rest Khudobin.

With things spiraling out of control, Khudobin went back in. He didn’t get the rest Dallas likely would have preferred. With Khudobin at age 34 and Bishop at 33, it’s fair to consider age in situations like these.

Then again, the Avalanche face plenty of goalie questions of their own. Shockingly, Pavel Francouz didn’t even back up Hutchinson. Instead, Hunter Miska served as Hutchinson’s No. 2.

It’s certainly a situation to watch. Can Francouz get out of the doghouse? By allowing 13 goals during his last three games, Francouz obviously lost some of Jared Bednar’s confidence. That said, Hutchinson doesn’t inspire a ton, either. Miska has only played 18 minutes at the NHL level, and that happened in 2018-19 with the Coyotes.

In the likely event that the Stars play a lot better in Game 6, will Hutchinson be able to give the Avs the goaltending they need? Or will Colorado once again make it a moot point with an explosive effort?

We’ll find out soon enough if this wild series gets pushed to the limit. The goalies certainly have, even if this doesn’t go to a seventh game.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3. (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2. (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4. (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4. (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3.
Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

Lightning eliminate Bruins after Game 5 goes to double overtime

Lightning eliminate Bruins Game 5 Kucherov injured double OT
Getty Images
By James O'Brien
After some twists and turns, the Lightning advanced to the 2020 Eastern Conference Final after eliminating the Bruins 3-2 in double overtime of Game 5. Time will tell if this win will end up being very costly for the Lightning, though.

Victor Hedman found some room during the double overtime. After getting a nice shot that didn’t work earlier in 2 OT, Hedman and the Lightning scored the Game 5 double-overtime winner.

But, no doubt, the Lightning have some serious concerns if Nikita Kucherov suffered a significant injury against the Bruins in Game 5.

Highs and lows through regulation, including Kucherov injury

The Lightning and Bruins staggered a bit through the early goings of Game 5. No one scored during the first period, and the two teams combined for just 13 shots on goal.

Really, the major development of the opening frame was Nikita Kucherov getting shaken up. While he actually returned during the second period after taking a high stick from Chara, Kucherov eventually left and didn’t return to Game 5. Find out more about this possibly significant injury here.

During the second period, Ondrej Palat opened the scoring with a deflection past Jaroslav Halak. From there, David Pastrnak answered on what’s continued to be a pretty productive Bruins power play.

Late in the third, it seemed like Game 5 might end with serious controversy. For reasons that remain unclear, Cedric Paquette was not penalized for this hit on Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy:

After that non-call, Anthony Cirelli scored another deflection goal to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead. While things looked a little dire for the Bruins, David Krejci shot home a strangely bouncing puck to make it 2-2 and send Game 5 to OT.

Lightning eliminate Bruins after Game 5 goes to double OT

The Lightning received another nice break by getting the only power play of the first overtime. Whether you chalk it up to Kucherov being injured or not, Tampa Bay couldn’t get much going on the man advantage, including with that rare OT opportunity. Aside from the occasional blip of productivity, that power play unit has been a drag, including 0-for-4 in Game 5.

Both goalies made some big OT saves. Vasilevskiy robbed Par Lindholm from a high-danger area, while Halak found a way to stop Ondrej Palat on a golden opportunity early in the second OT.

Once Kucherov was out, the Lightning were down to 10 forwards and seven defensemen, so maybe that partially explains the disparity in shots on goal at times. Either way, Vasilevskiy consistently gave the Lightning a chance to win Game 5, while Halak was sharp in his own right.

From here, the Lightning await the winner of the Flyers – Islanders series. The Isles hold a commanding lead, but considering Tampa Bay’s injury concerns, the Bolts are probably rooting for that series to go at least six games.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins series 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT). (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1. (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1. (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT).

Avalanche-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean Leahy
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage of begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 9:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Stars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first 11 minutes of the game, then scored twice in 32 seconds in the third period to take a 5-2 lead and held on for a 5-4 victory. Dallas is now one win from reaching the Conference Finals for the first time since 2008.

Pavel Francouz was pulled in the third period after allowing five goals on 26 shots. With Philipp Grubauer injured, 30-year-old Michael Hutchinson made his postseason debut. Hutchinson stopped all three shots he faced in just over nine minutes of play.

Miro Heiskanen’s assist gave him 13 points this postseason, which broke a tie for the most points by a Stars/North Stars defenseman in a single postseason. Heiskanen has a point in each of the last five games and can tie the longest point streak by a defenseman in franchise history if he earns a point in Game 5.

Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon registered an assist in Game 4, continuing his scoring streak – he has recorded a point in all 12 games this postseason, which is already an Avalanche/Nordiques playoff franchise record.

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, August 31, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

Nikita Kucherov leaves Lightning – Bruins Game 5 with possible injury

By James O'Brien
Lightning star Nikita Kucherov appeared to leave Game 5 with an injury about a period after taking a high stick from Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara.

You can see the moment in the video above. Kucherov left the ice late in the first period after taking that high stick from Chara, but many wondered if Kucherov was forced to stay off the ice after going to the “quiet room.” A period later, that wasn’t so clear. Kucherov left the ice on his own volition during the second period. While it’s uncertain, one would hypothesize that Kucherov was still feeling the effects of that high-sticking.

No doubt, if this is indeed a serious injury, this is huge — whether the Lightning advance to the 2020 Eastern Conference Final, or the Bruins win Game 5 and push this second round series longer. Tampa Bay’s already been dealing with Steven Stamkos‘ injury absence, so losing Kucherov would be significant.

The Lightning ended up advancing in Game 5, but Kucherov did not return despite the Bruins pushing it to double-overtime.

