Flyers-Islanders stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

The Islanders defeated the Flyers 3-2 on Sunday night, taking both games of the weekend back-to-back. Brock Nelson scored twice and Thomas Greiss started his first game of the postseason, stopping 36 of 38 shots, to help power New York to a win in Game 4.

J-G Pageau, who was acquired from Ottawa in February, scored on a breakaway midway through the third period to give New York a 2-1 lead. The tally was his seventh goal of the playoffs, tying Anthony Beauvillier for the team lead.

The last time the Isles advanced to the Conference Final was in 1993. New York defeated both Washington (six games) and Pittsburgh (seven games) in the first two rounds before falling to Montreal in five games in the Conference Final.

The Flyers are 1-17 when trailing 3-1 in a best-of-seven series. Philly’s only win came against the Bruins in the 2010 Conference Semifinals (trailed 3-0 in that series). The Flyers would eventually lose to Chicago in the Stanley Cup Final in six games that same postseason.