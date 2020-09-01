MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Flyers-Islanders stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahySep 1, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders defeated the Flyers 3-2 on Sunday night, taking both games of the weekend back-to-back. Brock Nelson scored twice and Thomas Greiss started his first game of the postseason, stopping 36 of 38 shots, to help power New York to a win in Game 4.

J-G Pageau, who was acquired from Ottawa in February, scored on a breakaway midway through the third period to give New York a 2-1 lead. The tally was his seventh goal of the playoffs, tying Anthony Beauvillier for the team lead.

The last time the Isles advanced to the Conference Final was in 1993. New York defeated both Washington (six games) and Pittsburgh (seven games) in the first two rounds before falling to Montreal in five games in the Conference Final.

The Flyers are 1-17 when trailing 3-1 in a best-of-seven series. Philly’s only win came against the Bruins in the 2010 Conference Semifinals (trailed 3-0 in that series). The Flyers would eventually lose to Chicago in the Stanley Cup Final in six games that same postseason.

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, September 1, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

Kings sign Austin Wagner to 3-year, $3.4 million extension

austin wagner kings
Getty Images
Associated PressSep 1, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Austin Wagner to a three-year, $3.4 million contract extension.

The Kings announced the deal Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Wagner has spent most of the past two seasons with the Kings, who drafted the physical wing in the fourth round in 2015. He had 12 goals and nine assists as a rookie in the 2018-19 season, and he added six goals and five assists this season while also leading Los Angeles with 145 hits.

Wagner was due to be a restricted free agent in the offseason.

The Kings’ most prominent remaining unsigned player is Trevor Lewis, an unrestricted free agent. The 33-year-old forward has spent his entire career in Los Angeles, and he played on both of the Kings’ Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2012 and 2014.

Defensemen Joakim Ryan and Ben Hutton also are unrestricted free agents, and defenseman Sean Walker is a restricted free agent. Forward Nikolai Prokhorkin returned to Russia in June.

The Kings finished the regular season with the NHL’s third-worst point total and missed the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 2009. Los Angeles has the second overall pick in the upcoming draft.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 1, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Canucks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahySep 1, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream at 9:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Vegas rallied from a 3-2 third perod deficit to defeat Vancouver 5-3 and take a 3-1 series lead on Sunday night. The Golden Knights scored three goals in a 5:37 span in the third period and veteran Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 11 shots in the final frame to secure the win.

The bigger story, however, was that Fleury was given the start over Lehner in net. This was the second game of a back-to-back for both teams, but Lehner was coming off a shutout performance in Game 3. After sitting behind Lehner for the previous two weeks, Fleury stopped 28 of 31 shots he faced to earn his third win of the postseason.

Elias Pettersson tied the game at 1-1 in the first period on a power play marker, his sixth goal of the postseason. The 21-year-old now leads Vancouver with 17 points in the playoffs (6G-11A).

With the Canucks trailing the series 3-1, Vancouver is one loss away from being eliminated. Vancouver is the only Canadian franchise remaining in the playoffs and they are trying to snap a 27-year drought since the last time a team north of the border won the Cup (Montreal – 1993).

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, September 1, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-1)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

Penguins’ Sidney Crosby undergoes wrist surgery

Associated PressSep 1, 2020, 12:17 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby underwent arthroscopic wrist surgery on Monday but should be ready to go well before the start of training camp.

The team announced the procedure on Tuesday. It did not specify which wrist was injured. General manager Jim Rutherford says the expected recovery time is about a month.

The 33-year-old Crosby had two goals and one assist during Pittsburgh’s brief postseason appearance as the Penguins fell to Montreal in four games in the qualifying round. The three-time Stanley Cup winner missed a portion of the three-week training camp in the run-up to the start of the 24-team tournament with an undisclosed issue.