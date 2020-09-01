MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Retire or return? Bruins’ Chara will be ‘open-minded’ about NHL future

By Sean LeahySep 1, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Bruins’ season is over and here come the questions facing the organization as they enter the off-season.

Will they re-sign Torey Krug? Does Tuukka Rask have a future in Boston? Is it time to break up the core?

One immediate question is if 43-year-old captain Zdeno Chara will retire or return for a 23rd NHL season?

Following Boston’s Game 5, double overtime loss to Tampa Monday night, Chara wasn’t ready to make a decision.

“I haven’t made that decision. I obviously just finished the game and I’m going to be open minded, he said.

The last two extensions Chara has signed came in March 2018 and March 2019, both one-year deals. That didn’t happen this spring, fueling speculation that Monday was the last time we’ll see him on the ice.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

“I‘m obviously very proud of this group,” said Chara, who was selected in the third round of the 1996 NHL Draft. “Everybody made some huge sacrifices and we were a committed group to get back to where we left off at some point in March. I think that everybody showed up in great shape, ready to play, committed to come into the hub city and do whatever it took to play the best hockey that we could.

“I’m very proud of the group. Guys were playing very hard and doing whatever they could to win games. It’s a learning experience for many players and hopefully this will make this group stronger and more resilient for the future playoff runs. Definitely, it’s still very raw and disappointing. I know personally and speaking for all the guys, they left it out there and played with their heart.”

Charlie McAvoy has played three NHL seasons and been Chara’s defense partner since he joined the Bruins. Chara’s mentorship has made a big impact on one of the league’s best young defensemen.

“I consider myself extremely lucky to be able to learn under this guy,” McAvoy said last week. “He’s as good as anyone in the entire league to learn under. I’ve learned so many lessons on the ice and off the ice. Like I said, it’s something I don’t take for granted. I’m extremely blessed and fortunate to learn under this guy and have him as a friend and a teammate.”

[NHL Second Round schedule]

With so many unanswered questions, the emotions felt heavier as the Bruins spoke afterward. It wasn’t just a playoff exit Monday night, it might have been the end of an era.

As the heart and soul and leader of that team, the Bruins players realize what a loss it would be if Chara retires.

“He’s an icon in Boston and it’s been – who knows what’s going to happen but it’s a pleasure to go to the rink with him every day and see the dedication he has to the game and has had to the game for so long,” said Brad Marchand. “It’s difficult to do what he’s done, day in and day out. The way he prepares and the way he still cares so much.

“He’s one of the most, if not the most driven person I’ve ever met. And he’s going to be a Hall of Famer. He’s one of the best defensemen, best players to ever play the game. Like I said, it’s been a real honor to play with him. We have no idea what’s going to happen but he’s an incredible teammate and captain and leader and I don’t have enough good things to say about him.”

MORE: Lightning eliminate Bruins in double OT in Game 5

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL playoff grind showing value in having strong goalie duo

By Adam GretzSep 1, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the most impactful trade deadline moves has turned out to be the Golden Knights’ decision to trade for goaltender Robin Lehner.

At the time, Lehner’s acquisition was seen as a safety net if something happened to then-starter Marc-Andre Fleury. With no reliable or proven backup, goaltending depth had been a concern for Vegas for two seasons. They addressed it by adding the best available netminder on the market.

It has turned out to be far more than a simple safety net as Lehner, for the time being, has emerged as the Golden Knights’ new starter in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It has been a decision that has sparked a discussion on loyalty (did Fleury, the face of the franchise, deserve to be sent to the bench like that?) and some agent-inspired mayhem (a sword through the back!).

What it’s done, though, is given the Golden Knights a massive luxury in net and is helping drive what could be a deep postseason run. It’s also shown how important it can be to have two quality goalies on your NHL roster, something that has become a bit of a storyline across the league during these playoffs.

In previous years the only reason you might see a new starting goalie in the middle of a series is because of an injury to the starter, or the starter being lit up so badly on the scoreboard that a team just needs to try something different for a spark. You don’t usually (emphasis on usually) see any kind of a rotation or switch just to keep the starter fresh. Even if there is a back-to-back situation.

[NHL Second Round schedule]

Last year there were only 17 different goalies to start a game during the playoffs.

The year before that, it was 20.

The year before that? Only 18.

Before this season in the salary cap era there had only been one postseason where more than 22 different goalies started a game, with the number usually falling in the 18-20 range.

Since the start of the First Round this season (we are NOT including the Round-Robin and Qualifying Round here when it was 24 teams playing) there have been 25 different starting goalies among the 16 teams. Out of that group, 22 of the goalies have already started at least two games, including the Golden Knights’ duo.

Injury has played a role in some of that increase (Colorado needing to use three different goalies), as has the condensed schedule in the bubbles that has seen an increase in back-to-back situations.

While back-to-backs in the playoffs are not totally unheard of, this year’s unique set of circumstances has definitely increased the number and having a second goalie that you can count on to start one of those games has definitely proven to be an advantage for teams like Vegas and the Islanders (also playing for a spot in the conference finals on Tuesday night after backup Thomas Greiss also dazzled on Sunday).

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

There’s already been a shift in thinking across the NHL when it comes to goalie workload over the past decade. Goalies rarely start both ends of a back-to-back during the regular season, and the days of Martin Brodeur and Miikka Kiprusoff starting 70-plus games are well in the past. Now, there’s already been an increased focus on having two capable starting goalies on your roster. But it’s been rare to see teams willingly use multiple goalies the way Vegas has, and it’s worth wondering if it might lead to teams being more willing to try it in the future if they have the players to do it.

We’ve already seen the value in having two quality goalies across the league in these playoffs. Dallas has not missed a beat with Anton Khudobin playing for Ben Bishop, while Boston had Jaroslav Halak step in when Tuukka Rask left the bubble. In Vegas, Lehner has earned the opportunity to get the bulk of the starts while the Golden Knights still having a starting caliber goalie that can keep him fresh.

There’s an old cliche that says if you have two goalies it just means you don’t have a goalie, which is a very antiquated line of thinking that goes back to the Brodeur/Kiprusoff era of lineup decisions.

Really, though, having two goods goalies just simply means that you have a pretty big advantage over the teams that don’t. And it is one that is worth exploiting.

MORE:
• Heiskanen takes over top spot in Conn Smythe Watch


Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 1, 2020, 11:35 AM EDT
6 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Second Round predictions

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Coming back in NHL bubble is unique task for teams down 3-1

Associated PressSep 1, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When all four second-round series in the NHL playoffs tilted 3-1 through four games, players and coaches didn’t have to look far for examples of teams that have come back from that deficit — or let that lead slip away.

Boston goaltender Jaroslav Halak backstopped Montreal to a seven-game victory against Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington in 2010. Philadelphia coach Alain Vigneault was behind the bench for two of them, with Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen on the other side in 2014 and 2015 and the second against now-New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz. Peter DeBoer led the San Jose Sharks back from down 3-1 a year ago against the Vegas Golden Knights team he’s now coaching.

“Everyone’s played in these types of games throughout their life,” said Chris Tanev of the Vancouver Canucks, who in Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson have players who were part of a 3-0 series comeback. “Maybe not in the NHL for everyone, but guys have played at high levels their whole life and they’ve faced elimination before.”

Just not while competing for the Stanley Cup in a quarantined bubble. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy predicted three weeks ago that series would end quicker because of the psychological element of players being isolated from their families and their lives back home.

It is a variable unlike anything before in hockey history that makes the climb back from being down 3-1 even steeper.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

“For sure, this is new for everyone,” Vigneault said ahead of his team’s Game 5 Tuesday against New York (7 p.m. EDT, NBCSN). “Obviously this is a totally different environment, but the focus needs to be the same. It has to be on that one game.”

While a 3-1 comeback has happened 29 times before in an NHL best-of-seven series, only one team facing that deficit in the first round even forced a Game 6: the Canadiens against the Flyers.

If none of these series go the distance, it will mark the first time since 1979 that the Stanley Cup playoffs didn’t have at least one Game 7 in the first two rounds. That was the year before the league absorbed teams from the World Hockey Association and Wayne Gretzky made his debut, and the first round was best-of-three.

Now 41 years later, not only does the sport look different, but games are being played without fans in Toronto and Edmonton. The time-honored approach to mounting a comeback remains the same.

“We’ve just got to win one game,” said coach Travis Green, who guaranteed his Canucks would be ready to go in Game 5 (9:45 p.m. EDT, NBCSN). “We’re not looking at it like this is Game 7. We’ve just got to win one game. We win (Tuesday), we get to play another one.”

A handful of teams that went home last round felt the same way, even while acknowledging coming back in a bubble has its complications. After his team fell behind 3-1 to Colorado in the first round, Arizona coach Rick Tocchet said: “This whole bubble thing, it’s who wants to stay. You can tell who wants to go home.”

The Coyotes’ final two losses each came by a score of 7-1.

[NHL Second Round schedule]

“It’s simply this, and it doesn’t guarantee you the victory, but you’ve got to really want it,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said after the Avalanche lost a one-goal game to get pushed to the brink by the Dallas Stars. “You’ve got to remember all the hard work you’ve put in for it’s over a year now: offseason training to the season to the pause, training, back in it again. Your guys have been invested for over a year to try to get after that Cup. You’ve got to really want it, you’ve got to be mentally tough and you’ve got to believe.”

Trotz, who coached the Capitals out of an 0-2 hole against Columbus in the first round in 2018 on the way to winning it all, said every team remaining in the playoffs believes it can win it all. Perhaps being a step closer will extend this round longer, and also the competition gets tougher deeper in the postseason.

“This team didn’t get to this point and hasn’t played us as hard as they have just to go away quietly,” DeBoer said of Vancouver. “Do I get the sense that teams are easier to eliminate because we’re in a bubble and they want to go home? I would say absolutely not.”

His players are taking it a step further. Veteran Vegas forward Reilly Smith concedes some cabin fever is setting in going between the JW Marriott and arena in downtown Edmonton, though with the Golden Knights one win away from the Western Conference final, they’re settled in for the long haul.

“We’re only halfway there,” Smith said. “It’s been a little bit over a month here in this bubble, but we’re expecting it to be probably another month still going for this group.”

Hockey Culture: Harnarayan Singh on overcoming bullying, racism to live NHL dream

By Sean LeahySep 1, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC Sports has launched Hockey Culture, a multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports NHL analyst Anson Carter, Hockey Culture will address contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game and on the ice, and increase community engagement with hockey.

This week, hockey commentator Harnarayan Singh talks with Anson about his Sikh and Canadian heritage, becoming an NHL fan, fighting prejudice and doubt to pursue his dream job and growing the game with Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi.

Upcoming episodes will feature Eustace King (Black NHL player agent), Kelsey Koelzer (the first Black female NCAA hockey coach), and more.

Subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports

PREVIOUS HOCKEY CULTURE EPISODES:
Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves
Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez
Iowa Wild/Minnesota Wild forward J.T. Brown
Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse
Capitals beat writer Tarik El-Bashir