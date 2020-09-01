MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Avalanche-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahySep 1, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage of begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Avalanche jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first period, including the final four goals in this stretch coming in a 2:36 span, en route to the three-goal win to stave off elimination. Colorado has scored six goals in both games they have won this series.

Colorado became the second team in the last nine years (Ducks 2014 Second Round) to start three different goalies in the same playoff series when Michael Hutchinson made his first career postseason start in Game 5 after Pavel Francouz was deemed unfit to play and did not dress. Goalies were a story for the Stars as well in Game 5, with Ben Bishop starting for the first time since August 13; he had been “unfit to play” and had not dressed since Game 3 of the Second Round against Calgary when he backed up Anton Khudobin. Bishop allowed four goals in the first period (19 shots faced) before being replaced prior to the end of the period by Khudobin.

Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in Game 5, continuing his scoring streak. He has recorded a point in all 13 games this postseason – becoming the fourth different player in NHL history to start a postseason with a point in 13 straight games.

All five games in this series have been high scoring as the teams have combined for 43 goals – an average of 8.60 per game – only three series have been higher- scoring through five games in the last 25 years:

2012 Quarterfinals: Penguins-Flyers – 50
1995 Quarterfinals: Penguins-Capitals – 44
1995 Quarterfinals: Flames-Sharks – 44
2020 Second Round: Stars-Avalanche – 43

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, September 2, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stars’ Heiskanen takes over top spot in Conn Smythe watch
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Confident Stars, Avs sorting through goalie plans for Game 6

Associated PressSep 2, 2020, 9:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Dallas remains one victory away from its first berth in a conference finals in more than a decade, so there’s no finger-pointing among the Stars after failing to take advantage of their first opportunity to eliminate the Colorado Avalanche from the NHL playoffs.

Goaltender Ben Bishop would be an easy target after a blowout loss in Game 5 of the best-of-seven, second-round series that continues Wednesday night (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) with the Stars holding a 3-2 lead.

Too easy, Stars coach Rick Bowness said after watching his team yield five first-period goals – four by Bishop – during a 6-3 loss on Monday night.

”If you’re pointing fingers at Ben Bishop, you’re pointing fingers in the wrong directions,” Bowness said. ”None of us were ready to go. … First finger-point at me, and then work your way down. Ben Bishop is not near the top.”

Bishop, who had not played since Aug. 13, was a surprise Game 5 starter after being deemed unfit to play earlier in the day.

And while, he claimed responsibility for the poor performance, teammates insisted it wasn’t the goalie’s fault because they played poorly in front of him.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Bishop was pulled late in the opening period, leaving Anton Khudobin to finish up instead of getting an expected day off after winning Game 4 the previous night.

”This has nothing to do with our goalies,” Stars forward Andrew Cogliano said.

”I think Bish is the best goalie in the league when he’s playing at the top of his game, and we have full confidence in him,” Cogliano added. ”Our first 10 minutes was an absolute joke. … He’ll put it on himself, but let’s be honest, we were atrocious in the first 10 minutes.”

Bowness said Tuesday he had not made a decision about which goaltender will start Game 6.

The coach did, however, defend going with Bishop on Monday night, even though the team’s regular starter didn’t participate in the morning skate earlier in the day.

”When your No. 1 goalie comes to you and says he feels good and he’s ready to play,” Bowness said, ”it makes it an easy decision.”

Meanwhile, Colorado coach Jared Bednar also declined to name a starting goalie for Wednesday night.

With Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz sidelined by injury, Michael Hutchinson made his first career NHL playoff start for the Avalanche in Game 5. He finished with 31 saves, becoming the third goaltender to win a game for Colorado this postseason.

While Bednar would not discuss his plans for Game 6, he did confirm Grubauer is not an option for Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the coach said he wasn’t surprised by how well Hutchinson played on Monday.

[Full Second Round schedule]

”I have confidence in Hutch. He’s an experienced goalie. He’s been around. He’s got something to prove. He’s been working real hard. He’s an unbelievable person. Makes it easy to cheer for,” Bednar said.

”It makes it easy for our guys to play in front of him,” the coach added, ”and I was kind of expecting the performance we got to be honest, and hoping he can repeat it a few more times.”

The Stars are confident they’ll fix their mistakes and play better in front of their goaltender, too, whether it’s Bishop or Khudobin.

”We’ll look at that and try to correct it, but then you flush it,” Cogliano said. ”It’s a series, we’re up 3-2, and that’s all that matters right now.”

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 2, 2020, 7:10 AM EDT
6 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Second Round predictions

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL Bubble Wrap: Flyers, Canucks not finished yet

NHL Scores
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 2, 2020, 1:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • The Flyers lose a key player to injury but still get the Game 5 win in overtime.
  • Thatcher Demko gets the start for Vancouver and steals the game to extend the Canucks’ season.
  • Another huge game for the Canucks’ core players.

Philadelphia Flyers 4, New York Islanders 3 (Islanders lead series 3-2)

The Flyers get at least one more game this season. Scott Laughton‘s overtime goal forced a Game 6 against the New York Islanders and helped the Flyers avoid what could have been a brutal third period meltdown that saw them give up two goals in the final six minutes of regulation. The Flyers finally received some goals from their top players as Claude Giroux, James van Riemsdyk, and Matt Niskanen all scored their first goals of this postseason. The big downside for the Flyers in this one is Sean Couturier did not play in the third period or overtime due to injury. Mathew Barzal also missed overtime for the Islanders due to injury.

Vancouver Canucks 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 (Golden Knights lead series 3-2)

The Golden Knights did quite literally everything they could in Game 5 but it still was not enough to get the win. Why? Because Thatcher Demko came off the bench and played the game of his life to steal this one for the Canucks and extend their series to a sixth game on Thursday night. Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson scored the goals for the Canucks, but Demko is the real reason they won.

[Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule]

Three Stars

1. Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks. There is only one logical choice for the top star on this night, and it is the Canucks’ backup goalie for almost single-handedly keeping his team’s season going. Demko had no margin for error in this game and completely shut down one of the league’s best teams in a must-win situation. Big moment, and an even bigger performance.

2. Scott Laughton, Philadelphia Flyers. When Couturier left the game with his injury in the second period, it was Laughton that got bumped up to his spot. He responded by scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Flyers a 4-3 win to force a Game 6 in the series. After being a healthy scratch earlier in the playoffs this is quite the redemption moment.

3. Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks were not particularly good on Tuesday night, but their core players still managed to come through with the game on the line. Boeser played an especially big role as he was a central part of their two goals, scoring a game-tying goal just 24 seconds after Vancouver took the lead, and then assisting on Elias Pettersson’s game-winning goal in the third period.

Highlights of the Night

Laughton’s goal send the Flyers-Islanders series to Game 6 on Thursday night.

Shea Theodore scores one of the best goals of the playoffs.

Elias Pettersson’s game-winning goal for the Canucks.

 

Factoids

  • Laughton is the sixth different Flyers player to ever score an overtime goal with the team facing elimination in the playoffs. [NHL PR]
  • Josh Bailey is having one heck of a postseason for the New York Islanders. [NHL PR]
  • Shea Theodore has a seven-game point streak for the Vegas Golden Knights and that puts him in rare company. [NHL PR]
  • Quinn Hughes is also making some history for the Canucks. [NHL PR]

Wednesday’s Schedule

Game 6: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Livestream (Stars lead series 3-2)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Thatcher Demko steals Game 5 as Canucks extend series

By Adam GretzSep 2, 2020, 12:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With Jacob Markstrom (unfit to play) sidelined, the Vancouver Canucks had to turn to Thatcher Demko for his first ever playoff start in net on Tuesday night.

He ended up saving their season and pushing their Second Round series to a Game 6 on Thursday.

Demko played the game of his life on Tuesday, stopping 42 of the 43 shots he faced in a 2-1 Canucks win.

Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson provided the offense, but none of it would have mattered had it not been for the play of their goalie.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Simply put, he was the reason they won this game and the only reason they are not preparing to leave the Edmonton bubble.

The Golden Knights completely controlled the pace of the game and dominated every phase of it, outshooting the Canucks by a commanding 43-17 margin. Anything less than near perfection from Demko could have resulted in a rout the other way.

But goaltending is always the big X-factor in hockey, and that is especially true in the playoffs. On Tuesday the Canucks received what was by far the best goaltending performance.

The only blemish on Demko’s stat sheet for the night was a highlight reel Shea Theodore goal in the second period that might be one of the best goals of the series.

The Canucks responded just 24 seconds later with Boeser’s fourth goal of the playoffs to tie the game.

Now the question turns to Game 6 and what the Canucks do in net if Markstrom is ready to go. He is their starter and has been one of the most important players on the team all season, but you also can not just dismiss what Demko did in Game 5 with the season on the line. Especially if Markstrom is anything less than 100 percent (which he almost certainly would be if he was not healthy enough to even dress on Tuesday).

As for the Golden Knights, even though it is a disappointing result for them they still have to like the way they played. That sort of effort and territorial dominance is going to get you a win more often than not. You’re not going to run into that type of goaltending performance every night. They are still in control of the series and look like the superior team. Tuesday’s result does not change any of that.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.