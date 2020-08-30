MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 30, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT
6 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Second Round predictions

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

The Wraparound: Flyers, Avs, Canucks try to avoid brink of elimination

By James O'BrienAug 30, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games Saturday with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Check out NHL Bubble Wrap for the details on Saturday’s three playoff games.

Nick Ritchie could be facing a suspension for a hit on Yanni Gourde that already drew a five-minute major.

• Here is the updated NHL schedule for the rest of the Second Round.

NHL PLAYOFF GAMES SUNDAY

Game 4: Avalanche vs. Stars (DAL leads 2-1) – 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): More than once during Game 3, it looked like the Stars might take a 3-0 series lead. It looked dicey for the Avalanche when the Stars earned a 1-0 lead through the first period, then when the Stars roared back from a 3-1 deficit to grab a 4-3 lead in the third period. But Colorado just kept pushing, and ultimately won 6-4.

(Yes, Game 3 went places before the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs went on pause for reasons that transcend sports.)

Will Nathan MacKinnon & Co. carry over that tumultuous win into a series tie, or will the Stars nail this next chance to push Colorado to the brink of elimination?

Game 4: Flyers vs. Islanders (NYI lead 2-1) – 8 p.m. ET, NBC (livestream): Generally speaking, when the Flyers gain a 1-0 lead, they’ve been getting the job done for a while now. Then again, maybe nearly losing Game 2 after building a 3-0 lead was as sign that was running out.

Either way, the Islanders absolutely dominated Game 3 from that point. Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal lifted the Islanders as one might expect. But beyond that, the Isles received help from depth players, with Game 3 goals from Leo Komarov and Matt Martin.

If the Flyers don’t get more from stars and pluggers alike, this series could get short, fast.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Game 4: Canucks vs. Golden Knights (VGK leads 2-1) – 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): Much like Flyers – Islanders, Canucks – Golden Knights closes off a back-to-back set after that pause. Might that benefit the winner or loser more?

Maybe it depends. For one thing, will the Golden Knights roll with Robin Lehner after he shut the Canucks out for the second time during this series? Or will the Golden Knights rest Lehner and start Marc-Andre Fleury, waiting in the wings after … all that?

While the Flyers played very poorly, the Canucks pushed Vegas at least early in Game 3. They may believe that they can build on that in Game 4, and it probably doesn’t hurt that their cupboard is well-stocked with young stars. But much like the Flyers, if the Canucks don’t start creating more offense soon, they could find themselves leaving the weekend in serious trouble.

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 5: Lightning vs. Bruins (TBL leads 3-1) – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Stars vs. Avalanche (DAL leads 2-1) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews
Bruins vs. Lightning
Flyers vs. Islanders
Stars vs. Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
PHT predictions

NHL Bubble Wrap: Winning goalies look sharp during return to playoff action

NHL scores Bubble Wrap: Winning goalies look sharp during return to playoff action Lehner
Getty Images
By James O'BrienAug 30, 2020, 1:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Scores for Saturday return to NHL playoff games

Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (TBL leads series 3-1)

With two goals in Game 4, Ondrej Palat continues to be a difference-maker for the Lightning. Along with a keyed-in Andrei Vasilevskiy stopping 29 out of 30 shots, the Bolts pushed the Bruins to the brink of elimination. We’ll see if there’s supplemental discipline for Nick Ritchie‘s hit on Yanni Gourde, but either way, the hit drew a major penalty, and proved to be another blow to the Bruins’ hopes. The Lightning have taken three consecutive games from the Bruins.

Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (NYI leads series 2-1)

In Game 2, the Flyers coughed up a 3-0 lead, only to need overtime to win. This time, the Islanders fought back from a 1-0 deficit to dominate the Flyers for most of Game 3. The Islanders enjoyed a mix of offense from the usual suspects (Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee) and also depth players (Leo Komarov, Matt Martin). The Flyers couldn’t get much offense going, at all, and need to find answers with Game 4 taking place as the closer of a back-to-back set on Sunday (8 p.m. ET, NBC (livestream]).

Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (VGK leads series 2-1)

Despite a strong first period from the Canucks, the Golden Knights managed two early goals to enter the intermission up 2-0. From there, the Golden Knights carried most of the play. Special teams ended up going Vegas’ way, with Mark Stone scoring the game’s only power-play goal. This was closer than a 3-0 game at times, but Vegas leads nonetheless, and both teams turn around for Game 4 on Sunday (10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN [livestream]).

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

NHL Three Stars: Saturday’s 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs games

1. Robin Lehner, Vegas Golden Knights

Again, the Canucks carried play early despite a 2-0 first period. Lehner loomed large — literally and figuratively – in shutting Vancouver out. For the second time in this series, Lehner pitched a shutout, this time being credited with 31 saves. Remarkably, Lehner has now shut out the Canucks four times: twice in the postseason, and twice during the regular season. It will be intriguing to see if the Golden Knights roll with Lehner in Game 4, or go with Marc-Andre Fleury consider the quick turnaround. But Lehner was exceptional in Game 3.

2. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Vasilevskiy and the Lightning are on a three-game winning streak, pushing the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins to the brink of elimination. During the past two wins, Vasilevskiy’s only allowed one goal apiece. This was a strong performance, and Vasilevskiy managed 29 saves, only allowing a power-play goal. His save percentage is now at .927 during this postseason run. As instrumental as Ondrej Palat (two goals) was in the Lightning win, Vasilevskiy was key.

3. Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders

All three goalies were instrumental in their teams’ wins on Saturday. Maybe a bit of a break did them good during the NHL return to playoff action? Varlamov was tested the least of these three, as the Islanders absolutely dominated the Flyers following Tyler Pitlick‘s funky 1-0 goal. Over his last three wins, Varlamov’s only allowed a single goal. Of course, Philly chased Varlamov in Game 2, but clearly that was an anomaly for the stingy Islanders and their alert, reliable starter.

Highlights from Saturday’s 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs games

Here’s how the Lightning pushed the Bruins to the brink of elimination in their Game 4:

The Islanders made sure to keep the Flyers’ highlights sparse:

Watch the highlights of Vegas beating Vancouver:

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Avalanche vs. Stars (DAL leads series 2-1) – 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Flyers vs. Islanders (NYI leads series 2-1) – 8 p.m. ET, NBC (livestream)
Game 4: Canucks vs. Golden Knights (VGK leads series 2-1) – 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews
Bruins vs. Lightning
Flyers vs. Islanders
Stars vs. Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
PHT predictions

Golden Knights blank Canucks in Game 3 to take 2-1 series lead

By James O'BrienAug 30, 2020, 12:27 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Golden Knights stuck with Robin Lehner after a tough Game 2, and he rewarded them as Vegas won Game 3 against the Canucks. Thanks in part to two early strikes, Vegas took Game 3 3-0 to take a 2-1 series lead vs. the Canucks.

While the Golden Knights flexed their muscles at times in Game 3, the Canucks put up more of a fight than the 3-0 score would indicate. At least early on.

Golden Knights, Canucks trade stronger periods, but not goals, in Game 3 win for Vegas

On paper, the Canucks were the better team during the first period. Unfortunately for Vancouver, Vegas ended that opening frame up 2-0 on the scoreboard, though.

To start, Alex Tuch took advantage of another “alley-oop” pass to get behind the Canucks defense and score a key goal.

Less than 90 seconds later, Zach Whitecloud fattened the Golden Knights’ lead to 2-0.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Despite some serious chances for the Canucks — Bo Horvat has to be shaking his head after Game 3 — Robin Lehner maintained the Golden Knights’ 2-0 lead through the first 20 minutes. After that, the Golden Knights looked dominant, but no one scored in the second.

Heading into the third, Vancouver had a nice chance, with almost a minute-and-a-half of power play time. Instead of getting back into the game, they left themselves vulnerable to a dagger goal. (The Canucks also couldn’t capitalize on a 5-on-3 power play, so it was a tough special teams contest for Vancouver.)

Six Canucks briefly ended up on the ice during that power play, ending it early. Mark Stone beautifully placed a top-shelf goal during the abbreviated power play, giving Vegas a suffocating 3-0 goal:

Vancouver needs answers on Sunday

As much attention (and misconduct penalties) as Antoine Roussel garners, the Canucks haven’t really enjoyed much of an impact from supporting cast members. During most playoff runs, you need more than just your big stars to come through. Especially when an “x-factor” like Alex Tuch is chipping in almost as often as Mark Stone does for Vegas.

(Granted, Tuch wouldn’t be a mostly third-line winger if the Golden Knights weren’t so frighteningly deep.)

Naturally, it would also help Vancouver’s cause to solve Robin Lehner again. For the second time in three games, Lehner pitched a shutout, this time making 32 saves. Lehner also shut the Canucks out twice during the regular season, so he’s been a nuisance for Vancouver.

So far, the young Canucks have shown they can shrug off punches in ways people expect from more experienced teams. The Golden Knights are a heavyweight opponent that can test anyone (and disrupt most plans with their haymakers), so we’ll see if the Canucks can bounce back as Game 4 takes place on Sunday (10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN [livestream]).

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK leads 2-1)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0. (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2. (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0.
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Islanders soundly beat Flyers in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead

By James O'BrienAug 29, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Usually, when this Flyers team goes up 1-0, they win — especially lately. But, in Game 3, the Islanders took things over basically since they went down 1-0, and beat the Flyers 3-1 to go up 2-1 in the Second Round series.

Islanders control most of Game 3 vs. Flyers to take 2-1 series lead

Following a tight first period that only included a 1-0 Tyler Pitlick goal, the Islanders dominated the second period. Did the Flyers sit on a lead a bit? It’s tough to tell, but either way, the Islanders kept the puck from the Flyers, and eventually took the lead.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Mathew Barzal beat Kevin Hayes to a puck, and Philippe Myers also got sucked in, giving Matt Martin plenty of room to score off of a great Barzal pass. For much of the second, it seemed like the Flyers might get off the hook with at least a tie, but then Leo Komarov scored with just six seconds left.

By just about every measure, the Flyers got stomped by the Islanders during the second period:

Things didn’t change much during the final frame, either. After a long stretch without penalties, Robert Hagg was whistled for two different infractions, with Anders Lee scoring a key power-play goal.

Lee ended up taking the only Islanders penalty after playing without his helmet, but the Flyers really didn’t get much going even in that desperate situation.

While the Islanders are getting a mix of offense from the expected (Barzal, Lee) and the unexpected (Komarov, Martin), the Flyers need a lot more from their top players. Claude Giroux has been limited to a single assist in this series, and hasn’t yet scored a goal (five assists, 12 games) during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Semyon Varlamov was sharp overall, even though he didn’t get tested all that often (26 out of 27 saves). Honestly, it’s tough to pin much on Carter Hart, but this tight-checking series might come down to which goalie can be perfect, or close to it.

With these two teams slated for a back-to-back on Sunday (8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream), the Flyers don’t have much time to search for answers. Then again, maybe it’s best to get back at it, and not let being dominated by the Islanders linger too much? We’ll see.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI leads series 2-1)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0. (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT). (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1.
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.