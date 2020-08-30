Flyers-Islanders stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Islanders reclaimed the series lead with a 3-1 win last night, scoring three unanswered goals in the final two periods. Leo Komarov scored the eventual game winner with 5.1 seconds left in the second period after fourth liner Matt Martin tied the game earlier in the period. The Isles got insurance early in the third with an Anders Lee goal while Semyon Varlamov stood tall in net, making 12 of his 26 saves in the final period.
After getting pulled in Game 2, Varlamov was back in net for the Isles and stopped 26 of 27 shots. He lost the second half of the only prior back-to-back the Islanders have had this postseason, stopping 19 of 22 shots in a 3-2 loss to Florida in the Qualifying Round.
The Flyers lost for the first time when scoring first this postseason (8-1). Tyler Pitlick opened the scoring for Philly 14:18 into the game. They’ve have lost three of their last five games since starting the postseason with six wins in seven games.
WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Sunday, August 30, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 2-1)
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD
*if necessary
