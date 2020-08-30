Canucks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
After giving up a playoff career-high four goals in Game 2 on Tuesday night, Robin Lehner bounced back with his second shutout in three games, making 31 saves – 16 of which came in the first period – as the Golden Knights won 3-0. Vegas jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first period, scoring twice on their first three shots. Alex Tuch opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the postseason before Zach Whitecloud notched his second goal of the playoffs 1:23 later. Mark Stone made it 3-0 early in the third with his sixth goal of the postseason.
Vegas has now won 25 of 38 playoff games in its franchise history, the fewest amount of games required for a franchise to reach 25 wins in NHL history. The previous record was 43 (Edmonton/New York Islanders).
Vancouver was 0/5 on the power play in Game 3, including a 5-on-3 in the first period they failed to convert. The Canucks are 2/23 on the power play in their last six games after going 10/30 in their first seven games of the postseason.
[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]
WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 30, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 2-1)
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD
*if necessary
MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule