Canucks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 30, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Second Round matchup between the Canucks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After giving up a playoff career-high four goals in Game 2 on Tuesday night, Robin Lehner bounced back with his second shutout in three games, making 31 saves – 16 of which came in the first period – as the Golden Knights won 3-0. Vegas jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first period, scoring twice on their first three shots. Alex Tuch opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the postseason before Zach Whitecloud notched his second goal of the playoffs 1:23 later. Mark Stone made it 3-0 early in the third with his sixth goal of the postseason.

Vegas has now won 25 of 38 playoff games in its franchise history, the fewest amount of games required for a franchise to reach 25 wins in NHL history. The previous record was 43 (Edmonton/New York Islanders).

Vancouver was 0/5 on the power play in Game 3, including a 5-on-3 in the first period they failed to convert. The Canucks are 2/23 on the power play in their last six games after going 10/30 in their first seven games of the postseason.

WHAT: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 30, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canucks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 2-1)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

Nelson, Greiss help Islanders take 3-1 series lead over Flyers

Nelson, Greiss help Islanders take 3-1 series lead over Flyers

By Adam GretzAug 30, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT
It doesn’t matter who the goalie is for the New York Islanders at this point, they are just going to keep shutting teams down.

Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots and Brock Nelson scored a pair of goals for the New York Islanders on Sunday night in a 3-2 Game 4 win, giving them a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Islanders are now just one win away from their first trip to the Conference Finals since 1993 and have a chance to punch that ticket on Tuesday night.

The Islanders turned to Greiss on Sunday since it was the second half of the back-to-back, and he stepped right into the lineup and picked right up where Semyon Varlamov left off — frustrating the Flyers’ stars.

It is not just the number of saves that Greiss made, it was also the timing of the saves and what transpired after them.

On two different occasions on Sunday he made highlight reel saves to shut down Flyers’ scoring chances that were immediately followed by Islanders goals. It happened just before Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his seventh goal of the playoffs on a breakaway, and then again in the third period just before Nelson scored his second goal of the game.

That goal goes in the books as the game-winner. That goal was also set up by slick pass by Anthony Beauvillier coming out of the Islanders’ defensive zone.

It would be easy at this point to criticize the Flyers’ top players for not doing enough (they are still struggling to score) but sometimes you have to give credit to the other team. So far this postseason the Islanders have made every top player they have run into look like they are fighting it.

Simply put, this has been an absolutely incredible run for the Islanders to this point. With Sunday’s win they have now won 11 out of 14 games since the Return To Play began and have shut down pretty much every top player — and team — they have played.

Sometimes it is through a dominant defensive effort where they simply give teams no room to create anything.

Sometimes, on the rare occasion they do have a defensive breakdown, it is because their goalies are playing out of their minds. For as good as Varlamov has played this postseason, Greiss’ effort on Sunday might have been one of their best goaltending performances of the postseason.

They are playing sound defensive hockey, they are getting goals from all over their lineup, and they have two goalies playing at an exceptionally high level. That is a pretty good recipe for success. It has the Islanders one game away from reaching a level they have not been to in more than two decades.

Given the way the Islanders played from December to March, and the way they ended the regular season, it is a massive turnaround.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 30, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Brutal start, penalties doom Avalanche in Game 4 loss to Stars

By Adam GretzAug 30, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT
The Dallas Stars were ready to go at the start of Game 4 on Sunday night and the Colorado Avalanche … well … they simply were not. And that turned out to be enough to swing the game, and potentially the entire series.

Thanks to a dominant first period and an opportunistic power play, the Stars were able to pick up a 5-4 to jump out to a stunning 3-1 series lead over the Avalanche.

Dallas will have a chance to close out the series on Monday night (9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN; Livestream).

A win would give the Stars their first Western Conference Finals appearance since the 2007-08 season.

Sunday’s game was all about the first period where the Stars were able to jump all over the Avalanche, scoring three goals in the first ten minutes and holding the Avalanche without a single shot on goal for the first 19 minutes. It does not matter how talented your team is, it is tough to climb back out of that sort of hole. And the Avalanche were never able to do it.

Penalties played a significant role in that slow start, as Nazem Kadri was sent to the box on two different occasions in the first 10 minutes. The Stars turned both of those power plays into goals. It was not until the end of the first period that the Avalanche started to get things back on track and they were even able to cut the deficit to a single goal going into the third period.

But midway through the period the Avalanche surrendered another power play goal after a Tyson Jost goal, which was then followed by a horrendous Cale Makar turnover that gave Denis Gurianov one of the easiest goals of his career. Those two goals came less than a minute apart and ended up being the difference in the game.

That Gurianov goal resulted in Colorado replacing starting goalie Pavel Francouz with backup Michael Hutchinson. Francouz has struggled in this series since taking over for the injured Philipp Grubauer as injuries have mounted for the Avalanche.

The most stunning part of the Stars’ success in this series isn’t the fact they have won three of the first four games and are on the verge of moving on. This is a good team that was in double overtime of Game 7 of the Second Round a year ago against St. Louis. They have the goaltending, they have two No. 1 defensemen in Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg on their defense, and they have some high-end forwards on their top line that can hurt you when they are clicking.

What is stunning is the way the Stars are winning these games.

All season the Stars were one of the worst offensive teams in the and entered the playoffs as one of the lowest scoring teams in the Return To Play. It was not a stretch to worry about whether or not it would be their Achilles Heel that could keep them from going on some kind of a run, especially after they struggled to score goals in the Round-Robin phase (just five goals in the three games).

If they were going to win, it was going to have to be a low-scoring, grind-it-out style of play. At least that was the thought.

But once they got into the First Round against Calgary something just started to click for them. With Sunday’s win in the books the Stars have now scored 40 goals(!) in their first 10 playoff games. Nobody saw that coming.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Flyers' Oskar Lindblom takes part in warmups before Game 4

By Adam GretzAug 30, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT
Oskar Lindblom will not be in the lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night for Game 4 of their Second Round series against the New York Islanders, but he was on the ice before the game taking part in warmups. That alone is a huge development as it is another step in his return to the team and game action.

He has been sidelined for the past eight months after being diagnosed with Ewings sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, back in December. It was just about two months ago that he rang the bell following his final round of chemotherapy. He rejoined the team at practice in the Toronto bubble two weeks ago, and now had a chance to skate before a playoff game.

It is still not clear when he will be able to actually play again, but the fact he is to a point where he can skate with the team and take part in warmups this quickly is remarkable.

The Flyers enter Sunday’s game trailing the series, 2-1, after losing to the Islanders on Saturday afternoon.

While Lindblom will not be playing each team is making a pretty significant lineup change as they will be going with their backup goalies in the second half of the back-to-back situation.

Brian Elliott will get the start for the Flyers while Thomas Greiss goes for the Islanders.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

