Bruins-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

After thumping the Bruins 7-1 in Game 3, the Lightning picked up right where they left off in Game 4 of this Second Round series. Ondrej Palat tallied two goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves to give the Bolts a 3-1 win and a 3-1 series lead over Boston.
Boston as never won a series after trailing 3-1 (0-24 all-time). Tampa has never lost a series when leading 3-1 (7-0 all-time).
The Bruins are on the cusp of becoming the latest club to win the Presidents’ Trophy in the regular season and fall short in the playoffs. No Presidents’ Trophy winner has won the Stanley Cup since the Blackhawks in the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season. The last team to pull off the feat in a full season was the 2007-08 Red Wings.
Between the pipes, Andrei Vasilevskiy has held up his end of the bargain. After struggling in last spring’s stunning First Round loss at the hands of the Blue Jackets, the 26-year-old netminder has won nine of 12 starts this postseason with a .927 save percentage and 1.98 GAA. He’s seen plenty of rubber too – his 344 saves are second-most in these playoffs.
WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Monday, August 31, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads 3-1)
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*if necessary
