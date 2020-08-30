Avalanche-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 6 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Colorado surrendered a two-goal lead, just like they did in its Game 2 loss, but this time the Avs rallied late in the third by scoring the game-tying and game-winning goals 1:52 apart with just over six minutes to play in regulation. The Avalanche led 3-1 entering the third period before allowing three straight goals to lose the lead. Different from Game 2, when Colorado led 2-0 and then Dallas poured in five unanswered goals, the Avs responded on Wednesday night. 1:15 after the Stars took the lead, Mikko Rantanen tied things back up, followed by Nazem Kadri netting the game-winner.
Nathan MacKinnon had two assists in Game 3, including the primary on Rantanen’s game-tying goal. He’s now up to 20 points (7G-13A) to lead all players this postseason – already well past his totals last postseason in one fewer game.
Colorado putting up goals this series may be expected given they were the best offensive team in the West during the regular season (3.37 goals/game) and found their scoring touch in closing out the Coyotes with back-to-back seven-goal games in the First Round, but the Stars ability to find the back of the net may still be surprising. Dallas has scored four-plus goals in each game this series and is averaging 3.89 goals/game since the First Round compared to 2.58/game during the regular season, which ranked 26th in the NHL.
WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Sunday, August 30, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)
Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD
*if necessary
