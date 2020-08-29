MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

The Wraparound: NHL playoffs resume with three-game slate

By Sean LeahyAug 29, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games Saturday with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• NHL players decided not to play games Thursday and Friday in solidarity with other professional athletes protests across the NBA, WNBA, MLB, and MLS following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

• Here is the updated NHL schedule for the rest of the Second Round.

NHL PLAYOFF GAMES SATURDAY

Game 4: Lightning vs. Bruins (TBL leads 2-1) – 12 p.m. ET, NBC – livestream: The best offense during the regular season finally broke out as the Lightning put up their most goals since January to take the lead in this series. Tampa won both games of a back-to-back, scoring four-plus goals in each.

Nikita Kucherov finished Game 3 by tying a franchise record for points (4) in a playoff game – previously accomplished by two of his teammates (Brayden Point in 2018, Tyler Johnson in 2016) and initially done by Vincent Lecavalier in 2011.

Jaroslav Halak won his first four starts in the elimination rounds, winning Games 3-5 in the First Round to eliminate Carolina and then winning Game 1 of this series. Halak allowed seven goals in those four games total but let in four goals in both Game 2 and Game 3. After Tampa’s fourth went in in Game 3, Halak was pulled and Dan Vladar played the rest of the game – letting in three more goals on 15 shots faced in his first-ever NHL appearance.

Game 3: Flyers vs. Islanders (Series tied 1-1) – 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN – livestreamThe Flyers blew a two-goal third-period lead, but Philippe Myers scored 2:41 into overtime for Philadelphia to even the series. Philly jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period behind back-to-back goals from Kevin Hayes and then Sean Couturier’s first of this postseason. Trailing by two with under nine minutes to go in regulation, Anthony Beauvillier cut the deficit in half with his seventh of these playoffs, followed by trade deadline acquisition Jean-Gabriel Pageau tying the game with 2:09 remaining.

Philadelphia improved to 8-0 when scoring first this postseason (0-3 when allowing opening goal). The Flyers have not lost consecutive games since a four-game skid Dec. 31-Jan. 7, 2020.

Game 3: Canucks vs. Golden Knights (Series tied 1-1) – 9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN – livestream: After missing 10 games due to injury, Tyler Toffoli returned to the lineup in Game 2 and scored 89 seconds into the game (and just nine seconds into his first shift). Vancouver jumped out to a 2-0 lead and finished Vegas off during a 5-2 win to even up the series.

Vegas lost for just the second time this postseason (but for the second time in the last four games).

Bo Horvat scored twice to jump Joe Pavelski and Nathan MacKinnon for most goals this postseason with eight. This was the third time this postseason that Horvat scored twice in a game . Only two other Canucks franchise history have scored multiple goals three or more times in a single postseason: Pavel Bure (five times in 1994) and Cliff Ronning (four times in 1992).

Two nights after Robin Lehner recorded his first career postseason shutout, he allowed four goals on 26 shots. Peter DeBoer has not indicated who will start Game 3, though prior to the postseason he said he would use both Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury.

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 4: Avalanche vs. Stars (DAL leads 2-1) – 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Flyers vs. Islanders (Series tied 1-1) – 8 p.m. ET, NBC (livestream)
Game 4: Canucks vs. Golden Knights (Series tied 1-1) – 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews
Bruins vs. Lightning
Flyers vs. Islanders
Stars vs. Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
PHT predictions

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 29, 2020, 8:05 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads series 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 29, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL players use pause to focus on racial injustice concerns

Associated PressAug 28, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT
Braydon Coburn was polite but stern in declining to answer the question.

A day after NHL players showed a united front, prompting the league to postpone two nights of playoff games to focus on racial injustice concerns, the veteran Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman wasn’t deviating from the message.

“Thanks for the question. I appreciate that,” Coburn began during the Lightning’s Zoom conference call Friday. “But for the most part, and especially today and yesterday, we kind of want to make sure we keep our attention and the conversation around the issues.”

Questions about lineup changes, power plays and competing on consecutive nights were placed on pause along with Friday’s two scheduled games.

The emphasis was instead on more important societal matters taking place outside the playoff bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, and on the player-driven conversations that led to the NHL joining North America’s other pro sports leagues in stopping play.

“I think the other leagues initiated this,” Coburn said, referring to the NBA and other sports, which postponed games on Wednesday while the NHL continued to play. “I think for us, we’re at the table now, and that’s really the important thing.”

The NHL altered its schedule with three games each set for Saturday and Sunday.

While players and coaches representing the four Eastern Conference teams spoke on video calls, the four West teams went silent a day after making a powerful statement shortly after games were postponed.

As five players, three of them minorities, stepped in front of an array of microphones, dozens of others — all wearing masks — assembled in rows behind them in a significant show of support in a league predominantly made up of white players.

“It’s great that the NBA did this and MLB and the WNBA, they have a lot of Black players in those leagues. But for all these athletes in here to take a stand and say, `You know what we see the problem, too, and we stand behind you,’” said Vegas forward Ryan Reaves, who is Black. “I go to war with these guys, and I hate their guts on the ice, but I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. The statement they’ve made today is something that’s going to last.”

Reaves was among many in noting a two-day pause isn’t going to solve the issue of racism in the wake of the the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last weekend. And yet, the chance to spend two days to allow players to hold in-depth conversations on social justice was deemed an important start.

“We all realize nothing is going to be fixed by tomorrow morning,” Tampa Bay defenseman Luke Schenn said. “But this is a situation where everyone needs to learn and ask questions and do what’s right and be a good person in the world.”

The day, however, couldn’t end without a racial concern being raised.: The NHL is i nvestigating whether former Florida Panthers general manager Dale Tallon made racially insensitive comments before the team was eliminated by the New York Islanders in Toronto earlier this month.

The investigation comes during a seemingly endless season in which Bill Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames after it was disclosed he directed racist slurs at a Nigerian-born player in the minors a decade ago and kicked and punched players while with Carolina.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he wasn’t aware of the allegations made against Tallon when asked how far the NHL still had to go in addressing racial concerns.

“I don’t know. Can we sit here and say is it just hockey?” Cooper said. “To answer your question, is the league behind? No. The league’s just learning like everyone else. The league’s in a better place today than it was a couple of months ago, and definitely than it was a couple of years ago.

“I’m telling you, that the players behind me are all trying to use this forum to be better,” he said. “We’re standing united on this front.”

The one East coach who didn’t speak Friday was Philadelphia’s Alain Vigneault, who became the focus of criticism upon suggesting a day earlier he was solely focused on hockey.

“I really have no idea what’s going on in the outside world,” Vigneault said. “This is the most important time of the year for us. It’s playoff hockey.”

Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen called Vigneault a “dedicated pro” who’s focused on winning a championship.

“These are not easy times with everything going on. There’s a lot of layers to it. For us as players, we just want to do the right things and as a group we decided to take some action yesterday,” Niskanen said. “I’ll let AV answer questions about how he approaches life in the bubble with everything else going on.”

Hurricanes should sign Andrei Svechnikov to contract extension as soon as possible

Hurricanes Svechnikov would be willing to sign extension
Getty Images
By James O'BrienAug 28, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT
Even during uncertain times, the Carolina Hurricanes should pounce on the opportunity to sign Andrei Svechnikov to a contract extension. And it would absolutely behoove the Hurricanes to sign Svechnikov to an extension as soon as humanly possible.

NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti reports that Svechnikov said he’s open to signing a contract extension with the Hurricanes before the 2020-21 season begins. Svechnikov, however, will leave the details to his agent, Mark Gandler.

“I’m open,” Svechnikov said Friday, via Gulitti. “I think my agent is going to do that job and I tell him I don’t want to know anything [until] it’s going to be done. So he’s going to tell me when it’s going to be done and I just don’t want to worry about that.”

Should Svechnikov want to sign a contract extension? Under normal circumstances, probably not. We’ve really only seen the tip of the iceberg (/the lacrosse net during a lacrosse goal?) when it comes to a rising talent. But, after injury scares and amid COVID-19 uncertainty, one couldn’t totally blame Svechnikov if he craved long-term security.

And so the Hurricanes should jump at that opportunity. Let’s examine why.

Svechnikov is already a star, and that will become clearer with time

Even at only 20 years old, it’s already clear that Andrei Svechnikov is a star. In case you were going to interject: there’s no need to attach “rising” in front of star.

And, the more the Hurricanes wait, the more likely it will be clear that Svechnikov is a superstar.

Just two years into his career, Svechnikov already flies off of many charts. Looking at this Evolving Hockey’s Goals Against Replacement chart, Svechnikov ranked in the top 30 in 2019-20, in between Sean Couturier and Nikita Kucherov. As far as the Hurricanes go, only Jaccob Slavin ranked higher:

Top GAR NHL 2019-20 Hurricanes should sign Svechnikov to extension
via Evolving Hockey

You simply don’t come across many stars as polished as Svechnikov has been basically since day one.

Consider how well Svechnikov compares to teammate Sebastian Aho on Bill Comeau’s SKATR charts. (Svechnikov compares well to other stars, including Art Ross winner Leon Draisaitl.)

SKATR: Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho Hurricanes should sign Svechnikov to extension
via Bill Comeau/Maple Leafs Hot Stove

So far, Svechnikov aced every test, and is only likely to add accolades going forward.

Hurricanes could save a lot of money by signing Svechnikov to a contract extension ASAP

Look, I’ve been beating the “give Svechnikov more ice time” drum since he was a rookie, but perhaps the indirect benefit might be keeping costs down when it comes to re-signing him? At least, that’s a possibility if the Hurricanes decide to be proactive.

When you look at Svechnikov’s box score numbers (24 goals, 61 points in 68 games), you’d probably be impressed, but not blown away. Consider that Svechnikov managed almost a point-per-game despite averaging 16:44 minute per game, which landed him outside the top-100 for NHL forwards this season, though.

Health and worldwide pandemic permitting, Rod Brind’Amour probably has no other choice but to unleash Svechnikov in 2020-21. So, for all of the attention Svechnikov received for lacrosse-style goals, he could really break through as a mainstream star if he’s finally healthy during a playoff run.

Svechnikov seemingly avoids injury scare

Again, Svechnikov hasn’t enjoyed the greatest luck. His 2018-19 playoff run ended at Alex Ovechkin‘s knuckles, and he dealt with a serious injury scare getting tangled up with Zdeno Chara during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With Svechnikov indicating that he avoided anything too major — he even believes he could’ve played in the Second Round — it’s now reasonable to picture a healthy start to 2020-21.

“I would say so, I would play, you know,” Svechnikov said, via Luke DeCock of The Charlotte Observer. “I feel almost 100 percent.”

Even if Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon is still feeling the sting from that AAF investment, the Hurricanes would still be wise to sign Svechnikov to an extension as soon as possible. Chances are, they’ll be happy they did. If not, Svechnikov could turn a lot of heads (and fatten his wallet) with a big contract year.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL investigating Dale Tallon for alleged racist comments

Associated PressAug 28, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT
The NHL is investigating whether former Florida Panthers general manager Dale Tallon made racially insensitive comments during the team’s two-week stay in the playoff hub city of Toronto.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the investigation to The Associated Press on Friday. In an email, Daly did not provide any details of the allegations, which were first reported by FloridaHockeyNow.com.

The publication cited a unidentified person in reporting Tallon used “racially charged language” during the Panthers’ time in the Eastern Conference’s playoff hub. After 10 years with the Panthers, Tallon was let go Aug. 10 after Florida was eliminated by the New York Islanders.

The NHL’s investigation began more than a week ago and is looking into multiple instances of Tallon making racially insensitive comments, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The AP on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

The investigation comes as the NHL postponed two days of playoff games to focus awareness on racial injustice issues.

The Panthers did not respond to a message seeking comment. Tallon could not be reached.

Tallon’s contract as GM and president of hockey operations was not renewed in what the Panthers described as a mutual decision. Tallon had been with the team for 10 years, but Florida made the playoffs only three times in that span and has not won a postseason round since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 1996.

“For the last decade, Dale raised the team’s profile, attracted key players to South Florida and brought character and class to our franchise,” Panthers owner Vincent Viola said earlier this month. “When we purchased the Panthers in 2013, we did so with a singular goal — to win a Stanley Cup. We have not seen our efforts come to fruition.”

Last fall, Bill Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames after it was disclosed he directed racist slurs at a player in the minors a decade ago and kicked and punched players behind the bench during his recent time with Carolina.