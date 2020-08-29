MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Flyers-Islanders stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 29, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Flyers blew a two-goal third-period lead, but Philippe Myers scored 2:41 into overtime for Philadelphia to even the series. Philly jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period behind back-to-back goals from Kevin Hayes and then Sean Couturier’s first of this postseason. Trailing by two with under nine minutes to go in regulation, Anthony Beauvillier cut the deficit in half with his seventh of these playoffs, followed by trade deadline acquisition Jean-Gabriel Pageau tying the game with 2:09 remaining.

Semyon Varlamov, who had been the only Islanders goalie to see the ice this postseason, was pulled in the first after allowing three goals on 10 shots. Thomas Greiss, who split time with Varlamov during the regular season, stopped all 18 shots he faced in regulation and 20 of 21 overall.

Philadelphia improved to 8-0 when scoring first this postseason (0-3 when allowing opening goal).

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Saturday, August 29, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL:  John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads series 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 29, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Lightning take 3-1 series lead, push Bruins to brink of elimination

By Adam GretzAug 29, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning are one step closer to yet another appearance in the Eastern Conference Final.

Thanks to their 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of their Second Round series on Saturday afternoon, the Lightning were able to take a 3-1 series lead and push their divisional rival to the brink of elimination. The Lightning will have an opportunity to close out the series on Monday night (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN; Livestream).

Ondrej Palat was the big star for Tampa Bay on Saturday with a pair of goals (extending his current goal-scoring streak to three games) to lead the offense, while starting goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was outstanding in net by turning aside 29 of the 30 shots he faced.

Palat has turned out to be a major factor in this series. Along with Saturday’s big game, he also scored the overtime winner in Game 2 to even the series and then recorded a goal and an assist in Tampa Bay’s Game 3 blowout win. He now has six points (three goals, three assists) in the series.

This game really started to slip away for Boston midway through the second period.

Trailing by a goal, the Bruins had started to tilt the ice in their favor and seemed to be closing in on a potential game-tying goal. They not only did not get that goal, but the deficit was doubled when goalie Jaroslav Halak gave up a soft goal on a long-distance shot from Palat that probably should have been stopped.

Just a few minutes later Bruins forward Nick Ritchie was given a five-minute penalty for boarding Yanni Gourde on a hit that should get an extra look from the league.

The Lighting capitalized on that power play when Victor Hedman scored a fluky goal that beat Halak thanks to a crazy bounce off a Bruins defender.

With that, the Lightning look to be in complete control of the series. They have won three games in a row and outscored the Bruins by a 10-2 margin over the past two games. That stretch gives them a 9-3 record in the bubble. That would be an impressive record on its own and with no other context around it. But when you consider they have played this entire time without their franchise player (Steven Stamkos), and then lost one of their top defenders (Ryan McDonagh), it becomes even more impressive.

The Lightning have taken a lot of heat in recent years for the way they have been eliminated in the playoffs (especially last year’s First Round sweep against the Columbus Blue Jackets) and been unable to break through to win a Stanley Cup with this core. But even without that championship yet they still have more playoff wins since the start of the 2014-15 season than any other team in the league, and if they can get one more win in this series against Boston it would push them to the Eastern Conference Final for the fourth time in six years. This is a powerhouse team that has impact players all over the lineup, great depth, and is starting to click on all cylinders.

The Bruins are perfectly capable of winning three games in a row, but they are going to have their work cut out for them against this Lightning team the way it is going right now.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads series 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Bruins’ Nick Ritchie crushes Yanni Gourde with late hit; suspension coming?

By Adam GretzAug 29, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT
Boston Bruins forward Nick Ritchie took a careless and reckless penalty midway through the second period of Saturday’s game when he crushed Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde with an extremely late hit from behind.

You can see the hit in the video above. The Lightning won Game 4 by a 3-1 margin to take a 3-1 series lead.

Gourde remained down on the ice for several moments before slowly making his way to the locker room. He eventually returned to the Lightning bench early in the third period.

Ritchie was assessed a five-minute major for boarding, but was not ejected from the game. You can bet that the NHL’s Department of Player Safety is going to be reviewing that play (and probably already is) for potential supplemental discipline. And it’s hard to argue that there should not be.

Not only is that a dangerous hit into the boards on an unsuspecting player, but there was no need for Ritchie to even deliver a hit of any kind in this situation. This was not a case of a player finishing a check, or following through on a hit that was initiated when their opponent still had possession of the puck. By the time Ritchie made the decision to initiate the hit and make contact with Gourde, the puck had already been long cleared out of the zone. It’s boarding and interference all rolled into one nasty hit.

Adding to the mess for Boston was the fact it was already trailing 2-0 on the scoreboard at that point. Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman scored on the ensuing power play thanks to a fluke bounce that fooled Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak.

After the game Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy tried to back his player by saying he was just trying to finish his check and that it was shoulder-to-shoulder, while also pointing out the size difference between the two players (Ritchie is listed at 6-2, 230 while Gourde is listed at 5-9, 175).

He also said of Gourde: “Good player, clever player. Got them on the power play for five minutes. Finished the game with no problem.”

Ritchie was penalized for roughing earlier in the game when he came to the defense of teammate Karson Kuhlman who was dangerously hit into the boards by Cedric Paquette. Paquette was not penalized for that play.

In the third period, Ritchie fought Tampa Bay’s Barclay Goodrow.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads series 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Bruins-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 29, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Bruins and Lightning. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Bruins-Lightning stream at 12 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The best offense during the regular season finally broke out as the Lightning put up their most goals since January to take the lead in this series in Game 3. Tampa Bay won both games of a back-to-back, scoring four-plus goals in each after just one such outing in its first nine games this postseason.

While Boston has had just four different goal-scorers this series, Tampa has seen goals from eight different players over the last three games. Yanni Gourde and Mikhail Sergachev are two such players as both collected multiple points in Game 3.

While Boston’s big three was quieter in Game 3 than earlier this series, Brad Marchand did score for the third straight game and David Pastrnak had an assist. Patrice Bergeron had three shots. Marchand and Pastrnak lead the team this series with five points – for Marchand four of them have come on goals as he’s the only Bruins player with multiple goals this series. Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and Nick Ritchie have Boston’s other goals.

WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Saturday, August 29, 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads 2-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule