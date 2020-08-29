Flyers-Islanders stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Flyers blew a two-goal third-period lead, but Philippe Myers scored 2:41 into overtime for Philadelphia to even the series. Philly jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period behind back-to-back goals from Kevin Hayes and then Sean Couturier’s first of this postseason. Trailing by two with under nine minutes to go in regulation, Anthony Beauvillier cut the deficit in half with his seventh of these playoffs, followed by trade deadline acquisition Jean-Gabriel Pageau tying the game with 2:09 remaining.
Semyon Varlamov, who had been the only Islanders goalie to see the ice this postseason, was pulled in the first after allowing three goals on 10 shots. Thomas Greiss, who split time with Varlamov during the regular season, stopped all 18 shots he faced in regulation and 20 of 21 overall.
Philadelphia improved to 8-0 when scoring first this postseason (0-3 when allowing opening goal).
WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Saturday, August 29, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD
*if necessary
