Bruins-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 29, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Second Round matchup between the Bruins and Lightning. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Bruins-Lightning stream at 12 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The best offense during the regular season finally broke out as the Lightning put up their most goals since January to take the lead in this series in Game 3. Tampa Bay won both games of a back-to-back, scoring four-plus goals in each after just one such outing in its first nine games this postseason.

While Boston has had just four different goal-scorers this series, Tampa has seen goals from eight different players over the last three games. Yanni Gourde and Mikhail Sergachev are two such players as both collected multiple points in Game 3.

While Boston’s big three was quieter in Game 3 than earlier this series, Brad Marchand did score for the third straight game and David Pastrnak had an assist. Patrice Bergeron had three shots. Marchand and Pastrnak lead the team this series with five points – for Marchand four of them have come on goals as he’s the only Bruins player with multiple goals this series. Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and Nick Ritchie have Boston’s other goals.

WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Saturday, August 29, 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads 2-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Bruins’ Nick Ritchie crushes Yanni Gourde with late hit; suspension coming?

By Adam GretzAug 29, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT
Boston Bruins forward Nick Ritchie took a careless and reckless penalty midway through the second period of Saturday’s game when he crushed Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde with an extremely late hit from behind.

You can see the hit in the video above.

Gourde remained down on the ice for several moments before slowly making his way to the locker room. He eventually returned to the Lightning bench early in the third period.

Ritchie was assessed a five-minute major for boarding, but was not ejected from the game. You can bet that the NHL’s Department of Player Safety is going to be reviewing that play (and probably already is) for potential supplemental discipline. And it’s hard to argue that there should not be.

Not only is that a dangerous hit into the boards on an unsuspecting player, but there was no need for Ritchie to even deliver a hit of any kind in this situation. This was not a case of a player finishing a check, or following through on a hit that was initiated when their opponent still had possession of the puck. By the time Ritchie made the decision to initiate the hit and make contact with Gourde, the puck had already been long cleared out of the zone. It’s boarding and interference all rolled into one nasty hit.

Adding to the mess for Boston was the fact it was already trailing 2-0 on the scoreboard at that point. Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman scored on the ensuing power play thanks to a fluke bounce that fooled Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak.

Ritchie was penalized for roughing earlier in the game when he came to the defense of teammate Karson Kuhlman who was dangerously hit into the boards by Cedric Paquette. Paquette was not penalized for that play.

In the third period, Ritchie fought Tampa Bay’s Barclay Goodrow.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads series 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 29, 2020, 8:05 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads series 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 29, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

The Wraparound: NHL playoffs resume with three-game slate

By Sean LeahyAug 29, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games Saturday with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• NHL players decided not to play games Thursday and Friday in solidarity with other professional athletes protests across the NBA, WNBA, MLB, and MLS following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

• Here is the updated NHL schedule for the rest of the Second Round.

NHL PLAYOFF GAMES SATURDAY

Game 4: Lightning vs. Bruins (TBL leads 2-1) – 12 p.m. ET, NBC – livestream: The best offense during the regular season finally broke out as the Lightning put up their most goals since January to take the lead in this series. Tampa won both games of a back-to-back, scoring four-plus goals in each.

Nikita Kucherov finished Game 3 by tying a franchise record for points (4) in a playoff game – previously accomplished by two of his teammates (Brayden Point in 2018, Tyler Johnson in 2016) and initially done by Vincent Lecavalier in 2011.

Jaroslav Halak won his first four starts in the elimination rounds, winning Games 3-5 in the First Round to eliminate Carolina and then winning Game 1 of this series. Halak allowed seven goals in those four games total but let in four goals in both Game 2 and Game 3. After Tampa’s fourth went in in Game 3, Halak was pulled and Dan Vladar played the rest of the game – letting in three more goals on 15 shots faced in his first-ever NHL appearance.

Game 3: Flyers vs. Islanders (Series tied 1-1) – 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN – livestreamThe Flyers blew a two-goal third-period lead, but Philippe Myers scored 2:41 into overtime for Philadelphia to even the series. Philly jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period behind back-to-back goals from Kevin Hayes and then Sean Couturier’s first of this postseason. Trailing by two with under nine minutes to go in regulation, Anthony Beauvillier cut the deficit in half with his seventh of these playoffs, followed by trade deadline acquisition Jean-Gabriel Pageau tying the game with 2:09 remaining.

Philadelphia improved to 8-0 when scoring first this postseason (0-3 when allowing opening goal). The Flyers have not lost consecutive games since a four-game skid Dec. 31-Jan. 7, 2020.

Game 3: Canucks vs. Golden Knights (Series tied 1-1) – 9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN – livestream: After missing 10 games due to injury, Tyler Toffoli returned to the lineup in Game 2 and scored 89 seconds into the game (and just nine seconds into his first shift). Vancouver jumped out to a 2-0 lead and finished Vegas off during a 5-2 win to even up the series.

Vegas lost for just the second time this postseason (but for the second time in the last four games).

Bo Horvat scored twice to jump Joe Pavelski and Nathan MacKinnon for most goals this postseason with eight. This was the third time this postseason that Horvat scored twice in a game . Only two other Canucks franchise history have scored multiple goals three or more times in a single postseason: Pavel Bure (five times in 1994) and Cliff Ronning (four times in 1992).

Two nights after Robin Lehner recorded his first career postseason shutout, he allowed four goals on 26 shots. Peter DeBoer has not indicated who will start Game 3, though prior to the postseason he said he would use both Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury.

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 4: Avalanche vs. Stars (DAL leads 2-1) – 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Flyers vs. Islanders (Series tied 1-1) – 8 p.m. ET, NBC (livestream)
Game 4: Canucks vs. Golden Knights (Series tied 1-1) – 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)

NHL players use pause to focus on racial injustice concerns

Associated PressAug 28, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT
Braydon Coburn was polite but stern in declining to answer the question.

A day after NHL players showed a united front, prompting the league to postpone two nights of playoff games to focus on racial injustice concerns, the veteran Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman wasn’t deviating from the message.

“Thanks for the question. I appreciate that,” Coburn began during the Lightning’s Zoom conference call Friday. “But for the most part, and especially today and yesterday, we kind of want to make sure we keep our attention and the conversation around the issues.”

Questions about lineup changes, power plays and competing on consecutive nights were placed on pause along with Friday’s two scheduled games.

The emphasis was instead on more important societal matters taking place outside the playoff bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, and on the player-driven conversations that led to the NHL joining North America’s other pro sports leagues in stopping play.

“I think the other leagues initiated this,” Coburn said, referring to the NBA and other sports, which postponed games on Wednesday while the NHL continued to play. “I think for us, we’re at the table now, and that’s really the important thing.”

The NHL altered its schedule with three games each set for Saturday and Sunday.

While players and coaches representing the four Eastern Conference teams spoke on video calls, the four West teams went silent a day after making a powerful statement shortly after games were postponed.

As five players, three of them minorities, stepped in front of an array of microphones, dozens of others — all wearing masks — assembled in rows behind them in a significant show of support in a league predominantly made up of white players.

“It’s great that the NBA did this and MLB and the WNBA, they have a lot of Black players in those leagues. But for all these athletes in here to take a stand and say, `You know what we see the problem, too, and we stand behind you,’” said Vegas forward Ryan Reaves, who is Black. “I go to war with these guys, and I hate their guts on the ice, but I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. The statement they’ve made today is something that’s going to last.”

Reaves was among many in noting a two-day pause isn’t going to solve the issue of racism in the wake of the the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last weekend. And yet, the chance to spend two days to allow players to hold in-depth conversations on social justice was deemed an important start.

“We all realize nothing is going to be fixed by tomorrow morning,” Tampa Bay defenseman Luke Schenn said. “But this is a situation where everyone needs to learn and ask questions and do what’s right and be a good person in the world.”

The day, however, couldn’t end without a racial concern being raised.: The NHL is i nvestigating whether former Florida Panthers general manager Dale Tallon made racially insensitive comments before the team was eliminated by the New York Islanders in Toronto earlier this month.

The investigation comes during a seemingly endless season in which Bill Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames after it was disclosed he directed racist slurs at a Nigerian-born player in the minors a decade ago and kicked and punched players while with Carolina.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he wasn’t aware of the allegations made against Tallon when asked how far the NHL still had to go in addressing racial concerns.

“I don’t know. Can we sit here and say is it just hockey?” Cooper said. “To answer your question, is the league behind? No. The league’s just learning like everyone else. The league’s in a better place today than it was a couple of months ago, and definitely than it was a couple of years ago.

“I’m telling you, that the players behind me are all trying to use this forum to be better,” he said. “We’re standing united on this front.”

The one East coach who didn’t speak Friday was Philadelphia’s Alain Vigneault, who became the focus of criticism upon suggesting a day earlier he was solely focused on hockey.

“I really have no idea what’s going on in the outside world,” Vigneault said. “This is the most important time of the year for us. It’s playoff hockey.”

Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen called Vigneault a “dedicated pro” who’s focused on winning a championship.

“These are not easy times with everything going on. There’s a lot of layers to it. For us as players, we just want to do the right things and as a group we decided to take some action yesterday,” Niskanen said. “I’ll let AV answer questions about how he approaches life in the bubble with everything else going on.”