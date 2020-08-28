MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 28, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads series 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 29, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

NHL playoffs to resume with three games each Saturday, Sunday

Associated PressAug 28, 2020, 12:17 PM EDT
The NHL’s second-round playoff series will resume with three games each on Saturday and Sunday after players prompted the league to postpone two days of action to protest racial injustice.

In the NHL’s Eastern Conference hub city of Toronto, Tampa Bay and Boston will play Game 4 of their series at noon EDT Saturday, followed by Philadelphia and the New York Islanders playing Game 3 at 7 p.m. EDT. Vegas and Vancouver will play Game 3 of their series at 9:45 p.m. EDT in the West hub city of Edmonton, Alberta.

On Sunday, in Edmonton, Colorado and Dallas will play Game 4 of their series at 6 p.m. EDT followed by Vegas and Vancouver set to play at 10:30 p.m. EDT Philadelphia and the New York Islanders will play in Toronto at 8 p.m. EDT.

The postponements of four games to be played Thursday and Friday have led the NHL to push back the potential completion of the second-round schedule by as many as two days should three of the series require a Game 7.

Dallas and Colorado and Vegas and Vancouver are both scheduled to play Game 7 on Sept. 4, if necessary. Game 7 of the Philadelphia-Islanders series is scheduled for Sept. 5.

The playoffs will then shift to Edmonton, where the conference and Stanley Cup finals will be played.

NHL players speak on decision to postpone playoff games

By Adam GretzAug 27, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT
On Thursday evening players from the NHL’s eight remaining playoff teams spoke about their decision to not play games the next two days.

The players decided they would not be playing in solidarity with other professional athletes protests across the NBA, WNBA, MLB, and MLS following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The NHL and NHLPA issued a joint statement making clear it was the players determining that postponing games was the best course of action.

The Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will resume on Saturday.

During video conferences from the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles, players from all eight teams spoke on the decision to not play. The Western Conference made a powerful statement as players from all four teams stood behind Nazem Kadri, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves, Jason Dickinson, and Bo Horvat in support.

Reaves said he went to bed Wednesday night unsure whether to play Thursday night. He later woke up to a text message from Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk saying he wanted to talk.

He said he also received messages from members of the Canucks (Vegas’ Second Round opponent) wanting to do the same.

“If you look around this room there’s a lot of white athletes in here,” said Reaves. “I think that’s the statement that’s being made right now. It’s great the NBA did this, the MLB, the WNBA, they have a lot of black players in those leagues, but for all these athletes in here to take a stand and say we see the problem too, and we stand behind you. I go to war with these guys and I hate their guts on the ice, but I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. The statement they’ve made today is something that’s going to last. These two days aren’t going to fix anything, but the conversation and the statement that has been made is very powerful, especially coming from this league.”

“I think the message coming from a predominantly white league has very strong impact when it’s coming from players like this,” added Reaves. “Most of these guys have never lived through some of the stuff black athletes have. They don’t go through those day to day things where they feel that racism, or their family has gone through it. For them to say look, we see what’s going on in society and we disagree with it and something has to change right now – that was my message – I said that standing together here, it’s more powerful than anything you can do.”

“We want every NHLer to become the face of this movement,” said Shattenkirk. “If a guy like [Matt] Dumba wants to protest and make a stand and act in a certain way to share his beliefs, I think we all as players believe he should have every opportunity to do that. As a group, we take a stand here. It certainly opens the door to that.”

Dumba, a defenseman for the Wild and a key member of the NHL’s Hockey Diversity Alliance, opened the Return to Play with an emotional speech against racism and then took a knee during the U.S. national anthem. That was followed two days later by members of the Dickinson and Stars teammate Tyler Seguin, along with Reaves and Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner taking a knee during both the U.S. and Canadian anthems.

The NHL received criticism for not acting on Wednesday and playing on as scheduled while the other leagues stopped.

Dickinson said with the timing of everything and the quick turnaround with games it was difficult to get the conversation started. He said they were able to do that on Thursday morning with Vegas and Vancouver taking the lead.

The other sentiment was that the time for words are over and it is time for action.

“It’s tough to do a whole lot in the bubble,” said Dickinson. “We can keep using our words and trying to get it out into the media, but it’s going to come down to our action once we’re out of here. We have to do more. We need to keep doing more and give back into communities to right the wrongs that have been going on. Until we follow it up with actions, it’s just words.

“Some things are bigger than sports,” said Kadri. “There comes a point where actions become bigger than words. It’s that time for action.”

“The main point is we’re all here, we’re aware of what needs to be stopped, and it’s a message to the NHL that we want to take a better step to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Bellemare. “It’s up to us after the bubble to make sure we work together.”

NHL players decide against playing games Thursday and Friday

By Sean LeahyAug 27, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
NHL players have decided against playing Thursday and Friday night in solidarity with other athlete protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

One day after teams from the NBA, WNBA, MLS and Major League Baseball did not play, the NHL postponed four games — one from each of the four remaining Second Round series — that were set to take place in Toronto and Edmonton.

Thursday’s schedule was to feature Game 3 of the Islanders-Flyers series and Game 3 of the Golden Knights-Canucks series. Game 4 of Bruins-Lightning and Game 4 of Avalanche-Stars was to take place Friday.

The Second Round will resume on Saturday.

Here is the joint statement from the NHLPA and NHL:

After much discussion, NHL Players believe that the best course of action would be to take a step back and not play tonight’s and tomorrow’s games as scheduled. The NHL supports the Players’ decision and will reschedule those four games beginning Saturday and adjust the remainder of the Second Round schedule accordingly.

Black and Brown communities continue to face real, painful experiences. The NHL and NHLPA recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and social justice.

We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others require us to recognize this moment. We pledge to work to use our sport to influence positive change in society.

The NHLPA and NHL are committed to working to foster more inclusive and welcoming environments within our arenas, offices and beyond.

Hockey Diversity Alliance pushes postponement

Members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, including Evander Kane, Wayne Simmonds, Akim Aliu, Anthony Duclair, and Matt Dumba pushed for the NHL to not play.

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, more than 100 players in the Toronto/Edmonton bubbles had a call to discuss a plan with Kane and Dumba, who was the first NHL player to take a knee during the U.S. national anthem.

After other leagues decided not to play Wednesday, the Bruins, Lightning, Avalanche, and Stars continued their series. A “moment of reflection” was held in Toronto prior to Bruins-Lightning, but that did not happen later in Edmonton before Avalanche-Stars.

“It’s kind of sad and disheartening for me and for members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance — and I’m sure for other guys across the league,” Dumba told Sportsnet 650 Wednesday. “But if no one stands up and does anything, then it’s the same thing: that silence. You’re just outside looking in on actually being leaders and evoking real change when you have such an opportunity to do so.”

“The [anti-racism] signs are great, but eventually words get stale,” said Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who is also a member of the HDA. “It’s about action and making a difference.”

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara expressed his support for NBA players and explained that there was little time to discuss a plan before Game 3 of their series with Tampa.

“Definitely we support NBA players, and all the leagues that show their support,” he said. “Obviously it was so close to our game that we were just getting ready. Pretty much say what Patrice said. We support the fight against racism and injustice. There’s different ways to express that fight. Obviously NBA players expressed their opinions by boycotting the games today. We support it.”

After meeting Wednesday night and Thursday morning, NBA players voted to resume the playoffs this weekend. The NBA and WNBA will not play Thursday. Major League Baseball is also facing possible postponements, while there were no MLS games scheduled for Thursday.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

————

Black players call on NHL to postpone playoff games

Associated PressAug 27, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT
Members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to postpone its two second-round playoff games on Thursday in response to Jacob Blake being shot by police in Wisconsin.

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane announced the request on his Twitter account.

“We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports,” Kane wrote on behalf of the alliance, which is made up of current and former players.

Two Game 3s were on the schedule, with the Philadelphia Flyers facing the New York Islanders in Toronto and the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton, Alberta.

Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The incident sparked protests, including some that spread to sports earlier this week. The NHL faced criticism from Kane, who is Black, and others in allowing its playoff games to continue after several other pro sports leagues, starting with the NBA, postponed games or had players sit out on Wednesday night.

The NHL has not commented. The NHL Players’ Association is continuing discussions with its members and also with the NHL on how to respond, according to a person with direct knowledge of talks who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said he was preparing to play, while noting his players had numerous discussions on how to raise their voices against racial injustice.

“They understand the importance of the playoffs, but they also understand where the world is right now and what happened yesterday,” he said. “As you digest it, I think what happened last night is a great statement for the athletes.”

Trotz, however, believed the best course forward was to continue playing, because the games provide players a platform.

“By you talking to me about it, to the players about it, it’s giving them a platform, it’s giving them air-time,” Trotz said. “You want to keep the issue in the forefront.”

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said he was focused solely on hockey.

“I really have no idea what’s going on in the outside world. We’re in this bubble right now,” Vigneault said. “I’m invested 24-7 on our team. … I guess I’m a hockey nerd, and that’s what I’m doing right now.”

Vigneault said he is aware of the NHL’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and sees the signage inside the arena.

“We’re all for equality and social justice,” he said.

“But right now, I think what we’re trying to do is play a game. And I think players and management and coaches are really focused on that,” Vigneault added. “This is the most important time of the year for us. It’s playoff hockey.”

Minnesota forward and founding alliance member Matt Dumba, criticized the NHL for going ahead with games.

“The NHL, we’re always last to the party, especially on these topics,” Dumba said Wednesday on Vancouver’s Sportsnet 650. “It’s kind of sad and disheartening for me and for other members of the HDA and I’m sure other guys across the league. If no one stands up and does anything, it’s the same thing. It’s that silence that you’re just outside looking in on actually being leaders and invoking real change when you have such an opportunity to do so.”

Dallas Stars forward Jason Dickinson called the debate over whether to play a difficult decision following the team’s 6-4 loss to Colorado on Wednesday night.

“Does not playing solve things? No. But it brings attention to it,” Dickinson said before noting a majority of hockey players are not Americans as opposed to their NBA counterparts.

“I think it’s difficult to kind of appreciate things as outsiders to America,” said Dickinson, who is Canadian. “But you know, we try to give our two cents where we can. And you know what, tonight just didn’t seem like (not playing) was the right call to do.”

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, who don’t play until Friday, did not make players available during their video conference calls.