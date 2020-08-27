The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Check out NHL Bubble Wrap to look back at all of Wednesday’s action.

• Vladimir Tarasenko needs another shoulder surgery and won’t be re-evaluated for five months.

• The Coyotes won’t have a pick in the first three rounds of the 2020 NHL Draft after they were punished for violating the league’s Combine Testing Policy.

NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TODAY

Game 3: Flyers vs. Islanders (Series tied 1-1) – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: The Flyers blew a 3-0 lead but were saved by Philippe Myers‘ overtime goal to take Game 2 and even their series. Myers is now he seventh defenseman in Flyers history to score a playoff overtime goal joining Andre Dupont, Mark Howe, Eric Desjardins, Kevin Haller, Karl Dykhuis, and Andy Delmore.

Semyon Varlamov set the Islanders franchise postseason shutout streak at 138:17, topping Billy Smith’s 136:59 set in 1980. Anthony Beauvillier‘s hot postseason continued for the Islanders. His goal in Game 2 made him the first Islanders player with seven or more playoff goals since Ray Ferraro and Steve Thomas in 1993.

Philadelphia has not lost back-to-back games since a four-game skid Dec. 31-Jan. 7.

Game 3: Golden Knights vs. Canucks (Series tied 1-1) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: After missing 10 games due to injury, Tyler Toffoli returned to the lineup in Game 2 and scored 89 seconds into the game (and just nine seconds into his first shift). Vancouver jumped out to a 2-0 lead that they would not relinquish as the Canucks won 5-2 to even up the series at one game apiece.

After posting zero shots in Game 1, Elias Pettersson scored a goal and two assists in Game 2 to take his postseason scoring total to 16 points. The 21-year-old is tied with Pavel Bure for the most points through the first 12 games of a single postseason in Canucks franchise history. Pettersson has played in just 12 career playoff games and already he has six multi-point playoff games.

Two nights after Robin Lehner recorded his first career postseason shutout, he allowed four goals on 26 shots. Coach Peter DeBoer has not indicated who will start in Game 3, though prior to the postseason he said he would use both Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury’s only starts came the round robin and in the first game of a back-to-back vs Chicago.

FRIDAYY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Lightning vs. Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (TBL leads 2-1)

Game 4: Avalanche vs. Stars, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (DAL leads 2-1)