The Wraparound: Golden Knights, Islanders hoping to bounce back

By Sean LeahyAug 27, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Check out NHL Bubble Wrap to look back at all of Wednesday’s action.

• Vladimir Tarasenko needs another shoulder surgery and won’t be re-evaluated for five months.

• The Coyotes won’t have a pick in the first three rounds of the 2020 NHL Draft after they were punished for violating the league’s Combine Testing Policy.

NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TODAY

Game 3: Flyers vs. Islanders (Series tied 1-1) – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamThe Flyers blew a 3-0 lead but were saved by Philippe Myers‘ overtime goal to take Game 2 and even their series. Myers is now he seventh defenseman in Flyers history to score a playoff overtime goal joining Andre Dupont, Mark Howe, Eric Desjardins, Kevin Haller, Karl Dykhuis, and Andy Delmore.

Semyon Varlamov set the Islanders franchise postseason shutout streak at 138:17, topping Billy Smith’s 136:59 set in 1980. Anthony Beauvillier‘s hot postseason continued for the Islanders. His goal in Game 2 made him the first Islanders player with seven or more playoff goals since Ray Ferraro and Steve Thomas in 1993.

Philadelphia has not lost back-to-back games since a four-game skid Dec. 31-Jan. 7.

[Full NHL Second Round schedule]

Game 3: Golden Knights vs. Canucks (Series tied 1-1) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: After missing 10 games due to injury, Tyler Toffoli returned to the lineup in Game 2 and scored 89 seconds into the game (and just nine seconds into his first shift). Vancouver jumped out to a 2-0 lead that they would not relinquish as the Canucks won 5-2 to even up the series at one game apiece.

After posting zero shots in Game 1, Elias Pettersson scored a goal and two assists in Game 2 to take his postseason scoring total to 16 points. The 21-year-old is tied with Pavel Bure for the most points through the first 12 games of a single postseason in Canucks franchise history. Pettersson has played in just 12 career playoff games and already he has six multi-point playoff games.

Two nights after Robin Lehner recorded his first career postseason shutout, he allowed four goals on 26 shots. Coach Peter DeBoer has not indicated who will start in Game 3, though prior to the postseason he said he would use both Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury’s only starts came the round robin and in the first game of a back-to-back vs Chicago.

FRIDAYY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 4: Lightning vs. Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (TBL leads 2-1)
Game 4: Avalanche vs. Stars, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (DAL leads 2-1)

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews
Bruins vs. Lightning
Flyers vs. Islanders
Stars vs. Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
PHT predictions

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Aug 27, 2020, 8:35 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads series 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canadiens’ Julien feeling ‘100%’ after heart procedure

Aug 27, 2020, 8:33 AM EDT
MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien says he is feeling ”100%” after a heart procedure.

Julien had a stent installed in a coronary artery Aug. 13 at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto after complaining of chest pains. The procedure came a day after Montreal opened its first-round playoff series with Philadelphia.

”To be honest with you it really felt like it was heartburn, so after a while when it didn’t want to go away, I just reached out to Graham (Rynbend), our medical trainer, and just told him about it,” Julien said Wednesday on a teleconference with reporters.

”After talking with him we decided it was safer to head over to the hospital and get checked out a little closer. In doing that, they found one of my arteries was partially blocked, and that they needed to put in a stent. That got done right away, and I couldn’t have asked for better care at St. Michael’s Hospital. They were awesome.”

Julien said he didn’t suffer a heart attack and was ready to return to work had the Canadians beaten the Flyers and advanced to the second round. Montreal pushed favored Philadelphia to six games before its run in Toronto came to an end.

”Came back to Montreal just to rest, and had we won Game 6 Friday night, I was on my way back to Toronto for that day quarantine and would have been definitely ready for the next round,” Julien said.

Associate coach Kirk Muller took over behind the bench in Julien’s absence.

NHL Bubble Wrap: All three Wednesday playoff games go on

NHL Bubble Wrap: All three Wednesday playoff games go on
Getty Images
Getty Images
By James O'BrienAug 27, 2020, 2:27 AM EDT
Scores for Wednesday NHL playoff games

Flyers 4, Islanders 3 [OT] (Series tied 1-1)

With two goals by Kevin Hayes, and a beauty by Sean Couturier, the Flyers looked in charge with a 3-0 lead after the first period. Anders Lee started chipping away in the second, followed by third-period goals from Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau to send Game 2 to OT. Instead of collapsing, the Flyers scored in overtime via Philippe Myers, and tied this series.

Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (TBL leads series 2-1)

While the other two games ended up being pretty unpredictable, the Lightning rolled through this one like thunder. After firing off to a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Lightning made it 6-1 by the end of the second, adding one more in the third. Those worries about the Tampa Bay power play should be gone after three PPG. Boston would probably be better off just forgetting about this one, but either way, the Lightning now lead 2-1 in the Second Round.

Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (DAL leads series 2-1)

More than once, it looked like the Avs might leave Wednesday on the brink of elimination. Things didn’t look great when they fell behind 1-0 in the first. After an impressive second period where the Avalanche went up 3-1, the Stars stunningly tied Game 3 by a score of 3-3, and even made it 4-3. If that wasn’t enough, the Avalanche answered with two goals, plus an empty-netter to win 6-4.

NHL Three Stars: Wednesday’s 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs games

1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Earlier in this series, the Bruins’ “Perfection Line” made the difference. Many, many Lightning players contributed in Game 3 — that usually happens in a blowout — and Nikita Kucherov was especially explosive. The 2018-19 scoring leader produced one goal and three assists in this big win. In general, Kucherov’s been heating up, scoring two goals and six assists for eight points during his last four games.

2. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Throughout the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Cale Makar has been productive. Game 3 might have been his best contest — and it literally was his best output. Makar generated three assists in the Avalanche’s back-and-forth win, including two primary helpers. As this series heats up, the Avs are going to need Makar and others to maintain a high level of play. He delivered in a big way in Game 3.

3. Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay Lightning

Both in Bruins – Lightning, and Wednesday’s other two NHL playoff games, there are plenty of good choices. Killorn stands out because, while others enjoyed three-point games, Killorn scored two goals to go with his assist. In close series like Bruins – Lightning is expected to be, players like Killorn often make the big difference.

Highlights from Wednesday’s 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs games

Game 3 of Islanders and Flyers brought some surprises. Also, Kevin Hayes broke through with two goals:

Avert your eyes, Bruins fans:

Finally, marvel at the highlights from that back-and-forth Stars – Avalanche thriller:

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Islanders vs. Flyers, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3: Golden Knights vs. Canucks, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (Series tied 1-1)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Avalanche win wild Game 3 vs. Stars; Dallas series lead down to 2-1

By James O'BrienAug 27, 2020, 1:38 AM EDT
Game 3 of Avalanche – Stars happened, and it was a wild one. After many twists and turns, the Avalanche took a 6-4 Game 3 win, reducing the Stars’ series lead to 2-1.

Rick Bowness and the Stars couldn’t have been happy by a lack of late calls, but the Avalanche won nonetheless. There’s a lot to digest. Things definitely got nasty, including a Mikko Rantanen cross-check on Miro Heiskanen that didn’t prompt a penalty, and plenty beyond that.

(Note: there was no “moment of reflection” before this game.)

Avalanche win Game 3 vs. Stars after plenty of twists and turns

After the Stars managed a 1-0 first period lead, many wondered if the Avalanche were truly crumbling. That narrative wouldn’t hold, but the script flipped over and over again.

Consider the second period the first of many swerves. After Nikita Zadorov scored one minute into the middle frame, the Avs started humming. Cale Makar created chaos to set up two more goals (one by Andre Burakovsky, another by Gabriel Landeskog), giving the Avalanche a 3-1 lead through 40.

That lead would not hold.

Not only did the Stars stunningly tie things up 3-3 in the third, they actually took a 4-3 lead.

Denis Gurianov made it 3-2, Blake Comeau tied it about four minutes later, and less than two minutes later, Jamie Benn deflected a puck in to give the Stars a 4-3 lead midway through the third.

Instead of being totally deflated, the Avalanche responded. Mikko Rantanen scored a huge goal off of a great Nathan MacKinnon pass, then Nazem Kadri collected another big, game-winning goal. Once Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored his first playoff tally with an empty-netter, the Avalanche could exhale. Kind of.

There was still that nastiness, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see that spill over. As close as the Stars came to pushing the Avalanche to the brink of elimination, this Game 3 win gets the Avs back in this Second Round series. Phew.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3. (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2. (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.