Bruins, Lightning discuss playing instead of boycotting Game 3

By James O'Brien Aug 27, 2020, 12:37 AM EDT
The NHL held a “moment of reflection,” but then the Bruins and Lightning engaged in a Game 3 that Tampa Bay won 7-1. Game 3 of Islanders – Flyers was already underway when news picked up about games being canceled in other sports, while there was no “moment of reflection” before Game 3 of the Stars – Avalanche.

Again, Islanders forward Anders Lee mentioned that he just heard of games being cancelled or postponed right after the Flyers’ win. But what about members of the Bruins and Lightning, as there was more time to decide against playing their Game 3?

Bergeron, Chara, Shattenkirk among those explaining Bruins, Lightning playing Game 3

For what it’s worth, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said he would have supported players if they didn’t want to play.

Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara said a lot of the right things during their postgame press conference. Chara indicated that there wasn’t enough time to make the call not to play in Game 3:

Going to the other end of the ice, Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk echoed such thoughts. Interestingly, Shattenkirk also indicated something Anders Lee and others did: that it’s something “we’ll address going forward.”

Could future NHL playoff games get postponed? If so, it would solidify Matt Dumba commenting that the NHL can be “late to the party” on many of these matters.

Ultimately, all three Wednesday playoff games happened as scheduled, though. Such decisions prompted plenty of criticism, which you can read about in posts like these. With some time to reflect on the NHL’s reaction to how other sports are protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Evander Kane called it “straight up insulting.”

If you want an idea of the response — again, it didn’t happen before Avs vs. Stars — watch the “moment of reflection” in the video above this post’s headline.

Avalanche win wild Game 3 vs. Stars; Dallas series lead down to 2-1

Avalanche Stars Game 3 rally win series 2-1
By James O'Brien Aug 27, 2020, 1:38 AM EDT
Game 3 of Avalanche – Stars happened, and it was a wild one. After many twists and turns, the Avalanche took a 6-4 Game 3 win, reducing the Stars’ series lead to 2-1.

Rick Bowness and the Stars couldn’t have been happy by a lack of late calls, but the Avalanche won nonetheless. There’s a lot to digest. Things definitely got nasty, including a Mikko Rantanen cross-check on Miro Heiskanen that didn’t prompt a penalty, and plenty beyond that.

(Note: there was no “moment of reflection” before this game.)

Avalanche win Game 3 vs. Stars after plenty of twists and turns

After the Stars managed a 1-0 first period lead, many wondered if the Avalanche were truly crumbling. That narrative wouldn’t hold, but the script flipped over and over again.

Consider the second period the first of many swerves. After Nikita Zadorov scored one minute into the middle frame, the Avs started humming. Cale Makar created chaos to set up two more goals (one by Andre Burakovsky, another by Gabriel Landeskog), giving the Avalanche a 3-1 lead through 40.

That lead would not hold.

Not only did the Stars stunningly tie things up 3-3 in the third, they actually took a 4-3 lead.

Denis Gurianov made it 3-2, Blake Comeau tied it about four minutes later, and less than two minutes later, Jamie Benn deflected a puck in to give the Stars a 4-3 lead midway through the third.

Instead of being totally deflated, the Avalanche responded. Mikko Rantanen scored a huge goal off of a great Nathan MacKinnon pass, then Nazem Kadri collected another big, game-winning goal. Once Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored his first playoff tally with an empty-netter, the Avalanche could exhale. Kind of.

There was still that nastiness, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see that spill over. As close as the Stars came to pushing the Avalanche to the brink of elimination, this Game 3 win gets the Avs back in this Second Round series. Phew.

Lightning blow out Bruins in Game 3; Tampa Bay takes 2-1 series lead

Lightning Bruins Game 3 blowout Tampa Bay leads 2-1
By James O'Brien Aug 26, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT
Game 3 of Lightning – Bruins went on as planned, and it wasn’t close. The Lightning blew the Bruins out 7-1, taking a 2-1 series lead.

NHL holds “moment of reflection” before Game 3 of Lightning – Bruins

While various NBA, MLB, and MLS games were canceled on Wednesday, Game 3 of Lightning – Bruins went on. The NHL presented a “moment of reflection” before the national anthems.

You can read more about that “moment of reflection” here, and watch it in the video below:

Lightning start Game 3 fast, never really let up against Bruins

Whether you attribute it to a faster team being fresher during a back-to-back or merely carrying over strong play from Game 2, the Lightning raced off to a strong start and didn’t give the Bruins much hope of winning.

To start, the Lightning shook off growing worries about their power play. Ondrej Palat‘s shot deflected past Jaroslav Halak to make it 1-0 on the man advantage, and then Yanni Gourde took advantage of a lucky break (Jeremy Lauzon bumping with an official) to stun the Bruins with a 2-0 goal. In the span of 15 seconds, the Lightning built a healthy 2-0 first-period lead.

That burst alone was pretty stunning:

Then the Lightning really routed the Bruins during the second period. Early in the second, Mikhail Sergachev made it 3-0 with another power-play goal. Brad Marchand then gave the Bruins some life with a power-play tally of their own, but that sign of life was brief. Alex Killorn scored the Lightning’s third power-play goal to make it 4-1.

Remarkably, that wasn’t it for the second period. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn added another goal apiece to put Tampa Bay up 6-1 to end the second, then Nikita Kucherov added a 7-1 goal in the third.

As strong as Jaroslav Halak has been during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, this was a game to forget. Halak got the hook after allowing four goals, only for Dan Vladar to make an unenviable debut. (Vladar ended up allowing three goals.)

After the Bruins won Game 1, the Lightning rattled off wins in back-to-back days to take a 2-1 series lead. This was such a dud of a performance by the Bruins that you might just want to “burn the tape.” And also hope that if this series went to seven games, and another back-to-back, that it goes very differently for the Bruins.

Of course, with the way the Lightning are playing, we’ll see if the Bruins can get things going after this lopsided contest.

NHL holds 'moment of reflection' before Game 3 of Bruins – Lightning

By James O'Brien Aug 26, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT
While various games in the NBA, MLB, WNBA, and MLS have been postponed, canceled, or forfeited, Game 3 of Bruins – Lightning went on as scheduled on Wednesday. The NHL held a “moment of reflection” before the performing of the national anthems.

“End Racism” and “We Skate for Black Lives” were displayed on screens during the statement in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. You can watch that “moment of reflection” in the video above. Here’s the text of the NHL statement, which PA announcer Mike Ross read:

“Racism has been embedded in our society for far too long. Today and every day, the NHL and the hockey community are committed in the mission to combat racial injustice and achieve a fair society for all. The NHL would like to take this moment to wish Jacob Blake and his family well and call out to our fans and communities to stand up for social justice and the effort to end racism.”

Reactions to NHL’s decision to play games, “Moment of Reflection”

Islanders forward Anders Lee indicated that he found out about NBA players deciding not to play right before he answered questions from the media following the Flyers’ 4-3 overtime win.

While the Islanders and Flyers were in a tough spot, plenty of players, media, and fans criticized the NHL and its players for not postponing Game 3 of Bruins – Lightning (and, as far as it looks, Game 3 of Avalanche – Stars). Matt Dumba, a prominent member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, told Sportsnet 650 that it was “disheartening.”

“NHL is always last to the party on these topics,” Dumba said, via ESPN. “It’s kind of sad and disheartening for me and for members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, and I’m sure for other guys across the league. But if no one stands up and does anything, then it’s the same thing. That silence. You’re just outside, looking in on actually being leaders and evoking real change when you have such an opportunity to do so.”

Before Bruins – Lightning Game 3, Sportsnet’s Kelly Hrudey ranked among those criticizing the decision to play on. While it’s fair to note that not every single other game was canceled, many prominent ones were.

Players have a role in this, too

As the league absorbs criticism for the decision, it’s important to consider the players involved. Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reports that NHL exec Bill Daly mentioned “our players are free to express themselves in any manner they feel is appropriate.” Evander Kane, for example, called for more solidarity, something worth considering after seeing Dumba make a heartfelt speech by himself earlier in the NHL Return to Play.

NBC Sports’ Anson Carter called for more action, too:

