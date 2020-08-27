MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Black players call on NHL to postpone playoff games

Associated PressAug 27, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT
Members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to postpone its two second-round playoff games on Thursday in response to Jacob Blake being shot by police in Wisconsin.

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane announced the request on his Twitter account.

“We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports,” Kane wrote on behalf of the alliance, which is made up of current and former players.

Two Game 3s were on the schedule, with the Philadelphia Flyers facing the New York Islanders in Toronto and the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton, Alberta.

Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The incident sparked protests, including some that spread to sports earlier this week. The NHL faced criticism from Kane, who is Black, and others in allowing its playoff games to continue after several other pro sports leagues, starting with the NBA, postponed games or had players sit out on Wednesday night.

The NHL has not commented. The NHL Players’ Association is continuing discussions with its members and also with the NHL on how to respond, according to a person with direct knowledge of talks who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said he was preparing to play, while noting his players had numerous discussions on how to raise their voices against racial injustice.

“They understand the importance of the playoffs, but they also understand where the world is right now and what happened yesterday,” he said. “As you digest it, I think what happened last night is a great statement for the athletes.”

Trotz, however, believed the best course forward was to continue playing, because the games provide players a platform.

“By you talking to me about it, to the players about it, it’s giving them a platform, it’s giving them air-time,” Trotz said. “You want to keep the issue in the forefront.”

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said he was focused solely on hockey.

“I really have no idea what’s going on in the outside world. We’re in this bubble right now,” Vigneault said. “I’m invested 24-7 on our team. … I guess I’m a hockey nerd, and that’s what I’m doing right now.”

Vigneault said he is aware of the NHL’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and sees the signage inside the arena.

“We’re all for equality and social justice,” he said.

“But right now, I think what we’re trying to do is play a game. And I think players and management and coaches are really focused on that,” Vigneault added. “This is the most important time of the year for us. It’s playoff hockey.”

Minnesota forward and founding alliance member Matt Dumba, criticized the NHL for going ahead with games.

“The NHL, we’re always last to the party, especially on these topics,” Dumba said Wednesday on Vancouver’s Sportsnet 650. “It’s kind of sad and disheartening for me and for other members of the HDA and I’m sure other guys across the league. If no one stands up and does anything, it’s the same thing. It’s that silence that you’re just outside looking in on actually being leaders and invoking real change when you have such an opportunity to do so.”

Dallas Stars forward Jason Dickinson called the debate over whether to play a difficult decision following the team’s 6-4 loss to Colorado on Wednesday night.

“Does not playing solve things? No. But it brings attention to it,” Dickinson said before noting a majority of hockey players are not Americans as opposed to their NBA counterparts.

“I think it’s difficult to kind of appreciate things as outsiders to America,” said Dickinson, who is Canadian. “But you know, we try to give our two cents where we can. And you know what, tonight just didn’t seem like (not playing) was the right call to do.”

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, who don’t play until Friday, did not make players available during their video conference calls.

Blackhawks’ Dominik Kubalik keeping quiet about free agency

Associated PressAug 27, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — Heading into his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks, Dominik Kubalik just focused on making the team.

Now his contract situation is one of the biggest questions for the Blackhawks.

Kubalik is eligible for restricted free agency after he led NHL rookies with 30 goals this season. He also had 16 assists in 68 games, making a smooth transition to Chicago after playing in Switzerland the previous season.

Negotiations between Kubalik’s representation and the Blackhawks could be tricky. The 6-foot-2 winger turned 25 last week, and his breakout performance in his only year in the league makes for an unusual case.

Plus, goaltender Corey Crawford, forwards Dylan Strome and Drake Caggiula, and defenseman Slater Koekkoek also are eligible for free agency, and the Blackhawks have salary-cap issues they have to work out.

Kubalik, a finalist for the Calder Trophy awarded to the NHL’s top rookie, said Thursday he hadn’t thought about free agency just yet.

“The season just ended, so I’m really happy to be home,” he said in a video conference call from his native Czech Republic. “It’s going to be probably a conversation with my agent in the next couple days and weeks.

“After this year, hopefully, I’m confident that I’m on a good way and I would love to stay in Chicago. So that’s probably all I can say about it right now.”

Chicago acquired Kubalik in a January 2019 trade with Los Angeles for a fifth-round pick. He was drafted by the Kings in the seventh round in 2013, but he never played for the team.

He made the Blackhawks out of training camp, making his NHL debut in Prague, and scored his first goal in his second game. But he really started to hit his stride toward the end of 2019, collecting 13 goals and six assists in a 15-game stretch from Dec. 19 to Jan. 19.

“When you start feeling more and more comfortable then you’re starting reaching your goals and then you still want more and more,” he said. “So I think that’s normal and obviously that’s what I want right now for next year. Obviously I want to get better. I need to get better, that’s for sure.”

Kubalik and the rest of Chicago’s young players got a closer look at what they need to do to improve when the Blackhawks made a surprising playoff appearance after the NHL season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kubalik had three goals and three assists as Chicago eliminated Edmonton in the qualifying round in four games. But he was held in check in the first round of the playoffs, finishing with just two points in a five-game loss against top-seeded Vegas.

“The hockey level was obviously higher than the regular season, and that’s great,” Kubalik said. “That’s where you can get more and more experiences and you can learn way quicker. So I’m really happy that we got a chance, an opportunity to be there.”

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 27, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads series 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Unusual starting goalies making big impact in NHL playoffs

Associated PressAug 27, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Even though Anton Khudobin left a backup goaltending role with Boston for a similar position with the Stars, he walked into the Dallas locker room looking like a starter.

Jaroslav Halak left a net-sharing situation with the Islanders for what appeared to be a backup job with the Bruins and quickly showed Boston he could shoulder whatever load was required.

Now in the second round of the playoffs, Khudobin and Halak have each been thrust into a prominent role in their mid-30s. They are joined by Colorado’s Pavel Francouz and Vegas’ Robin Lehner as unexpected starters who are making the most of their chances in an unusual NHL postseason.

“Not surprised by it for Doby, not surprised by it for Jaro: two good goaltenders getting an opportunity and here we are,” said Bruce Cassidy, who has coached Khudobin and Halak with Boston. “Both teams are very comfortable in front of their backups, and that matters, too. You can’t be nervous out there if you don’t trust your goaltender.”

One of the most common phrases among players and coaches since hockey resumed is having trust in both goaltenders for a given team. Khudobin, Halak, Francouz and Lehner have proven that to be more than a cliche while taking over under different circumstances.

Khudobin hadn’t made a single start in the Stanley Cup playoffs until this month, when Dallas starter Ben Bishop was deemed “unfit to play.” Khudobin won six of his first nine starts with a 2.49 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

“When I play more, I feel better,” said Khudobin, with his fifth NHL organization. “It’s a different scenario right now playing every other day, but at the same time it’s playoff. You can’t think about it — just have to prepare and just go play.”

Dallas coach Rick Bowness knew all about Bishop from his time as an assistant with Tampa Bay. Since the Stars signed Khudobin to a short-term deal paying him roughly half of what Bishop makes, Bowness has watched the journeyman backstop them to the playoffs in 2018-19 and lead the league in save percentage this year when the season was stopped.

Playoff Khudobin is just the continuation of that.

“What we’re seeing, we’re not surprised,” Bowness said. “We’ve grown to expect stellar play from him from the moment we signed him.”

Vegas has grown to expect the same from Lehner, a trade deadline acquisition from Chicago who has surpassed Marc-Andre Fleury as the starter in the playoffs. Lehner has started eight of 10 games, prompting a tweet from Fleury’s agent criticizing coach Peter DeBoer that was later deleted.

Fleury commended Lehner as “a very good goalie.” And Lehner said he and Fleury laughed about it, leaning on his experiences with the New York Islanders and Blackhawks to move past the drama.

“I’m used to this stuff,” said Lehner, who has a 2.34 GAA and .909 save percentage. “I went to Long Island, (Thomas) Greiss was kind of a fan favorite there, then I go to Chicago and you play with (two-time Cup winner Corey) Crawford and you compete as best you can. And here it’s with Fleury. It’s just part of the game.”

So are injuries, and the Avalanche are used to them. When Philipp Grubauer was injured in Game 1 against Dallas and ruled out indefinitely, Colorado turned to Francouz, who’s in his first full NHL season after playing professionally in Europe.

Coach Jared Bednar knew about Francouz’s success with the Czech Republic in the 2018 Olympics and about his background, though his trust in the 30-year-old comes from him putting up a 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage in the regular season.

“He’s gone from a guy that was clearly our backup and coming in as an unproven guy, stepping into the NHL for the first time and he’s had to come in in relief, he’s had to come in and do a scheduled start every 10 days to two weeks and played well in both those situations,” Bednar said.

The Bruins had no choice but to turn to Halak when starter Tuukka Rask opted out midway through the first round to return to his family. Halak last won a playoff series with Montreal 10 years ago, but Boston general manager Don Sweeney said the veteran was ready — and has shown it.

“We’ve split starts, we’ve really rarely played players back to back,” Sweeney said. “Jaro’s a pro. Over the last two years we’ve been a hockey club that’s relied on everybody and Jaro’s been a part of that.”

Halak and Lehner’s old Islanders battery mate, Greiss, might get a similar opportunity after stopping 20 of 21 Philadelphia shots in relief of Semyon Varlamov on Wednesday.

“He looked very comfortable, which is a great sign,” New York coach Barry Trotz said. “It’s a positive for his attitude and his work ethic in our goaltending department. As we say, you have to be ready in the playoffs, and he was definitely ready.”

The Wraparound: Golden Knights, Islanders hoping to bounce back

By Sean LeahyAug 27, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• Check out NHL Bubble Wrap to look back at all of Wednesday’s action.

• Vladimir Tarasenko needs another shoulder surgery and won’t be re-evaluated for five months.

• The Coyotes won’t have a pick in the first three rounds of the 2020 NHL Draft after they were punished for violating the league’s Combine Testing Policy.

NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TODAY

Game 3: Flyers vs. Islanders (Series tied 1-1) – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamThe Flyers blew a 3-0 lead but were saved by Philippe Myers‘ overtime goal to take Game 2 and even their series. Myers is now he seventh defenseman in Flyers history to score a playoff overtime goal joining Andre Dupont, Mark Howe, Eric Desjardins, Kevin Haller, Karl Dykhuis, and Andy Delmore.

Semyon Varlamov set the Islanders franchise postseason shutout streak at 138:17, topping Billy Smith’s 136:59 set in 1980. Anthony Beauvillier‘s hot postseason continued for the Islanders. His goal in Game 2 made him the first Islanders player with seven or more playoff goals since Ray Ferraro and Steve Thomas in 1993.

Philadelphia has not lost back-to-back games since a four-game skid Dec. 31-Jan. 7.

[Full NHL Second Round schedule]

Game 3: Golden Knights vs. Canucks (Series tied 1-1) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: After missing 10 games due to injury, Tyler Toffoli returned to the lineup in Game 2 and scored 89 seconds into the game (and just nine seconds into his first shift). Vancouver jumped out to a 2-0 lead that they would not relinquish as the Canucks won 5-2 to even up the series at one game apiece.

After posting zero shots in Game 1, Elias Pettersson scored a goal and two assists in Game 2 to take his postseason scoring total to 16 points. The 21-year-old is tied with Pavel Bure for the most points through the first 12 games of a single postseason in Canucks franchise history. Pettersson has played in just 12 career playoff games and already he has six multi-point playoff games.

Two nights after Robin Lehner recorded his first career postseason shutout, he allowed four goals on 26 shots. Coach Peter DeBoer has not indicated who will start in Game 3, though prior to the postseason he said he would use both Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury’s only starts came the round robin and in the first game of a back-to-back vs Chicago.

FRIDAYY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 4: Lightning vs. Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (TBL leads 2-1)
Game 4: Avalanche vs. Stars, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (DAL leads 2-1)

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews
Bruins vs. Lightning
Flyers vs. Islanders
Stars vs. Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
PHT predictions