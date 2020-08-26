Philippe Myers saves Flyers with Game 2 OT winner vs. Islanders

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Philippe Myers‘ goal 2:40 into overtime helped the Flyers take Game 2 over the Islanders, 4-3, and even their First Round series at one.

Philadelphia got off to a quick start by snapping Semyon Varlamov‘s franchise record shutout streak with Kevin Hayes‘ goal 1:57 into the first period. While Varlamov set the record, his workday would end later in the period after Hayes scored again and Sean Couturier deked around Nick Leddy to build up a 3-0 Philadelphia lead.

"Wanna see us score a goal?" "Wanna see us do it again?" @NHLFlyers | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/7B3puknCRs — #StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 26, 2020

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz would pull Varlamov for Thomas Greiss after three goals on 10 shots just 15:09 into the game.

New York’s comeback began in the second period with Anders Lee‘s power play goal. The possession dominance continued in the third period and paid off as Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored six minutes apart to force overtime. The Islanders actually received a power play when the Flyers’ challenged for offside after Pageau’s goal. The call was upheld, but the power play failed to capitalize and grab a late winner.

On to overtime, the Flyers didn’t wait long to end the game. After Couturier missed a prime chance in front, he retrieved his shot off the glass and fed the puck back to Myers at the point. His one-timer would deflect off Lee’s stick on the way in and beat Greiss for the victory.

“I had the lane. I was just trying to get it on net,” Myers said afterward. “Really happy that it went in, so I’ll take it.”

The win for the Flyers means they’ve not lost consecutive games since a four-game skid Dec. 31-Jan. 7.

There will be little time to rest as these two teams will meet Thursday night in Game 3 at 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)

Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD

*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.